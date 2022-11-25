- Home
Le Moo
5,649 Reviews
$$
2300 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40206
Appetizers
Bone Marrow
panko- and parmesan-crusted split marrow bones served with crostini and a classic parsley-lemon-caper salad
Bread and Sauces
freshly-baked assortment of TriBeca Breads served with three Le Moo favorite sauces for dipping: Stroganoff Sauce, Country Bacon Gravy, and Spinach Queso
Bread Basket
an assortment of TriBeca Breads served with whipped butter or sorghum butter
Drunk-Cut Fries
house-made, hand-cut fries
Lamb Ribs
cumin-coriander rib rub with a honey-harissa glaze; gluten-free
Large Queso (Quart)
white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds 1qt Queso 2x Tortilla Chips 2x Pork Rinds
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels with roasted garlic and shallot, sriracha-white wine broth, fingerling chips, and a French demi baguette
Queso
white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds
Shrimp Cocktail
four colossal tiger prawns, house-made cocktail sauce, charred lemon; gluten-free
Wagyu Tartare
minced wagyu tenderloin, cornichon, caper, shallot, dijon mustard, and sriracha topped with a fresh egg yolk and served with house-made crostini
Wagyu Pigs-in-a-Blanket
five croissant-wrapped Wagyu hot dogs, bleu cheese, house bacon jam
Crab Cakes
Prime Bruschetta
Soup and Salad
Caesar Salad Large
romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons
Caesar Salad Small
romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons
Chowder First
Crab-Corn Chowder
lump blue crab, corn, bacon, chives, house-made croutons
Haricots Verts & Asparagus Salad
steamed haricots verts, shaved asparagus, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated burrata cheese, crispy country ham, house-made almond pesto, Bourbon Barrel sorghum, balsamic glaze
House Salad
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white cheddar, house-made croutons; choice of dressing
Wedge Salad Large
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
Wedge Salad Small
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
White Bean & Chorizo Soup
garnished with blanched kale and fresh, house-made pico de gallo
Bean Soup First
Entrees
Beef Stroganoff
Sliced 6oz Prime Filet, papardelle pasta, beef veloute, bourbon-spiked mushrooms, sour cream, herbs
Black Hawk Farms Burger
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
Cherry Chicken
pan-seared airline chicken breast with skillet-fried mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus, and a sweet and tart cherry-balsamic demi glace; gluten-free
Pork Chop
house-cut, bone-in 16oz pork chop with fried grit cakes, sauteed asparagus, and a house-made bourbon-maple glaze
Salmon Entree
Steak Diane
8oz Prime Sirloib, skillet-fried mashed potatoes, asparagus, bourbon-mushroom veloute
Vegan Cassoulet
simmered white beans, heirloom carrots, leets, and aromatics topped with an herb-panko crust, sauteed haricots verts, and roasted roma tomatoes
snapper
Steaks
8oz Choice Filet
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
8oz Prime Filet
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
12oz Prime Filet
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
10oz Wagyu Filet
American Wagyu from Snake River Farm served with your choice of side and topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Tenderloin Flight
6oz selections of choice, prime, and American Wagyu filets served with your choice of side and topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
10oz Miyazaki Filet
"The Greatest Beef in the World" is this A5 Japanese Wagyu from Miyazaki, Japan. Your filet comes with your choice of side and is topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Miyazaki Flight
14oz Choice Ribeye
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
14oz Prime Ribeye
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
16oz Dry-Aged Ribeye
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Tomahawk
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
14oz Choice Strip
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
14oz Prime Strip
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
16oz Strip Dry-Aged
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Porterhouse
Le Moo's exclusive Prime 32oz Porterhouse comes with your choice of side and is topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Porter & 2 Baby Lobster
Sides
Drunk-Cut Fries
house-made, hand cut potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
potatoes whipped with parmesan, sour cream, and chives then skillet-fried in butter for deliciously crisp finish; gluten-free
Loaded Baked Potato
sliced and fried baked potato loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream, butter, and chives
