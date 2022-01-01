Go
John's Pizzaria-

221 N. Franklin st.

Popular Items

Junk Salad$8.00
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.
Fried Mushrooms w/ Ranch$6.20
Battered fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.
Small 12" Cheese Pizza$12.00
French Fries$3.95
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Cheese Nuggets w/ranch$7.65
White cheddar nuggets with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Wraps$9.25
Mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep fried, then topped with special seasoning. Served with marinara or ranch on the side.
X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza$16.00
Chicken Strips$7.25
4 chicken breast strips, breaded and fried with a side of ranch or bbq.
Garlic Bread$4.75
Two 6 inch slices of hot, buttery garlic bread
Location

Port Washington WI

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
