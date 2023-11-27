Locals Burger Bar USE THIS 745 Main Street USE THIS
No reviews yet
745 Main Street
Belgium, WI 53004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
To Share
Small Plates
Gourmet Burgers
Sweets
Friday Fish Fry
Alcohol
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour with Egg-white$8.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Bloody Mary (ONLY SUNDAYS)$12.00
- Classic Margarita$10.00
- Classic Martini$10.00
- Classic Old Fashion$6.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Daqiuri$8.00
- Devils Margarita$10.00
- Espresso$13.00
- Flavored Margarita$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Tom Collins G$8.00
- Tom Collins V$8.00
- Whiskey Sour Egg White$8.00
- White Russian$8.00Out of stock
- WI Old Fashion Brandy$8.00
- WI Old Fashion Whiskey$8.00
Beer
- Angry Orchard Baked Apple Pie$5.00
- Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple$5.00
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$5.00
- Angry Orchard Green Apple$5.00
- Ansay- DRAFT
- Bells Amber Ale$5.19
- Bofferding - Pilsner$6.83
- Bofferding - Triple$7.50
- Busch Lite$2.78
- Bush Lite-Cans$3.22
- Carbliss Mojito$7.00
- Carbliss Moscow Mule$7.00
- Carbliss Paloma$7.00
- Carbliss Strawberry Margarita$7.00Out of stock
- Coors Light$3.38
- Corona Extra$4.53
- Guiness Cans$6.60
- Heineken 0.0$4.80
- Lux Brew- DRAFT
- Michelob Ultra (bottle)$3.00
- Miller High Life$2.98
- Miller Light$3.38
- Modello$4.53
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$2.98
- Point Blonde$4.53
- Rebellion- DRAFT
- Rebellion- DRAFT
- Spotted Cow- DRAFT$4.95
- Stella$4.96
- Twisted Tea- Light$5.38
- White Claw - Raspberry$5.39
- White Claw- Black Berry$5.39
- Point Amber$5.00
- Lakefront IPA$6.00
- Lakefront river west stien$6.00
Wine
Popular Mixers
Vodka
- Brunettes SGL$1.50
- Kettle One SGL$4.00
- Three Olives Cherry SGL$2.50
- Three Olives Raspberry SGL$2.50
- Three Olives Vanilla SGL$2.50
- Titos SGL$3.00
- Wheatly SGL$2.50
- Wheately DBL$5.00
- Three Olives Cherry DBL$4.50
- Three Olives Raspberry DBL$4.50
- Three Olives Vanilla DBL$4.50
- Titos DBL$6.00
- Kettle One DBL$6.00
- Burnetts DBL$2.50
- Kettle One$7.00
- Kettle One Peach Orange$8.00
- Kettle One Peach Orange TALL$9.00
- Kettle One Tall$10.00
- Three Olives Cherry$5.00
- Three Olives Cherry Tall$6.00
- Three Olives Raspberry$5.00
- Three Olives Raspberry Tall$6.00
- Three Olives Vanilla$5.00
- Three Olives Vanilla$6.00
- Titos$6.00
- Titos Tall$7.00
- Wheatley$6.00
- Wheatley Tall$7.00
Brandy
Bourbon Whiskey
- Angels Envy$8.50
- Blade & Bow SGL$7.50
- Buffalo Trace SGL$3.80
- Crown Royal Apple SGL$5.50
- Crown Royal SGL$5.50
- Fire Ball SGL$2.80
- Jack Daniel Apple SGL$4.50
- Jack Daniel Fire SGL$4.50
- Jack Daniel Honey SGL$4.50
- Jack Daniel Rye SGL$4.50
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel SGL$9.50
- Jack Daniels SGL$4.50
- Jamison Irish Whiskey SGL$5.50
- Jim Beam$2.00
- Kessler SGL$1.50
- Noble Oak Small Batch$5.00
- Ol Smoky Salted Caramel$4.00
- Ole Smoky Apple Pie$5.00
- Penelope SGL$5.50
- Penelope Toast Sieres SGL$8.50
- Rittenhouse Rye SGL$4.00
- Screwball SGL$4.50
- Segram 7 Crown SGL$2.80
- Southern Comfort$2.56
- Woodford Bourbon$6.00
- Woodford Rye$6.00
- Angels Envy DBL$17.00
- Blade & Bow DBL$15.00
- Buffalo Trace DBL$7.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$11.00
- Crown Royal DBL$11.00
- Fire Ball DBL$5.00
- Jack Daniel Apple DBL$9.00
- Jack Daniel DBL$8.00
- Jack Daniel Fire DBL$9.00
- Jack Daniel Honey DBL$9.00
- Jack Daniel Rye DBL$9.00
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel DBL$18.00
- Jamison Irish Whiskey DBL$11.00
- Kessler DBL$3.00
- Noble Oak Small Batch DBL$10.00
- Ol Smoky Apple Pie$5.00
- Ol Smoky Apple Pie DBL$9.00
- Ol Smoky Salted Carmel$4.00
- Ol Smoky Salted Carmel DBL$7.00
- Penelope DBL$10.00
- Penelope Toast Sieres DBL$15.00
- Rittenhouse Rye DBL$7.00
- Screwball DBL$8.00
- Segram 7 Crown DBL$5.00
- Souther Comfort DBL$5.00
- Woodbord Bourbon DBL$13.00
- Woodford Bourbon$10.00
- Woodford Rye$10.00
- Woodford Rye DBL$13.00
- Angel Envy$15.00
- Angel Envy TALL$20.00
- Blade & Bow$13.00
- Blade & Bow TALL$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Buffalo Trace TALL$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal Apple$9.00