Fried Grit Cakes
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
Asparagus
steamed asparagus sauteed with shallot, garlic, white wine, and butter; gluten-free
Haricots Verts
steamed haricots verts sauteed with shallot, garlic, white wine, and butter; gluten-free
Bourbon-Spiked Mushrooms
five-mushroom medley simmered then sauteed with garlic and shallot and spiked with Kentucky bourbon and herb mix; gluten-free
Collard Greens
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness; gluten-free
Lima Beans
gigante Peruvian lima beans simmered in cream with garlic, shallots, and herbs then topped with crispy country ham and chives
Fruit Cup
strawberries and raspberries
Sweet Potato Casserole
Crab Fingerling Potatoes
Starters
Leggo My Queso
white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds
Morning Has Broken
freshly-baked biscuits with house-made berry jam and whipped butter
Ode to Wilbur Small
four pieces of bacon and house-made country bacon gravy
Ode to Wilbur Large
eight pieces of bacon and house-made country bacon gravy
Tot Casserole
layered tater tots, eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar, onion, and chive cream
Tot Casserole Double
double portion of layered tater tots, eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar, onion, and chive cream
Pretty in Pink
pan-seared salmon over romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons
House Salad
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white cheddar, house-made croutons; choice of dressing
Watermelon Salad
8oz Filet Cobb Salad
Entrees
Bayou Meets Grinstead
four blackened shrimp, Weisenberger cheese grits, collard greens, candied bacon, and house-made red-eye gravy
Better Than Xanax
Kevin's favorite: a giant bowl of Lucky Charms with whole milk and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream
Definitely for Crazy People
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
I'm That Guy
three eggs any style, three strips of bacon, three sausage patties, two biscuits with country bacon gravy and an ice cold Bud!
Love Love Me Do
ground chorizo, hash potatoes, asparagus, butternut squash, onions, and bell peppers topped with two poached eggs, chive cream, and a side of country bacon gravy
Myra Stole It From Her Mom
two biscuits, bacon gravy, sausage patties, two eggs any style
Not Just For Crazy People
Black Hawk Farms burger, brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, crispy hash browns, garlic aioli, candied bacon, fried egg; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
Oh No She Didn't
tender steak, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
Peanut Buther Ith Good For You
Texas toast, peanut butter, house-made berry jam, marshmallow cream; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
SupreMoo
sliced sirloin, two eggs any style, crispy fried potatoes, and country bacon gravy
The Iconic
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
The Rodeo Drive
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
You're Bad, El Chapo
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off
Oh Yes Sea Did
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
Avocado Toast
Crab Roll
Omelets
Tenderloin Omelet
six eggs, prime tenderloin, mushroom medley, cheddar, hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Omelet
six eggs, ground chorizo, jalapeno, onion, cheddar, pico de gallo; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
Veggie Omelet
six eggs, broccoli, yellow squash, mushroom medley, fromage blanc, and chive cream; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze
Waffles
Chicken and Waffle
house-made sweet potato waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and served with sorghum butter and Le Moo's syrup with a kick
Plain Waffle
house-made waffle with maple syrup and whipped butter
Sweet Potato Waffle
house-made sweet potato waffle with sorghum butter and maple syrup
Brunch Steaks
8oz Choice Filet
8oz Prime Filet
10oz Wagyu Filet
10oz Miyazaki Filet
14oz Choice Ribeye
14oz Prime Ribeye
16oz Dry-Aged Ribeye
14oz Choice Strip
14oz Prime Strip
16oz Dry-Aged Strip
Tomahawk
Porter & 2 Baby Lobster
Tenderloin Flight
Sides and Extras
Bacon Gravy Bowl
country bacon gravy
Collard Greens
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness
Country Biscuits
two fresh buttermilk biscuits with whipped butter and house-made berry jam
Creamy Grits
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese
Fried Potatoes
seared hash potatoes with onions and bell peppers
Fruit Cup
strawberries and raspberries
Grit Cakes
Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried
Side of Bacon
house-made candied bacon
Side of Sausage
three sausage patties
Side of Toast
three slices of wheatberry toast with whipped butter and house-made berry jam
Two Eggs
two eggs any style