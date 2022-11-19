- Home
- Los Angeles
- Silver Lake
- LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Popular Items
Lunch
Ancient Grains Garden Bowl
Kandarian Organic Farms Mixed Grains, Black Hummus, Farmers Market Vegetables, Harissa Sauce, Dukkah, Lemon Vinaigrette Allergens: gluten/seeds/allium/nuts
Roasted Tri-Color Beet Salad
Roasted Baby Beets - Arugula - Drake Farms Goat Cheese - Cara Cara Oranges - Toasted Hazelnuts - Lemon Vinaigrette - Mint
Chopped Salad
Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
Caesar Salad
Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
Classic Burger
6oz house ground beef-bordelaise caramelized onions - tomatoes - cheddar cheese - thousand island - lettuce side of fries or salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich
24-hour buttermilk brine chicken breast - coleslaw - Kennebec potato chips - pickles - housemade sesame bun
Italian Sandwich
bubs & grandma's ciabatta bread - salami - house cured ham - giardiniera - provolone - arugula - kenebec potato chips
Breakfast (All Day)
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Strauss organic yogurt, Tamai Family Farms strawberries - housemade granola
Milk & Honey Chia Seed Pudding
Almond, oat and coconut milk - toasted almonds - tangerine marmalade - crunchy honeycomb toffee
Avocado Toast
Haas avocados - Beylik Farms cherry tomatoes - micro rainbow herbs - pickled shallots - pickled fresno chili - sesame aioli
Green Shakshuka
Roasted tomatillo & jalapeno - zhoug - haas avocado - black kale - feta - Strauss greek yogurt - fried egg - sourdough toast
Seasonal Veggie Quiche
Chino Valley Farms eggs - asparagus - gruyere cheese - house salad
Breakfast Burrito
Tehachapi Grain Flour Tortilla - Nueske’s Crispy Bacon - Scramble Eggs - Cheddar Cheese - Black Beans - Weiser Farms Potatoes - Guacamole - Side of Salsa Macha (Salsa Macha contains Nuts)
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage - Scrambled Eggs - White American Cheese - Calabrian Chili Aioli - Hash Brown Patty
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Nueske's bacon - organic amber egg - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - calabrian chili aoili
Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich
Haas avocado - organic scrambled eggs - arugula - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - Aleppo pepper aioli. *contains* gluten, dairy.
Croissants
Butter Croissant
Eighty-one layers of dough made with flour imported from Europe, a soft and delicate wheat viennoiserie flour, and Isigny French butter
Almond Croissant
Croissant filled with frangipane and topped with sliced almonds
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Croissant rolled with gruyere cheese and house-cured ham
Roasted Poblano & Oaxaca Cheese Croissant
Croissant dough folded with roasted poblano and Mexican Oaxaca cheese, topped with Maldon flake salt
Pain au Chocolat
Croissant dough rolled with Weiss Noir 63% dark chocolate
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Gluten Free
Matcha Financier (GF)
Almond and butter based cake flavored with organic ceremonial matcha and garnished with farmers market raspberries
Coffee Financier (GF)
Almond and butter based cake flavored with LAMILL Element Blend coffee, topped with hazelnut and Valhrohna cocoa knibs
Danish
Cakes/Loaves
Banana Walnut Bread
Fresh ripe bananas, walnuts, and chia seeds folded into a buttermilk muffin base and garnished with turbinado sugar and sliced bananas
Carrot Cake
Shredded carrots, orange, lemon, raisins, and walnuts mixed into a spice cake batter. Garnished with house-made cream cheese frosting and toasted walnut pieces.
Banana Date Caramel Cake (V)
Vegan based cake made with Medjool dates and Minor Figures oat milk. Topped with coconut caramel, sliced bananas and pecan pieces.
