Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Dock

review star

No reviews yet

60 Bay Walk

Fire Island, NY 11706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable du Jour
Chicken Ceasar wrap
Caesar salad

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$19.00

marinara sauce, charred lemon

Mezze Platter

$18.00

grilled pita, eggplant, hummus

Buffalo Tenders

$16.00

crispy chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Thai Seafood Curry

$32.00

tilapia, clams, jasmine rice

Penne alla Vodka

$25.00

creamy tomato, parmigiano, basil

Le Dock Cheddar Burger

$25.00Out of stock

Angus beef, house made potato chips, LD sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$32.00

cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crem

Shrimp scampi

$35.00

linguine, basil sauce, roasted shrimp

shrimp arrabiate

$35.00

Dessert

Deconstructed Canoli

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Olive Layer Cake

$12.00

Sides

Vegetable du Jour

$10.00

House Made Potato Chips

$10.00

Children's Menu

Chicken Tenders and Chips

$13.00

Tenders

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Pasta

Lunch Starters

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Buffalo Tenders

$16.00
Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$18.00Out of stock

creamy mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic

French fries

$10.00Out of stock

Arruula Watermelon Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Caesar salad

$15.00

Mezze Platter

$18.00

Steamed PEI Mussels

$19.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Spinach salad

$19.00

gtolled peaches, mozzarella, fig balsamic

crispy Artichoke

$19.00

roasted garlic dip, lemon

Lunch Entrees

Baja Fish Tacos

$33.00

Le Dock Cheddar Burger

$25.00

home made seasoned chips, potato bun, LD sauce

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$29.00Out of stock

Birria Quesatacos

$38.00Out of stock

Mussels fra Daivlo over Linguine

$32.00Out of stock

Penne Alla Vodka

$25.00

creamy tomatoe, parmigiano, Basil

Chipotle Cicken wrap

$25.00Out of stock

Chiptle mayo, Crspy chicken, house made chips

Roasted salmon

$35.00

roasted tomatoes, asparagus, lemon-dill sauce

Chicken Ceasar wrap

$19.00

Crispy chicken, Parmigiano, lemon, house made chips

Lobster Bun

$32.00

fresh lobster, melted butter,side crispy potatoes

Shrimp Fajita

$30.00

KIDS

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Pasta

$13.00

Sides

House Made Potato Chips

$10.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island, NY 11706

Directions

Gallery
Le Dock image
Le Dock image
Le Dock image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maguire’s Bayfront Restaurant - 1 Bungalow Walk
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bungalow Walk Ocean Beach, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
Castaway - 927 Evergreen Walk
orange starNo Reviews
927 Evergreen Walk Ocean Beach, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
Fire Island Beach house - 25 Cayuga Walk
orange starNo Reviews
25 Cayuga Walk Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
LaLa's Lounge
orange star4.0 • 93
25 Bayview Avenue Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Pizzeria of Islip - 591 Main St.
orange star4.6 • 44
591 Main St. Islip, NY 11751
View restaurantnext
Local Burger - Bayshore
orange starNo Reviews
62 E MAIN STREET BAY SHORE, NY 11706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fire Island

Toast Coffeehouse
orange star4.5 • 3,333
9 S Park Avenue Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
orange star4.3 • 1,911
70 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Tullulah's
orange star4.4 • 1,411
12 Fourth Ave Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
orange star4.3 • 726
12 E Main St BAY SHORE, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Taco Guacamole
orange star4.4 • 663
617A E Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
orange star4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fire Island
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston