Leo - Annapolis 212 West Street

212 West Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Food

Firsts

White Bean Hummus

$10.00

Cannelloni bean, sumac, herb oil, crackers.

Roasted Beet Dip

$12.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, roasted garlic, honey, tahini, crostini

Seared Pork Belly

$16.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, roasted garlic, honey, tahini, crostini

Old Bay Wings

$16.00

Old Bay rubbed crispy chicken wing, house made blue cheese

Golden Crispy Grits

$10.00

Fried grits mixed pickles, pepper aioli

Soups & Salads

Potato Leek Soup

$10.00

Kale, fried leeks, wild mushrooms, chive oil, croutons

Brussles Sprout & Kale Salad

$14.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, kale, dried cranberry, sunflower seed, citrus vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$14.00

Beet carpaccio, whipped herbed goat cheese, citrus supremes, seasonal greens, chive oil

Charred Cabbage Cobb

$15.00

Cabbage, cured egg yolk, bacon lardons, crouton, house made blue cheese dressing

Mains

Leo Burger

$18.00

Roseda aged beef patty, lettuce, pickles, Leo secret sauce, brioche bun

Porchetta Sandwich

$22.00

Local porchetta, Baltimore tiger sauce, arugula, pickled vegetable

Crispy Chicken Breast

$24.00

Pan fried, root vegetable puree, roasted brussels, mustard sauce

Vegetable Risotto

$22.00

Local grain risotto, asparagus, crisp mushrooms, herb oil, micro greens

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cubed brioche, custard, seasonal fruit compote, vanilla ice cream

Angel Food Cake

$10.00

Whipped cream

Minis

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mini Burger

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Kids Bowl Of Fruit

$4.00

Wine

By The Bottle

Altemasi Trentodoc BTL

$40.00

Alcesti Grillo BTL

$40.00

Netzl Gruner Veltliner BTL

$40.00

Influence Riesling BTL

$36.00

L'Hemoniere Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Nore Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Jean Luc Colombo Rosé BTL

$40.00

901 Summit Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Berthet-Rayne Cotes du Rhone BTL

$44.00

Thomas Henry Zinfandel BTL

$44.00

Las Perdices Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Famey Malbec BTL

$36.00
A family owned restaurant and bar in downtown Annapolis featuring curated seasonal menus with locally sourced ingredients.

212 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

