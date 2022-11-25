Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Le Moo

5,649 Reviews

$$

2300 Lexington Road

Louisville, KY 40206

Appetizers

Bone Marrow

$22.00

panko- and parmesan-crusted split marrow bones served with crostini and a classic parsley-lemon-caper salad

Bread and Sauces

$14.00

freshly-baked assortment of TriBeca Breads served with three Le Moo favorite sauces for dipping: Stroganoff Sauce, Country Bacon Gravy, and Spinach Queso

Bread Basket

$11.00

an assortment of TriBeca Breads served with whipped butter or sorghum butter

Drunk-Cut Fries

$9.00

house-made, hand-cut fries

Lamb Ribs

$29.00

cumin-coriander rib rub with a honey-harissa glaze; gluten-free

Large Queso (Quart)

$30.00

white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds 1qt Queso 2x Tortilla Chips 2x Pork Rinds

Mussels

$24.00

Prince Edward Island mussels with roasted garlic and shallot, sriracha-white wine broth, fingerling chips, and a French demi baguette

Queso

$14.00

white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds

Shrimp Cocktail

$31.00

four colossal tiger prawns, house-made cocktail sauce, charred lemon; gluten-free

Wagyu Tartare

$31.00

minced wagyu tenderloin, cornichon, caper, shallot, dijon mustard, and sriracha topped with a fresh egg yolk and served with house-made crostini

Wagyu Pigs-in-a-Blanket

$23.00

five croissant-wrapped Wagyu hot dogs, bleu cheese, house bacon jam

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Prime Bruschetta

$18.00

Soup and Salad

Caesar Salad Large

$17.00

romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons

Caesar Salad Small

$11.00

romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons

Chowder First

Crab-Corn Chowder

$11.00

lump blue crab, corn, bacon, chives, house-made croutons

Haricots Verts & Asparagus Salad

$17.00

steamed haricots verts, shaved asparagus, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated burrata cheese, crispy country ham, house-made almond pesto, Bourbon Barrel sorghum, balsamic glaze

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white cheddar, house-made croutons; choice of dressing

Wedge Salad Large

$17.00

Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side

Wedge Salad Small

$11.00

Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side

White Bean & Chorizo Soup

$8.00

garnished with blanched kale and fresh, house-made pico de gallo

Bean Soup First

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

$37.00

Sliced 6oz Prime Filet, papardelle pasta, beef veloute, bourbon-spiked mushrooms, sour cream, herbs

Black Hawk Farms Burger

$21.00

brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries

Cherry Chicken

$27.00

pan-seared airline chicken breast with skillet-fried mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus, and a sweet and tart cherry-balsamic demi glace; gluten-free

Pork Chop

$39.00

house-cut, bone-in 16oz pork chop with fried grit cakes, sauteed asparagus, and a house-made bourbon-maple glaze

Salmon Entree

$40.00
Steak Diane

$36.00

8oz Prime Sirloib, skillet-fried mashed potatoes, asparagus, bourbon-mushroom veloute

Vegan Cassoulet

$18.00

simmered white beans, heirloom carrots, leets, and aromatics topped with an herb-panko crust, sauteed haricots verts, and roasted roma tomatoes

snapper

$52.00

Steaks

8oz Choice Filet

$56.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

8oz Prime Filet

$60.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

12oz Prime Filet

$86.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

10oz Wagyu Filet

$83.00

American Wagyu from Snake River Farm served with your choice of side and topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

Tenderloin Flight

$128.00

6oz selections of choice, prime, and American Wagyu filets served with your choice of side and topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

10oz Miyazaki Filet

$249.00

"The Greatest Beef in the World" is this A5 Japanese Wagyu from Miyazaki, Japan. Your filet comes with your choice of side and is topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

Miyazaki Flight

$230.00
14oz Choice Ribeye

$44.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

14oz Prime Ribeye

$89.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

16oz Dry-Aged Ribeye

$80.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

Tomahawk

$125.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

14oz Choice Strip

$61.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

14oz Prime Strip

$67.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

16oz Strip Dry-Aged

$77.00

choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

Porterhouse

$140.00

Le Moo's exclusive Prime 32oz Porterhouse comes with your choice of side and is topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens

Porter & 2 Baby Lobster

$240.00

Sides

Drunk-Cut Fries

$8.00

house-made, hand cut potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

potatoes whipped with parmesan, sour cream, and chives then skillet-fried in butter for deliciously crisp finish; gluten-free

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

sliced and fried baked potato loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream, butter, and chives

Fried Grit Cakes

$7.00

Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried

Asparagus

$7.00

steamed asparagus sauteed with shallot, garlic, white wine, and butter; gluten-free

Haricots Verts

$6.00

steamed haricots verts sauteed with shallot, garlic, white wine, and butter; gluten-free

Bourbon-Spiked Mushrooms

$10.00

five-mushroom medley simmered then sauteed with garlic and shallot and spiked with Kentucky bourbon and herb mix; gluten-free

Collard Greens

$7.00

fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness; gluten-free

Lima Beans

$7.00

gigante Peruvian lima beans simmered in cream with garlic, shallots, and herbs then topped with crispy country ham and chives

Fruit Cup

$5.00

strawberries and raspberries

Sweet Potato Casserole

$10.00

Crab Fingerling Potatoes

$18.00

Boozy Brunch

Mimosa for Two

$25.00
Bloody Mary for Two

$30.00

four servings of morning kick!

