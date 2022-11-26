Lawson's Bakery imageView gallery

Lawson's Bakery

703 Reviews

$$

15862 Monterey Road

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Order Again

Breakfast

Sandwich

$12.35

Burrito

$11.55

Quiche Lorrene Omelet

$14.75

Egg Breakfast

$13.95

Pancake

$11.25

French Toast

$12.25

Veggie Burrito

$10.85

Veggie Omelet

$13.50

Toad in a Hole

$6.50

Kids Pancake

$6.50

Seasonal Bowl

$12.25

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

Burrito - GRAB & GO

$9.25

Avo Toast

$9.00

Pastry on HOLD

Coffee on HOLD

Seasonal French toast

$12.25

Breakfast Special

$14.00

Kids Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.00

Lunch

Chicken Sandwich

$14.85

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Ham Sandwich

$14.85

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$11.85

Veggie Sandwich

$12.85

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Whole Salad

$9.85

Side Salad

$4.25

Side of Tator Tots

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Lunch Special

$13.00

Fruit Per Person

$2.50

Hardboiled Egg

$0.50

Power Protein Salad

$13.95

Wedge Salad

$9.75

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Loaded Rigs

$8.00

Loaded Broc

$8.00

Just Tots

$5.00

Just Rings

$5.00

Just Broc

$5.00

Caprese

$8.00

Loaded Beinget

$8.00

Ham and cheese croissant

$8.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Apple Cinn Coffee Cake

$3.75

Sliced Bread

$2.00

Beignets w/ Caramel

$7.95

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.85

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.85

Mini Muffin

$1.00

Mini Scone

$1.95

Sticky Bun

$3.75

Savory Muffin

$3.50

Slice of Quiche

$6.00

WHOLE Coffee Cake

$30.00

Maple Scone

$3.95

Spinach Feta

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Cherry Danish

$5.50

Loaf of Sweet Bread

$12.00

Pizza bite

$3.50

Mini Croissant

$1.50

Scoop Scone

$3.25

Cinn Twist w/ frosting

$5.50

Mini loaf of sweet bread

$6.00

Desserts

Charm's Blondie

$4.00

Fudge Brownie

$5.35

Linda's Lemon Bar

$5.35

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Mini Apple Pie Crisp

$2.50

Pumpkin Pecan Bar

$4.35

Mini Brownie

$1.50

Mini Lemon Bar

$1.50

Mini Blondie

$1.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

$2.35

Ginger Snap

$2.35

Seasonal Sugar Cookies

$2.50

3 bagged sugar cookies

$8.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Smores

$3.50

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$2.35

Bag and Bow

$0.50

Oatmeal Butterscotch

$2.35

Ganache cookie

$2.95

Toffee sea salt

$2.55

Cookie sandwich

$5.35

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Latte

$4.85+

Mocha

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Tea

$3.50+

Refill

$0.50

Chai Latte

$4.60+

Americano

$4.00+

Steamed Milk

$2.00+

Hot Water

$0.50

Harvest Latte

$4.65+

Cafe Ole

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.75+

Cold brew

$5.50+

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.45+

Cakes

$3 Slice

$3.00

$3.50 Slice

$3.50

$4 Slice

$4.00

$5 Slice

$5.00

4.50 Slice

$4.50

Apple Spice Carmel Cake

$36.00+

Boston Creme

$36.00+

Burnt Almond

$36.00+

Butter Rum Cake

$36.00+

Carrot Cake

$36.00+

Cheesecake

$35.00

Coconut Cake

$36.00+

Cupcake

$3.00

Death By Chocolate Cake

$36.00+

German Chocolate Cake

$36.00+

Lemon Cake

$36.00+

Lemon Merengue Pie

$20.85

Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Mocha Cake

$36.00+

Official B-Day Cake

