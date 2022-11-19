Restaurant header imageView gallery

LAMILL - Silverlake

review star

No reviews yet

1636 Silver Lake Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Japanese Iced Coffee
Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Ancient Grains Garden Bowl

Ancient Grains Garden Bowl

$16.50

Kandarian Organic Farms Mixed Grains, Black Hummus, Farmers Market Vegetables, Harissa Sauce, Dukkah, Lemon Vinaigrette Allergens: gluten/seeds/allium/nuts

Roasted Tri-Color Beet Salad

$16.50

Roasted Baby Beets - Arugula - Drake Farms Goat Cheese - Cara Cara Oranges - Toasted Hazelnuts - Lemon Vinaigrette - Mint

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons

Classic Burger

$17.00

6oz house ground beef-bordelaise caramelized onions - tomatoes - cheddar cheese - thousand island - lettuce side of fries or salad

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

24-hour buttermilk brine chicken breast - coleslaw - Kennebec potato chips - pickles - housemade sesame bun

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$17.00

bubs & grandma's ciabatta bread - salami - house cured ham - giardiniera - provolone - arugula - kenebec potato chips

Breakfast (All Day)

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Strauss organic yogurt, Tamai Family Farms strawberries - housemade granola

Milk & Honey Chia Seed Pudding

Milk & Honey Chia Seed Pudding

$9.00

Almond, oat and coconut milk - toasted almonds - tangerine marmalade - crunchy honeycomb toffee

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Haas avocados - Beylik Farms cherry tomatoes - micro rainbow herbs - pickled shallots - pickled fresno chili - sesame aioli

Green Shakshuka

Green Shakshuka

$14.00

Roasted tomatillo & jalapeno - zhoug - haas avocado - black kale - feta - Strauss greek yogurt - fried egg - sourdough toast

Seasonal Veggie Quiche

Seasonal Veggie Quiche

$10.00

Chino Valley Farms eggs - asparagus - gruyere cheese - house salad

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Tehachapi Grain Flour Tortilla - Nueske’s Crispy Bacon - Scramble Eggs - Cheddar Cheese - Black Beans - Weiser Farms Potatoes - Guacamole - Side of Salsa Macha (Salsa Macha contains Nuts)

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage - Scrambled Eggs - White American Cheese - Calabrian Chili Aioli - Hash Brown Patty

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Nueske's bacon - organic amber egg - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - calabrian chili aoili

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Haas avocado - organic scrambled eggs - arugula - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - Aleppo pepper aioli. *contains* gluten, dairy.

Added Sides

Avocado Side

$3.00
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$6.00

Sausage Side

$6.00

Weiser Farm's Peewee Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00
Farmers Market Fruits

Farmers Market Fruits

$7.00

Toast

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Little Gem Side Salad

$6.00

Croissants

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Eighty-one layers of dough made with flour imported from Europe, a soft and delicate wheat viennoiserie flour, and Isigny French butter

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Croissant filled with frangipane and topped with sliced almonds

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Croissant rolled with gruyere cheese and house-cured ham

Roasted Poblano & Oaxaca Cheese Croissant

Roasted Poblano & Oaxaca Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Croissant dough folded with roasted poblano and Mexican Oaxaca cheese, topped with Maldon flake salt

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant dough rolled with Weiss Noir 63% dark chocolate

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

Matcha Financier (GF)

Matcha Financier (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Almond and butter based cake flavored with organic ceremonial matcha and garnished with farmers market raspberries

Coffee Financier (GF)

Coffee Financier (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Almond and butter based cake flavored with LAMILL Element Blend coffee, topped with hazelnut and Valhrohna cocoa knibs

Danish

Black Sesame & Jasmine Tea Danish

Black Sesame & Jasmine Tea Danish

$5.50Out of stock

Jasmine Pearl tea infused pastry cream, house-made black sesame butter, garnished with a black & white sesame brittle

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Almond

$5.75

Mushroom

$5.50

Cakes/Loaves

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Fresh ripe bananas, walnuts, and chia seeds folded into a buttermilk muffin base and garnished with turbinado sugar and sliced bananas

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.25

Shredded carrots, orange, lemon, raisins, and walnuts mixed into a spice cake batter. Garnished with house-made cream cheese frosting and toasted walnut pieces.

