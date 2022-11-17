Landfall Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

8oz Cheesburger
Large Caesar Salad
Clam Chowder (Cup)

Appetizers

Clam Chowder (Cup)

$8.00

Famous Landfall Clam Chowder

Oysters

$3.25

(per oyser)

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (per shrimp)

Clam Chowder (Mug)

$9.95

Famous Landfall Clam Chowder

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Side Fries

$2.00

LG Fries

$8.00

Basket of French Fries

Lobser Bisque (Cup)

$9.00

Creamy and Rich. Served with a side of pulled Lobster

SM Calamari

$9.00

Fried Calamari and hot pepers tossed in a garlic herb butter served with marinara

Quahog

$7.00

Fried Stuffed Clam

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Lobster Bisque (Mug)

$11.00

Cream and Rich. Served with a side of pulled Lobster

LG Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari and hot pepers tossed in a garlic herb butter served with marinara

Fish Bites

$2.00

Fried Cod Bites served with tarter sauce

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand Cut and Fried to perfection

LG Onion Rings

$12.00

Hand Cut and Fried to perfection

Onion Soup (Cup)

$6.00

Homemade Onion Soup Au Gratin

SM Steamers

$20.00

3/4 lbs. May be Sandy

Side Mac Salad

$2.00

Homemade

Side Fruit Salad

$2.50

Fruit Medley

Onion Soup (Bowl)

$7.00

Homemade Onion Soup Au Gratin

LG Steamers

$24.00

1.5 lbs. May Be Sandy

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Veg Of The Day

$3.25

Vegetable of the day

SM Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Clam App

$15.00

Basket of Bread

$4.00

GF Basket of Bread

$2.00

Clams Casino

$16.00Out of stock

Little Neck Clams baked with bread crumbs and bacon

LG Chicken Wings

$22.00

Tender App

$2.00

Per Chicken Finger

Baked Potato

$2.00

Mashed

$2.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

King Crab Legs

$10.00Out of stock

Cod Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

Clam\linguica

$17.00Out of stock

Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Onion, Craison and Tomatos

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Served with a side of Italian Dressing

Sm Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, Blood Orange, Broccoli, Almonds, tossed in a Maple Almond dressing

Large Kale Salad

$13.00

Nobska Salad

$16.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$10.00

House made ceaser dressing, Crutons, and Parm cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Lighter Side

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Fried Bellies

$30.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Fried Strips

$20.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Steak Tips

$27.00

Medallions of Bourbon marinated sirloin

Turkey Club

$18.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Hamburger Club

$18.00

Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Cheeseburger Club

$18.00

4oz Burger

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion

8oz Burger

$18.00

Served with lettuce, tomato & red onion

4oz Cheeseburger

$16.00

8oz Cheesburger

$19.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

served with lettuce, tomato & avacado

Fried Oysters

$30.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Oysters and Sole

$28.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$30.00

Entrees

Broiled Seafood Platter

$39.00

Swordfish, Shrimp, Scallops lightly sprinkled with crumb dressing & served with creamy scampi sauce. Served with a choice of French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Macaroni Salad, or Fresh Fruit (add .25).

Swordfish

$41.00

Grilled, Cajun, or Landfall style

Lob Casserole

$49.00

Fresh Picked Lobster meat with mushrooms & shallots in a jarlsberg sherried cream sauce

Fried Scallops

$42.00

Fresh sweet scallops lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown

Boiled Lobster

$48.00

1.25-1.5 lb Boiled Live Lobster

Broiled Scrod

$37.00

Finished with a side of Lobster sauce or Cranberry Chutney

Salmon

$38.00

Grilled or Cajun

Newburg Ling

$39.00

Tender morsels of Lobster, Shrimp, Scallops & Swordfish, cooked in a creamed sherry sauce

Fried Fisherman's Platter

$39.00

A combination of Scallops, Scrod, Clams & Shrimp delicately fried

BR LOB

$49.00

A Lobster stuffed to capcity with our homemade seafood stuffing

Broiled Scallops

$42.00

Fresh sweet broiled scallops served with roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and black olives

Swordfish Landfall

$42.00

Newberg Bread

$39.00

Savannah Lobster

$49.00

A Lobster stuffed to capacity with large chunks of lobster, mushrooms & shallots in a jarlsberg sherried cream sauce

Chicken Francaise

$35.00

Lightly battered boneless breast of chicken, sauteed with lemon, white wine, tomatoes and mushrooms over linguini

Chicken Pesto

$35.00

Lightly battered boneless breast of chicken, sauteed with pesto cream, tomatoes, and mushrooms, over linguini

Vegetarian Saute

$21.00

Seasonal vegetables sauted with garlic herbed butter with white wine over linguini

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Tenderloin, with sauteed mushrooms & Bearnaise sauce

Stuffed Sole

$40.00Out of stock

Vongole

$35.00Out of stock

Tuna

$40.00Out of stock

Cioppino

$50.00Out of stock

Rib Eye

$40.00Out of stock

GNOCCHI

$30.00Out of stock

Special Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$38.00Out of stock

Dessert

Sm Apple Crisp

$6.25

Sliced apples, soaked in a cinnamon and sugar syrup, baked to perfection with ginger and a walnut crisp

Sm Berry Cobbler

$6.25

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and rasberries with a ginger cinnamon, and walnut crumb topping

Sm Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.25

One scoop of vanilla ice cream, smothered with hot fudge topped with whipped cream

Sm Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.25

One Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

Mud Pie

$8.50

Coffee ice cream marbled with fudge in an oreo cookie crust served with hot fudge and whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$8.50

Sliced apples, soaked in a cinnamon and sugar syrup, baked to perfection with ginger and a walnut crisp

Berry Cobbler

$8.50

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and rasberries with a ginger cinnamon, and walnut crumb topping

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Three scoops of vanilla icre cream, smothered with hot fudge topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Three Scoops of vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie Sundae

$9.50

Fresh baked brownie with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$9.00

A tradional cheesecake with strawberries

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Warm biscuits with strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries, topped with whiped cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

A traditional Key Lime Pie

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Fish & Chips

$17.00

Kids Linguine

$8.00

Kids BLT

$12.50

Kids Lobster

$27.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (3)

$13.00

Kids Chicken Fingers (4)

$14.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Kids Lil Burger

$14.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

kids chz burger

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Water

Athletic - Non Alcohol

$7.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.95

Sprite

$2.95

XL Pellegrino

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Virgin Madras

$3.50

Virgin Seabreeze

$3.50

Virgin Baybreeze

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Small Fiji

$3.50

Large Fiji

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

XL Pellegrino

$6.00

Wine

BTL J Vineyards

$34.00

BTL Averaen

$36.00

BTL Au Bon Climat

$37.00

BTL Pessimist

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Josh Cellars

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$37.00

BTL Montepulciano

$37.00

BTL 14 Hands

$34.00

BTL louis Martini

$37.00

BTL Jordan

$65.00

BTL Albarino

$36.00

BTL Riesling

$36.00

BTL Muscadet

$36.00

BTL Scarpetta

$34.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$37.00

BTL Sancerre

$54.00

BTL Crema

$37.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$38.00

BTL Cakebread

$56.00

BTL Chablis

$38.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$37.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$29.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$36.00

BTL Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Nicolas F~

$49.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Current Hours: 11:30am -8:30pm Thursday -Sunday When ordering online, you can pick up your order from our hostess.

Location

9 Luscombe Ave., Woods Hole, MA 02543

Directions

Landfall Restaurant image
Landfall Restaurant image
Landfall Restaurant image