Scones
Cookies/Bars
Pastry Retail
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity
Japanese Iced Coffee
Ethiopian single origin coffee brewed hot and flash cooled over ice
Kyoto Style Cold Drip Coffee
Guatamalan single origin coffee extracted through a 9-hour slow drip method. Limited daily to small batch quantities
Kenya - Kiamabara v60 Pour Over
Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process
Colombia San Andrés v60 Pour Over
Colombian anaerobic processed coffee with notes of floral, berries, and grape candy
Ethiopia - Wush Wush v60 Pour Over
Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cherry, Plum Process: Natural
Colombia - Decaf De Cana v60 Pour Over
Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process
Coffee Traveler (1gal)
1 gal of our Element blend; includes cups, hot sleeves, stir sticks, 16 oz of half & half (+$3.00 Oat or Almond Milk)
Espresso
Ratio Espresso (2oz)
Roasted lightly to accentuate the origins over the taste of roasts, resulting in a dynamic flavor profile with clarity and complexity. Tasting Notes: Caramel, citrus and stone fruit
Decaf Espresso (2oz)
Decaf: Colombia Decaf de Caña Notes: orange, caramel, grape
Americano
Espresso in hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, drip or filtered coffee
Macchiato (3oz)
Shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk
Cortado (4.5oz)
1 part milk to 1 part espresso
Latte
Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk
Flat White
Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk
Autumn Spice Latte
A spiced latte perfect for the holidays made with brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and vanilla. Available hot or iced.
Cafe Con Leche
Double the espresso over raw sugar with steamed milk
Valrhona Mocha
Espresso with housemade valrhona chocolate ganache and steamed or cold milk
Salted Caramel Latte
Espresso with house made caramel sauce and steamed or cold milk
Vanilla Latte
Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk
Milk Tea
Hot Brewed Tea
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha served hot
Organic Citrus Chamomile
herbal hot tea
Rooibos Bourbon
herbal hot tea
Coconut Ginger
green hot tea
Japan Sencha
green hot tea
Jasmine Pearls
Choice green tea buds chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea.
Jinxuan Milk Oolong
oolong hot tea
Moroccan Mint
green hot tea
Royal Earl Grey
black hot tea
Royal English Breakfast
black hot tea
Masala Chai
black hot tea
Iced Tea
Japanese Iced Ceremonial Matcha
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha whisked and poured over ice
Mango Pomegranate Iced Green Tea
Organic Sencha with the natural essence of mango and pomegranate
Bergamot Iced Black Tea
Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.
Crimsonberry Iced Herbal Tea
Fruity blend of elderberries, cranberries, hibiscus, rooibos, rosehips, and natural flavoring. Tasting notes: Sweet, tangy and tart. Caffeine Free
Kid's Milk
Farmer's Market Squeezed OJ
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Water Bottles
Kombucha
Fermensch - Bloom
Balanced, floral, and juicy. Tart berry skin with notes of cinnamon. Ingredients: raw kombucha (filtered water, can sugar, bai mu dan white tea, keemun black tea, live kombucha culture), blueberries, chamomile, and lavender.
Fermensch - Hibiscus Ginger
Tart, spicy, and citrusy. Ingredients: raw kombucha (filtered water, cane sugar, sencha green tea, live kombucha culture), fresh-pressed ginger, lime juice, and hibiscus.
Pressed Juice
Little West - Quench
Strawberries, Jicama, Lime, Mint, Watermelon, and Watermelon Rinds 12oz
Little West - Detox Greens
Coconut H2O · Cucumber · Celery · Kale · Fennel · Parsley · Lemon · E3live · Spirulina 12oz
Little West - Go Big
Beet · Kale · Carrot · Apple · Wheatgrass · Lemon · Ginger 12oz
Little West - Gold'n Greens
Pineapple · Fuji Apple · Cucumber · Kale · Dandelion · Turmeric · Lemon · Mint
Little West - The Clover
Kale · Cucumber · Celery · Spinach · Pear · Cilantro · Mint · Lime 12oz
Little West - Gingersnap
Fuji Apple · Green Apple · Ginger · Lemon 12oz
Coffee Beans
Ratio Blend 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, chocolate Espresso Blend
Bliss Blend 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: chocolate, almond, dried fruits Espresso Blend
Element Blend Bag
Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, stone fruit A blend designed for drip
Velvet Blend 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: chocolate, caramel, dried fruit A blend designed for drip
Black Onyx Blend 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: dark chocolate, caramel, nuts A blend designed for drip
Colombia - San Andrés 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Berries, Floral, Grape Candy Process: Anaerobic Natural
Costa Rica - El Venado 12oz Bag
Notes: Apricot, Grape, Lime Process: Honey Process SL-28
Colombia - Decaf de Caña 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Orange, Caramel, Grape
Brazil - Camomila 12 oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Hazelnut, Apple, Salted Caramel Process: Pulped Natural
Kenya - Kiamabara 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process
Ethiopia - Nano Challa 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Lemon, Papaya, Apricot Washed Process
Honduras - Las Flores 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Red Grape, Plum, Hazelnut Process: Washed
Ethiopia - Wush Wush 12oz Bag
Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cherry, Plum Natural Process
Tea Sachet Boxes
Citrus Chamomile Sachet Box