$36.00+

Puff Pastry Fruit Tart

$26.00

Red Velvet

$36.00+

Smash Cake

$15.00

Strawberries & Cream Cake

$36.00+

WHOLE quiche

$40.00

WRITING

$2.50

Saint Patrick Cupcake

$18.00

Pack of Candles

$5.00

Slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.50

Christmas Menu

Black Forest Cake

$32.00+

Yule Log

$29.95

Gingerbread Man

$3.75

Cookie Tray

$30.00

9 inch Coffee Cake

$20.00

9 inch Bread Pudding

$24.00

Sticky Bun Pan

$12.50

NOT frosted Gingerbread man

$2.50

NOT frosted sugar cookie

$1.75

Platter, Wrap, and Bow

$6.00

Mocha Cheesecake

$39.95

Rice Crispy

$3.50

cupcake 4 pack

$16.00

mug/hot chocolate kit

$7.50

mug/oreo kit

$8.50

cookie decorating kit

$12.00

Single oreo cookie

$1.50

Peppermint Ganache Cookie

$2.95

Festive bag with bottle of white or red wine

$15.00

Daily Specials

Bread- Loaf

$8.50

Bag of Caramel

$4.00

Drinks

bottle milk

$3.50

soda

$2.25

energy drink

$3.50

bottled water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Naked Juice/Fresh Press

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Root beer float

$2.00

Mini Naked Juice

$2.00

Kern Juice

$3.00

Powerade/Gardorate

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Easter Menu

9 inch Berry

$52.00

6 inch Berry

$40.00

Bunny Cookie

$3.25

Quiche Lorraine

$40.00

Apple Coffee Cake

$30.00

Rice Krispy Pop

$3.50

6inch carrot

$40.00

9inch carrot

$52.00

4 pack cupcake

$18.00

1 dozen cookies

$30.00

Sugar cookie

$2.50

Cake Cup

$6.00

Take and Bake Sticky Buns

$18.50

1 Bunny Cookie in Bag w/ Bow

$3.75

Misc.

T-Shirt

$20.00

Cake Tasting

$10.00

Cookie Kit

$12.00

Pizza kit

$8.00

COVID GRAM PICK UP

$20.00

COVID GRAM DELIVERY

$24.00

AP flour

$6.00

Bread flour

$9.00

Yeast

$16.00

Apple Cookie

$5.00

Box of Cookies

$10.00

Candles

$5.00

Side of Caramel

$0.50

Teacher Box

$15.00

SMG Cookie Kit Donation

$12.00

Mothers Day

4 pack cupcakes

$18.00

Champagne

$20.00

Mama bear cookie box

$10.00

Cupcake Bouquet

$52.00

Strawberry cheesecake 10inch

$40.00

Strawberry cheesecake 3inch

$6.95

Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Meat

Toast

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

1 Small Pancake

$3.50

Thanksgiving Menu

Pecan Tart

$30.85

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Apple Pie

$28.85

Pumpkin Roll

$14.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$40.00

Pumpkin Pecan bar

$4.35

Slice of Pumpkin Roll

$2.50

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.00

4 Pack Pumpkin Cupcake

$16.00

Pumpkin sampler

$18.00

Halloween Tag Wine

$14.00

Halloween Tag Champ

$16.00

Halloween Tag cookies

$7.35

Pumpkin Mask Cookie

$5.00

4inch pumpkin pie

$5.00

4 inch apple crisp

$6.50

Val Day Menu

Chocolate Strawberry

$3.25

Mini Choc Cakes

$5.75

Cupcake

$3.50

Truffle

$2.75

Mini Rice Krispy

$1.50

Box of desserts

$26.00

Box of Desserts with Champs

$30.00

Red Velvet Heart

$5.75

6inch Heart Cake

$40.00

9inch Heart Cake

$50.00

Booze

Mimosa

$5.00

Glass of Champ

$6.00

Glass of Wine

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

IPA

$7.00

Bottle/OJ

$15.00

Apple cider mimosa

$6.50

Happy Hour Menu

Mimosa

$2.50

Glass of Champ

$3.00

Glass of Wine

$3.00

Coors

$2.50

IPA

$3.50

COVID APPETIZER MENU

Frose

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Secialty Beer

$6.00

Coors

$4.00

wine

$6.00

champ

$7.00

white claw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

.

Location

15862 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Directions

Lawson's Bakery image