- Crown Royal Apple TALL$12.00
- Crown Royal TALL$12.00
- Fire Ball$5.00
- Fire Ball TALL$7.00
- Jack Daniel$8.00
- Jack Daniel Apple$8.00
- Jack Daniel Apple TALL$11.00
- Jack Daniel Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniel Fire TALL$11.00
- Jack Daniel Honey$8.00
- Jack Daniel Honey TALL$11.00
- Jack Daniel Rye$8.00
- Jack Daniel Rye TALL$10.00
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel$15.00
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel TALL$20.00
- Jack Daniel TALL$11.00
- Jamison Irish Whiskey$10.00
- Jamison Irish Whiskey TALL$13.00
- Jim$5.00
- Jim Tall$6.00
- Kessler$4.00
- Kessler TALL$5.00
- Noble Batch Small Batch$9.00
- Noble Batch Small Batch TALL$11.00
- Penelope$9.00
- Penelope TALL$13.00
- Penelope Toast Sieres$14.00
- Penelope Toast Sieres TALL$18.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00
- Rittenhouse Rye TALL$10.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Screwball TALL$10.00
- Segram 7 Crown$6.00
- Segram 7 Crown TALL$7.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Southern Comfort TALL$8.00
Rum
- Bacardi$2.50
- Bacardi Limon$2.50
- Burgal Rum$6.50
- Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla$2.50
- Captain Morgan Spiced$3.20
- Castillo White (House)$1.50
- Don Q 151$4.50
- Malibu$2.80
- Capitan Morgan Spiced$6.00
- Capitan Morgan Cherry Vanilla$5.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Castillo White (House)$3.00
- Brugal Rum$12.00
- Don Q 151$9.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Capitan Morgan Spiced$6.00
- Capitan Morgan Spiced TALL$8.00
- Capitan Morgan Cherry Vanilla$5.00
- Capitan Morgan Cherry Vanilla TALL$7.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi TALL$7.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Bacardi Limon TALL$7.00
- Castillo White (House)$4.00
- Castillo White (House) TALL$5.00
- Brugal Rum 1888$10.00
- Brugal Rum 1888 TALL$14.00
- Don Q 151$8.00
- Don Q 151 TALL$11.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Malibu TALL$7.00
Tequilla
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00
- Cassa Azule Durango- Mezcal$41.00Out of stock
- Don Julio - 1942$24.00
- Don Julio - Blanco$8.00
- Don Julio- Anejo$8.00
- Don Julio-Repasado$8.00
- Mezcal$4.00
- Sauza- Rail$3.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$14.00
- Don Julio -1942 DBL$48.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$15.00
- Don Julio- Anejo DBL$17.00
- Don Julio-Repasado DBL$16.00
- Mezcal DBL$9.00
- Sauza DBL$6.00
- Casamigo Blanco TALL$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Cassa Azule Durango$64.00
- Cassa Azule Durango TALL$85.00
- Don Julio - 1942$37.00
- Don Julio - 1942 TALL$50.00
- Don Julio - Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio - Anejo TALL$19.00
- Don Julio- Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio- Blanco TALL$17.00
- Don Julio- Repasado$14.00
- Don Julio- Repasado TALL$18.00
- Mezcal$8.00
- Mezcal TALL$10.00
- Sauza$6.00
- Sauza TALL$8.00
Scotch
- Dewar's White Label$4.00
- Lagavulin Distillers$17.50
- Johnny Walker Black$11.50
- Dewar's White Label$4.00
- Lagavulin Distillers$18.00
- Johnny Walker Black$8.00
- Dewar's White Label$7.00
- Dewar's White Label TALL$9.00
- Johnny Walker Black$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black TALL$16.00
- Lagavulin Distillers$28.00
- Lagavulin Distillers TALL$37.00
Gin
Liqueur
- Amaretto$1.20
- Aperol
- Baileys Salted Carmel$4.20
- Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur$4.50
- Blue Curacao$2.20
- Chambord$5.00
- Dailys Peach$0.60
- DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps$2.20
- DeKuyper Peach Schnapps$1.80
- Doctor Cherry$2.50
- Doctor Mint$2.50
- Doctor rootbeer$4.50
- Dry Vermouth$1.50
- Frangelico
- Goodland Orange$4.50
- Grenadine Syrup$1.20
- Grinder$3.00
- Irish Manor$2.00
- Jagermeister$4.50
- Jagermeister Cold Brew$4.50
- Midori$3.20
- Rumple Minze$4.50
- Sweet Vermouth$1.50
SHOTS
Seasonal drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
745 Main Street, Belgium, WI 53004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schooner Pub - 114 N Franklin St
No Reviews
114 N Franklin St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurant
More near Belgium
Port Washington
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hartford
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.