Banana Date Caramel Cake (V)

$5.25

Vegan based cake made with Medjool dates and Minor Figures oat milk. Topped with coconut caramel, sliced bananas and pecan pieces.

Scones

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Flakey buttery dough filled with Hook's cheddar cheese, housemade bacon and chives

Sweet Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies/Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%

Pecan Snowball

Pecan Snowball

$4.00Out of stock

Butter flavored cookie with chopped pecans covered in powder sugar aka Mexican Wedding Cookies

Brownie w/ Walnuts

Brownie w/ Walnuts

$4.25Out of stock

Tarts

Strawberry Nutella

$4.00

Pastry Retail

Granola Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade granola with brown rice krispies, oats, seeds and dried fruit. Gluten Free

Strawberry Jam

$13.00Out of stock

Peach Jam

$13.00Out of stock

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity

Japanese Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Ethiopian single origin coffee brewed hot and flash cooled over ice

Kyoto Style Cold Drip Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Guatamalan single origin coffee extracted through a 9-hour slow drip method. Limited daily to small batch quantities

Kenya - Kiamabara v60 Pour Over

$5.50+

Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process

Colombia San Andrés v60 Pour Over

$5.50+

Colombian anaerobic processed coffee with notes of floral, berries, and grape candy

Ethiopia - Wush Wush v60 Pour Over

$5.50+

Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cherry, Plum Process: Natural

Colombia - Decaf De Cana v60 Pour Over

$5.50+Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process

Coffee Traveler (1gal)

$38.00

1 gal of our Element blend; includes cups, hot sleeves, stir sticks, 16 oz of half & half (+$3.00 Oat or Almond Milk)

Espresso

Ratio Espresso (2oz)

$3.75+

Roasted lightly to accentuate the origins over the taste of roasts, resulting in a dynamic flavor profile with clarity and complexity. Tasting Notes: Caramel, citrus and stone fruit

Decaf Espresso (2oz)

$3.75+

Decaf: Colombia Decaf de Caña Notes: orange, caramel, grape

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso in hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, drip or filtered coffee

Macchiato (3oz)

$4.00

Shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk

Cortado (4.5oz)

$4.50+

1 part milk to 1 part espresso

Latte

$4.75+

Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk

Flat White

$4.75+

Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk

Autumn Spice Latte

$6.00+

A spiced latte perfect for the holidays made with brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and vanilla. Available hot or iced.

Cafe Con Leche

$5.50+

Double the espresso over raw sugar with steamed milk

Valrhona Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso with housemade valrhona chocolate ganache and steamed or cold milk

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Espresso with house made caramel sauce and steamed or cold milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk

Milk Tea

House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk

Japanese Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha steeped in oat milk

LAMILL Milk Tea Latte

$5.50+

Organic Assam tea steeped in oat milk

Hot Brewed Tea

Japanese Ceremonial Matcha

$6.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha served hot

Organic Citrus Chamomile

$4.00+

herbal hot tea

Rooibos Bourbon

$4.00+

herbal hot tea

Coconut Ginger

$4.00+

green hot tea

Japan Sencha

$4.00+

green hot tea

Jasmine Pearls

$4.50+

Choice green tea buds chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea.

Jinxuan Milk Oolong

$4.00+Out of stock

oolong hot tea

Moroccan Mint

$4.00+

green hot tea

Royal Earl Grey

$4.00+

black hot tea

Royal English Breakfast

$4.00+

black hot tea

Masala Chai

$4.00+

black hot tea

Iced Tea

Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.

Japanese Iced Ceremonial Matcha

$7.00+

Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha whisked and poured over ice

Mango Pomegranate Iced Green Tea

$3.50+

Organic Sencha with the natural essence of mango and pomegranate

Bergamot Iced Black Tea

$3.50+

Exquisite blend of Assam and Ceylon with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes: Citrus, malt and floral.