Starters

Leggo My Queso

$14.00

white pepper jack cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and pimento; with tortilla chips and pork rinds

Morning Has Broken

$7.00

freshly-baked biscuits with house-made berry jam and whipped butter

Ode to Wilbur Small

$7.00

four pieces of bacon and house-made country bacon gravy

Ode to Wilbur Large

$12.00

eight pieces of bacon and house-made country bacon gravy

Tot Casserole

$7.00

layered tater tots, eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar, onion, and chive cream

Tot Casserole Double

$13.00

double portion of layered tater tots, eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar, onion, and chive cream

Pretty in Pink

$25.00

pan-seared salmon over romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, candied bacon, anchovies, a poached egg, and house-made croutons

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white cheddar, house-made croutons; choice of dressing

Watermelon Salad

$9.00

8oz Filet Cobb Salad

$30.00

Entrees

Bayou Meets Grinstead

$26.00

four blackened shrimp, Weisenberger cheese grits, collard greens, candied bacon, and house-made red-eye gravy

Better Than Xanax

$15.00

Kevin's favorite: a giant bowl of Lucky Charms with whole milk and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream

Definitely for Crazy People

$20.00

brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries

I'm That Guy

$15.00

three eggs any style, three strips of bacon, three sausage patties, two biscuits with country bacon gravy and an ice cold Bud!

Love Love Me Do

$16.00

ground chorizo, hash potatoes, asparagus, butternut squash, onions, and bell peppers topped with two poached eggs, chive cream, and a side of country bacon gravy

Myra Stole It From Her Mom

$14.00

two biscuits, bacon gravy, sausage patties, two eggs any style

Not Just For Crazy People

$21.00

Black Hawk Farms burger, brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, crispy hash browns, garlic aioli, candied bacon, fried egg; with Drunk-Cut™ fries

Oh No She Didn't

$40.00

tender steak, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

Peanut Buther Ith Good For You

$14.00

Texas toast, peanut butter, house-made berry jam, marshmallow cream; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

SupreMoo

$31.00

sliced sirloin, two eggs any style, crispy fried potatoes, and country bacon gravy

The Iconic

$18.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

The Rodeo Drive

$18.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

You're Bad, El Chapo

$14.00

scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off

Oh Yes Sea Did

$30.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce over toasted English muffins; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Crab Roll

$22.00

Omelets

Tenderloin Omelet

$17.00

six eggs, prime tenderloin, mushroom medley, cheddar, hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Omelet

$14.00

six eggs, ground chorizo, jalapeno, onion, cheddar, pico de gallo; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

six eggs, broccoli, yellow squash, mushroom medley, fromage blanc, and chive cream; with house greens, strawberries, and balsamic glaze

Waffles

Chicken and Waffle

$17.00

house-made sweet potato waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and served with sorghum butter and Le Moo's syrup with a kick

Plain Waffle

$11.00

house-made waffle with maple syrup and whipped butter

Sweet Potato Waffle

$11.00

house-made sweet potato waffle with sorghum butter and maple syrup

Brunch Steaks

8oz Choice Filet

$56.00

8oz Prime Filet

$60.00

10oz Wagyu Filet

$83.00

10oz Miyazaki Filet

$249.00

14oz Choice Ribeye

$44.00

14oz Prime Ribeye

$89.00

16oz Dry-Aged Ribeye

$80.00

14oz Choice Strip

$61.00

14oz Prime Strip

$67.00

16oz Dry-Aged Strip

$77.00

Tomahawk

$125.00

Porter & 2 Baby Lobster

$240.00

Tenderloin Flight

$128.00

Sides and Extras

Bacon Gravy Bowl

$5.00

country bacon gravy

Collard Greens

$7.00

fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness

Country Biscuits

$4.00

two fresh buttermilk biscuits with whipped butter and house-made berry jam

Creamy Grits

$7.00

Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese

Fried Potatoes

$6.00

seared hash potatoes with onions and bell peppers

Fruit Cup

$5.00

strawberries and raspberries

Grit Cakes

$7.00

Weisenberger grits simmered in cream and mixed with Kenny's Cheddar and Parmesan cheese then double-battered and fried

Side of Bacon

$6.00

house-made candied bacon

Side of Sausage

$5.00

three sausage patties

Side of Toast

$5.00

three slices of wheatberry toast with whipped butter and house-made berry jam

Two Eggs

$6.00

two eggs any style