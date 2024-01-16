Restaurant info

Lamp & Shade is Mills area’s newest dining and nightlife concept. Playfully yet eloquently named, Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails got its inspiration from the idea to ‘hangout and throw some shade in conversation’ while paying homage to the history of its building, previously The Lamp Shade Fair, well-known by locals for over 50 years. Our Asian-influenced tapas style menu will showcase seasonal and local provisions of the Orlando community in innovative dishes. The comprehensive beverage program features riffs on tiki classics tying back to the influential Asian roots of cocktails and strongly complimenting our food program.

Website