Crimsonberry Iced Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Fruity blend of elderberries, cranberries, hibiscus, rooibos, rosehips, and natural flavoring. Tasting notes: Sweet, tangy and tart. Caffeine Free

Kid's Milk

Organic Milk from Sonoma County with choice housemade sauces. Valrhona Chocolate, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel.

Valhrona Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Vanilla Milk

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Milk

$3.50+

Steamed Milk

$2.75+

Farmer's Market Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh squeezed lemons, Turbinado raw sugar, sweetened with our house-made lavender syrup.

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00+

Water Bottles

Mt. Valley - Spring Water

Mt. Valley - Spring Water

$4.25Out of stock

Sodium-free with a naturally balance pH. Rich blend of calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Mt. Valley - Sparkling Water

Mt. Valley - Sparkling Water

$4.25

Sodium-free with a naturally balance pH. Rich blend of calcium, magnesium and potassium.

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Acqua Panna

$3.75Out of stock

Kombucha

Fermensch - Bloom

Fermensch - Bloom

$6.00

Balanced, floral, and juicy. Tart berry skin with notes of cinnamon. Ingredients: raw kombucha (filtered water, can sugar, bai mu dan white tea, keemun black tea, live kombucha culture), blueberries, chamomile, and lavender.

Fermensch - Hibiscus Ginger

Fermensch - Hibiscus Ginger

$6.00

Tart, spicy, and citrusy. Ingredients: raw kombucha (filtered water, cane sugar, sencha green tea, live kombucha culture), fresh-pressed ginger, lime juice, and hibiscus.

Pressed Juice

Little West - Quench

Little West - Quench

$8.00

Strawberries, Jicama, Lime, Mint, Watermelon, and Watermelon Rinds 12oz

Little West - Detox Greens

Little West - Detox Greens

$8.50

Coconut H2O · Cucumber · Celery · Kale · Fennel · Parsley · Lemon · E3live · Spirulina 12oz

