Lil' Easy Cajun Food 5000 East Cesar Chavez Street
5000 East Cesar Chavez Street
Austin, TX 78702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
- Meat Pies$7.39Out of stock
- Cracklins$8.31
- Cheese Fries$8.08
- Hushpuppies$4.62
- Link Boudin$11.08
- 1/2 Raw Oysters$12.00
- Dozen Raw Oysters$24.00
- 1/2 Grilled Oysters$12.00
- Dozen Grilled Oysters$24.00
- Deviled Eggs$5.54
- Shrimp Remoulade$14.32
- Cup Red Beans and Rice$6.47
- Bowl Red Beans and Rice$10.16
- Crawfish 3lbs$29.09Out of stock
Soups and Salads
Poboys
Daily Specials
Sides
Breakfast
Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
- Small Daquiri$10.16
- Large Daiquiri$13.85
- Small Painkiller$9.24
- Large Painkiller$12.93
- Small Nola Paloma$9.24
- Large Nola Paloma$12.93
- Small Saturn$10.16
- Large Saturn$13.85
- Small Sex on the Bayou$10.16Out of stock
- Large Sex on the Bayou$13.85Out of stock
- Small Grasshopper$9.24
- Large Grasshopper$12.93
- Small Adult Cherry Limeade$6.47
- Large Adult Cherry Limeade$8.31
- Small Virgin Cherry Limeade$6.47
- Large Virgin Cherry Limeade$8.31
- Small Adult Banana Creme$6.00
- Large Adult Banana Creme$8.31
- Small Virgin Banana Creme$5.77
- Large Virgin Banana Creme$8.31
- Banana Root Beer Float$7.22
- SWIRL Voodoo Vice$13.85
- SWIRL Blood in the Water$13.85Out of stock
- SWIRL Seeing Stars$13.85
- French Tickler$13.85
Core Cocktails
Frozen Samples/ Flights
Frozen 50/50s
Beer
Bottle
Draft
Wine
White
Sparkling
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Whiskey/Bourbon
Other Spirits
Absinthe/ Cognac
Kids
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
You Roux You!
Location
5000 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, TX 78702
© 2024 Toast, Inc.