Made from Egyptian chamomile flowers, African hibiscus, citrus peels, and natural flavors, this beautiful tea brews up a caffeine-free, yellowish beverage with the aroma of freshly cut apples and vanilla. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Caffeine-Free
Earl Grey Sachet Box
An exquisite blend of a Darjeeling, Assam, and a Chinese tea with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes of citrus and malty. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Contains Caffeine
English Breakfast Sachet Box
Renowned for its abundant flavor, our special English Breakfast brews a copper colored cup with malty tasting notes. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
Jasmine Pearls Sachet Box
This unusually shaped tea is hand-picked in the misty mountains of Fujian, China. Only the most tender green tea buds are chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea. One of our most exclusive teas. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
Moroccan Mint Sachet Box
This tea brews up an amber-colored cup with smokey, brisk notes and a sweet finish. We began with a Chinese gunpowder green tea, then added organic peppermint from Washington State, which is renowned for its high menthol content, to create a very unique flavor. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine
Tropical Rooibos Sachet Box
A caffeine-free, highly eclectic fusion of flavors. This tea is a blend of rooibos, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, pink peppercorns, cornflower petals, apple, currant and coconut fruit. Rooibos is loaded with antioxidants, which is always a good choice after a night of fun and frivolity. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Caffeine-Free
Brewing Equipment
Hario White Ceramic Dripper - Size 01
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario Black Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario Pink Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario V60 "Switch" Immersion Dripper
This modified V60 dripper is a hybrid method that delivers your coffee via immersion brewing. Add ground coffee, a standard 02 V60 filter, and hot water. Let the coffee steep and flip the switch to start the draw-down process. TThis fail-proof method produces great results with fantastic consistency! *The dripper comes with a 40 pack of untabbed 02 white filters.
Hario Juniper Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario Oil Green Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario Dune Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario Canyon Ceramic Dripper - Size 02
Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.
Hario Deep Sea Plastic Dripper - Size 02
The V60 is iconic and recognized worldwide for it's functionality and design. The V60's conical shape allows for deeper layering of coffee grounds, and its spiral ridges and lack of flow restriction allow the user to pour the water quickly for a delicate body or slowly for a heavier flavor. Perfect for cafe or home use! This dripper is looking fresher than ever in awesome new color, Deep Sea! It's moody, neutral and reminiscent of vintage bottle glass. This little plastic dripper is durable, beautiful and easy to clean.
V60 Paper Filter
Hario filters are specially designed to fit all Hario V60 02 size drippers. These filters are designed to have less flow restriction to enhance clarity and balance in the coffee. Natural brown "Misarashi" filters are made with 100% unbleached paper pulp. White filters are made with 100% oxygen-bleached paper pulp.
Hario V60 Buono Kettle
The V60 Buono Drip Kettle is a Hario staple and its iconic shape is recognized around the world. The kettle's slim spout makes it easy to control the amount and speed of the hot water being poured, perfect for manual coffee brewing.
Hario V60 Electric Kettle
Hario's "Buono" electric kettle features a gooseneck spout and cordless design for precise pouring and easy operation.
Hario V60 Black Drip Scale
The Hario V60 Drip Scale and Timer is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and 1/10th of a gram measurements for desired precision with a weigh limit of 2,000 grams.
Hario V60 White Drip Scale
The Hario V60 Drip Scale and Timer is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and 1/10th of a gram measurements for desired precision with a weigh limit of 2,000 grams.
Chemex 3 Cup - Classic
The Chemex Classic Coffeemaker, used together with Chemex's scientifically designed, patented Bonded Filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
Baratza Encore - Black
The Baratza Encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to French Press and everything in between. Straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. Load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the Baratza Encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. Beyond a great coffee-making experience, the Encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.
Baratza Encore - White
The Baratza Encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to French Press and everything in between. Straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. Load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the Baratza Encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. Beyond a great coffee-making experience, the Encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.
Loose Leaf Tea
Bourbon Rooibos Bag
Citrus Chamomile Bag
Earl Grey Bag
English Breakfast Bag
Masala Chai Bag
Hong Kong Bag
Buttermilk Oolong Bag
Japanese Pearls Bag
Moroccan Mint Bag
Coconut Ginger Bag
Japan Sencha Bag
Organic Ceremonial Matcha (100g)
Minor Figures Oat Milk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026