Little West - Go Big

Little West - Go Big

$8.00

Beet · Kale · Carrot · Apple · Wheatgrass · Lemon · Ginger 12oz

Little West - Gold'n Greens

Little West - Gold'n Greens

$8.00

Pineapple · Fuji Apple · Cucumber · Kale · Dandelion · Turmeric · Lemon · Mint

Little West - The Clover

Little West - The Clover

$8.00

Kale · Cucumber · Celery · Spinach · Pear · Cilantro · Mint · Lime 12oz

Little West - Gingersnap

Little West - Gingersnap

$8.00

Fuji Apple · Green Apple · Ginger · Lemon 12oz

Coffee Beans

Ratio Blend 12oz Bag

Ratio Blend 12oz Bag

$16.50

Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, chocolate Espresso Blend

Bliss Blend 12oz Bag

Bliss Blend 12oz Bag

$16.50+

Tasting Notes: chocolate, almond, dried fruits Espresso Blend

Element Blend Bag

Element Blend Bag

$17.00+

Tasting Notes: caramel, citrus, stone fruit A blend designed for drip

Velvet Blend 12oz Bag

Velvet Blend 12oz Bag

$16.00

Tasting Notes: chocolate, caramel, dried fruit A blend designed for drip

Black Onyx Blend 12oz Bag

Black Onyx Blend 12oz Bag

$16.00

Tasting Notes: dark chocolate, caramel, nuts A blend designed for drip

Colombia - San Andrés 12oz Bag

Colombia - San Andrés 12oz Bag

$24.50

Tasting Notes: Berries, Floral, Grape Candy Process: Anaerobic Natural

Costa Rica - El Venado 12oz Bag

Costa Rica - El Venado 12oz Bag

$28.50

Notes: Apricot, Grape, Lime Process: Honey Process SL-28

Colombia - Decaf de Caña 12oz Bag

$18.50

Tasting Notes: Orange, Caramel, Grape

Brazil - Camomila 12 oz Bag

Brazil - Camomila 12 oz Bag

$18.50

Tasting Notes: Hazelnut, Apple, Salted Caramel Process: Pulped Natural

Kenya - Kiamabara 12oz Bag

Kenya - Kiamabara 12oz Bag

$26.50

Tasting Notes: Lime, Floral, Grapefruit Washed Process

Ethiopia - Nano Challa 12oz Bag

Ethiopia - Nano Challa 12oz Bag

$21.50

Tasting Notes: Lemon, Papaya, Apricot Washed Process

Honduras - Las Flores 12oz Bag

Honduras - Las Flores 12oz Bag

$22.50

Tasting Notes: Red Grape, Plum, Hazelnut Process: Washed

Ethiopia - Wush Wush 12oz Bag

Ethiopia - Wush Wush 12oz Bag

$25.50

Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Cherry, Plum Natural Process

Tea Sachet Boxes

Citrus Chamomile Sachet Box

Citrus Chamomile Sachet Box

$9.50

Made from Egyptian chamomile flowers, African hibiscus, citrus peels, and natural flavors, this beautiful tea brews up a caffeine-free, yellowish beverage with the aroma of freshly cut apples and vanilla. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Caffeine-Free

Earl Grey Sachet Box

Earl Grey Sachet Box

$9.50

An exquisite blend of a Darjeeling, Assam, and a Chinese tea with the essence of Italian Bergamot. Tasting notes of citrus and malty. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box. Contains Caffeine

English Breakfast Sachet Box

English Breakfast Sachet Box

$9.50

Renowned for its abundant flavor, our special English Breakfast brews a copper colored cup with malty tasting notes. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

Jasmine Pearls Sachet Box

Jasmine Pearls Sachet Box

$14.50

This unusually shaped tea is hand-picked in the misty mountains of Fujian, China. Only the most tender green tea buds are chosen from the harvest and then carefully hand-rolled into small pearls. A vibrant aroma and rich accents of chestnut distinguish this select green tea. One of our most exclusive teas. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

Moroccan Mint Sachet Box

Moroccan Mint Sachet Box

$9.50Out of stock

This tea brews up an amber-colored cup with smokey, brisk notes and a sweet finish. We began with a Chinese gunpowder green tea, then added organic peppermint from Washington State, which is renowned for its high menthol content, to create a very unique flavor. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Contains Caffeine

Tropical Rooibos Sachet Box

Tropical Rooibos Sachet Box

$9.50

A caffeine-free, highly eclectic fusion of flavors. This tea is a blend of rooibos, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, pink peppercorns, cornflower petals, apple, currant and coconut fruit. Rooibos is loaded with antioxidants, which is always a good choice after a night of fun and frivolity. Tea sachets - 15ct biodegradable sachets in box Caffeine-Free

Brewing Equipment

Hario White Ceramic Dripper - Size 01

Hario White Ceramic Dripper - Size 01

$20.00Out of stock

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario Black Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Black Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$28.50
Hario Pink Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Pink Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$28.50

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario V60 "Switch" Immersion Dripper

Hario V60 "Switch" Immersion Dripper

$41.50

This modified V60 dripper is a hybrid method that delivers your coffee via immersion brewing. Add ground coffee, a standard 02 V60 filter, and hot water. Let the coffee steep and flip the switch to start the draw-down process. TThis fail-proof method produces great results with fantastic consistency! *The dripper comes with a 40 pack of untabbed 02 white filters.

Hario Juniper Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Juniper Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$30.00

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario Oil Green Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Oil Green Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$30.00

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario Dune Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Dune Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$30.00

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario Canyon Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Canyon Ceramic Dripper - Size 02

$30.00

Hario's iconic V60 ceramic dripper for brewing premium coffee. The cone is angled at 60° to create the perfect amount of depth in the coffee layer. Inner spiral ribs create pockets of air between the ceramic and paper filter, which allows the coffee layer to expand during the brew process for more consistent contact time between the hot water and coffee grounds. The bottom opening of the cone has a larger diameter that provides you with the ability to control the speed and taste of the brew by the flow-rate of the pour. Made of Arita ceramic, this dripper brews 1 to 4 cups and is dishwasher safe.

