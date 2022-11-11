Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leftcraft

32 Reviews

519 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Order Again

Crowler

32oz Alpenfire Heirloom Cider

$24.00

32oz Anderson Valley Bourbon Stout

$24.00

32oz Balebreaker Frenz IPA

$14.00

32oz Black Raven Watermelon Mint

$24.00

32oz Boochcraft

$24.00

32oz Buoy NW Red

$13.00

32oz Chainline Cherry Sour

$24.00

32oz Diamond Knot Root Beer

$10.00

32oz Ecliptic Tangerine Sour

$24.00

32oz Finnriver Cider

$24.00

32oz Little Beast Sour

$24.00

32oz Old Schoolhouse Stout

$14.00

32oz Old Stove Fresh Hop IPA

$15.00

32oz Penn Cove

$13.00

32oz Seapine Gose

$24.00

32oz Singlehill Dark Lager

$13.00

32oz Stoup IPA

$15.00

32oz Timber City Ginger Beer

$17.00

32oz Upright Brewing Pilsner

$13.00

32oz Urban Family

$24.00

32oz VIA West Coast 86d IPA

$14.00

32oz Weldwerk

$14.00

32oz Wheelie Pop IPA

$13.00

Merchandise

Leftcraft Glass

Leftcraft Glass

$7.00
Leftcraft Shirts

Leftcraft Shirts

$22.00

Leftcraft Hat

$25.00

Bites

Bag of Pretzel Knots

Bag of Pretzel Knots

$16.00

A dozen of our pretzel knots and house-made beer cheese. Reheat at 350 degrees for 4-5 minutes and enjoy!

Bar Nuts

$6.00

Spiced peanuts, cashews, and almonds

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

wild caught gulf shrimp hot off the grill, cocktail sauce, pickled shallot, & preserved lemon

House Cornbread

$5.00

Cheddar cheese jalapeno cornbread served warm with whipped honey butter

Mini Twice Baked Potato

Mini Twice Baked Potato

$12.00

topped with sharp cheddar, bacon, & green onion. served with chipotle aioli and creme fraiche.

Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Soup of the day served with choice of simple greens, caesar, quinoa, or balsamic blue.

Bowls

Beef Kimchi Bowl

Beef Kimchi Bowl

$20.00

marinated new york strip, sprouted brown rice, kimchi, mixed mushroom, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, green onion, pickled carrot/daikon, garlic chips, red leaf lettuce, & tamari chili sauce

Grilled Tofu Bowl

$17.00

Soy ginger marinated grilled tofu, on a bed of sprouted brown rice, with grilled baby bok choy, cucumber kimchi, roasted mushrooms, topped with spicy chojang, sesame seeds, garlic chips, and green onions

Mediterranean Bowl

$18.00

lemon garlic marinated chicken breast over a mix of farro and black barley, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, pumpkin seeds, and preserved lemon, served with a side of mediterranean dressing

Quarter Roasted Chicken

$18.00

1/4 rotisserie chicken, served with roasted vegetables (red onion, red pepper, zucchini), roasted mushrooms, sprouted brown rice, and herbed vinegrette.

Surf n’ Turf Bowl

Surf n’ Turf Bowl

$21.00

Surf & Turf Bowl. Sprouted brown rice, grilled prawns, scallops, pork belly, daikon-carrot slaw, bok choy, toasted seaweed and house ponzu sauce.

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Hazelnut Crisp

$12.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Kimchi Flatbread

$16.00

Pear & Blue Cheese Flatbread

$14.00
Roasted Beet & Mushroom Flatbread

Roasted Beet & Mushroom Flatbread

$15.00

Currant tamarind fig sauce, mushroom blend, & goat cheese, topped with lemony arugula, hazelnuts, & roasted beets

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted zucchini, red peppers, and red onion on top of chunky tomato sauce topped with balsamic glaze * vegan

Kids

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$8.00

choice of beef or chicken breast over sprouted brown rice with side of bbq sauce or teriyaki glaze

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.00

4oz grass fed beef on bun. lettuce, tomato & ketchup on side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cheddar cheese on sourdough

Plates/Boards

Brewers Board

$20.00
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Herb roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, and fresh peas in a rich demi-glace. Baked in our house made pie crust and served with a side salad and choice of dressing.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$26.00

served on flatbread with seasonal roasted vegetables and choice of side salad

Salmon

$24.00

Seared salmon, with lemon herb compound butter, rustic tomato sauce, grilled broccolini, with chilled grain mic (barley, black rice, bulgur wheat)

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$28.00

Half rack of ribs served on flatbread with seasonal roasted vegetables and choice of side salad

Salads

Balsamic Blue Salad

Balsamic Blue Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, blue cheese, slivered almonds, dried cranberry, red grapes, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic vinaigrette, topped with white anchovy

Leftcraft Salad

$22.00

Salmon (2) grilled shrimp, mixed greens tossed in citrus chermoula, topped with parm crisps, pistachios, and sliced avocado

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, toasted pistachios, and roasted pears on a bed of arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette.

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$13.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, pickled beets, & croutons. choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Bacon & Blue Burger

Bacon & Blue Burger

$19.00

Grass fed beef, thick cut bacon, blue cheese, arugula, & garlic citrus aioli on a house-made bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, pickled cucumber, swiss cheese, and carolina gold sauce on a toasted house-made roll.

Black Bean & Veg Torta

Black Bean & Veg Torta

$14.00

spicy black bean patty, mixed grilled vegetables, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & pickled jalapeño. served on a telera style roll with a side of chipotle aioli

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Marinated organic chicken breast, thick cut bacon, avocado, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, & citrus garlic aioli on a house-made seeded bun.

Main Street Burger

Main Street Burger

$17.00

grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & burger sauce on house bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.00

Grass fed beef, roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, pickled shallots, arugula, and garlic citrus aioli on a house made bun

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$19.00

Bulgogi marinated NY strip served with soy aioli, fresh jalapenos, and cucumber kimchi on a house roll with a side of sambal dipping sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in bourbon stout BBQ sauce, with pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese served on house-made sesame bun. Served with a side of coleslaw

Scallop Bacon Sandwich

$20.00

garlic-lemon marinated scallops, braised collard greens, bacon, citrus aioli, served on a house roll with a side of spicy sambal dipping sauce

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Balsamic Blue

$5.50

Side Blackened Chicken Breast

$7.50

Side Blackened Shrimp

$9.50

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00
Side Grain Salad

Side Grain Salad

$3.00

Side Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00
Side Mac Salad

Side Mac Salad

$3.00

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Leftcraft — A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails in the heart of Downtown Edmonds

Website

Location

519 Main St., Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

