Liquid Lib's 9515 Deereco Rd

9515 Deereco Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$5.95

Ceviche

$12.95

Crab Bruschetta

$9.90

Crab Dip

$10.95

Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Fried Oysters

$7.95

Grilled Calamari

$8.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$7.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95

Pizza

Christina Pizza

$11.95

Classic Pizza

$9.95

Fra Diavolo Pizza

$11.95

Margherita Pizza

$9.95

Soups

Cup Cream of Crab

$5.95

Cup Md Crab Soup

$5.95

Cup of Zuppa

$9.00

Bowl Cream of Crab

$7.95

Bowl of Maryland Crab

$7.95

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.95

Salads

Augie

$9.95

Caesar

$7.95

Endless Summer Salad

$11.95

Gilled Mediterranean Chicken

$11.95

Grill NY Strip Salad

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp and Arugula

$11.95

House Salad

$6.00

Liberatore Salad

$8.95

Shaved Brussel Spout Salad

$8.95

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Sandwiches

Baltimore Club

$19.95

Crabcake Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

NY Strip Sandwich

$13.95

Oversized Burger

$10.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$13.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.95

Crab Ravioli

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Filet con Risotto

$16.95

Lasagna al Forno

$12.95

Linguini Crab

$12.95

Rigatoni Vodka

$9.95

Salmon Nicola

$14.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$13.95

Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.95

Veal Marsala

$19.95

Secret Menu Lunch

Half Caesar Salad

$4.00

Half Augie Salad

$5.95

Half Liberatore Salad

$5.95

Half Spg Meat Ball

$6.00

Half Spg Meat Sauce

$6.00

Half Penne Vodka

$6.00

Half Chicken Giovani

$7.00

Half Chicken Parm

$7.00

Half Ling Bolognese

$6.00

Half Chicken Marsala

$7.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Pint Caesar Dressing

$8.00

Pint House Dressing

$7.00

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Devil Eggs

$7.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Garlic Dip

$5.00

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Lolli Pop Chops

$17.00

Mozz Caprese

$14.00

Mussels Blanco

$14.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Libs Restuarant Mains

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9515 Deereco Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