Hario Deep Sea Plastic Dripper - Size 02

Hario Deep Sea Plastic Dripper - Size 02

$12.00

The V60 is iconic and recognized worldwide for it's functionality and design. The V60's conical shape allows for deeper layering of coffee grounds, and its spiral ridges and lack of flow restriction allow the user to pour the water quickly for a delicate body or slowly for a heavier flavor. Perfect for cafe or home use! This dripper is looking fresher than ever in awesome new color, Deep Sea! It's moody, neutral and reminiscent of vintage bottle glass. This little plastic dripper is durable, beautiful and easy to clean.

V60 Paper Filter

V60 Paper Filter

$4.50+

Hario filters are specially designed to fit all Hario V60 02 size drippers. These filters are designed to have less flow restriction to enhance clarity and balance in the coffee. Natural brown "Misarashi" filters are made with 100% unbleached paper pulp. White filters are made with 100% oxygen-bleached paper pulp.

Hario V60 Buono Kettle

Hario V60 Buono Kettle

$50.00

The V60 Buono Drip Kettle is a Hario staple and its iconic shape is recognized around the world. The kettle's slim spout makes it easy to control the amount and speed of the hot water being poured, perfect for manual coffee brewing.

Hario V60 Electric Kettle

Hario V60 Electric Kettle

$79.50

Hario's "Buono" electric kettle features a gooseneck spout and cordless design for precise pouring and easy operation.

Hario V60 Black Drip Scale

Hario V60 Black Drip Scale

$52.50Out of stock

The Hario V60 Drip Scale and Timer is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and 1/10th of a gram measurements for desired precision with a weigh limit of 2,000 grams.

Hario V60 White Drip Scale

Hario V60 White Drip Scale

$54.50

The Hario V60 Drip Scale and Timer is designed to comfortably fit a server while maintaining a small footprint. This scale features a built-in timer to help you follow and repeat brew recipes accurately. It weighs in both 1 gram and 1/10th of a gram measurements for desired precision with a weigh limit of 2,000 grams.

Chemex 3 Cup - Classic

Chemex 3 Cup - Classic

$39.50

The Chemex Classic Coffeemaker, used together with Chemex's scientifically designed, patented Bonded Filters, guarantee that your pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

Baratza Encore - Black

Baratza Encore - Black

$169.50Out of stock

The Baratza Encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to French Press and everything in between. Straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. Load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the Baratza Encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. Beyond a great coffee-making experience, the Encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.

Baratza Encore - White

Baratza Encore - White

$169.50

The Baratza Encore is an entry-level grinder that produces consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to French Press and everything in between. Straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. Load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the Baratza Encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. Beyond a great coffee-making experience, the Encore lets you explore new coffee flavors.

Loose Leaf Tea

Bourbon Rooibos Bag

$14.75

Citrus Chamomile Bag

$12.50

Earl Grey Bag

$12.50

English Breakfast Bag

$12.50

Masala Chai Bag

$12.50

Hong Kong Bag

$12.50

Buttermilk Oolong Bag

$22.50Out of stock

Japanese Pearls Bag

$22.50Out of stock

Moroccan Mint Bag

$12.50

Coconut Ginger Bag

$12.00

Japan Sencha Bag

$14.50

Organic Ceremonial Matcha (100g)

$40.00Out of stock

Minor Figures Oat Milk

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt
Minor Figures - 1 Carton

Minor Figures - 1 Carton

$5.25

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt

Minor Figures - 6 Cartons

Minor Figures - 6 Cartons

$31.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Water, Oats, Rapeseed oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium carbonate, Salt

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.

Website

Location

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Botanica Restaurant & Market
orange star4.5 • 3,342
1620 Silver Lake Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Diablo Taco - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
3129 W. Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
All Day Baby
orange star4.6 • 78
3200 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Breadblok - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103 Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Botanica Restaurant & Market
orange star4.5 • 3,342
1620 Silver Lake Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Alimento
orange star4.4 • 1,740
1710 Silver Lake Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Jewel - Silver Lake
orange star4.7 • 1,082
654 N Hoover St Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange star4.2 • 1,069
3909 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Maury's
orange star4.5 • 213
2829 Bellevue Ave Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
University Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston