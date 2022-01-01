Hartford restaurants you'll love

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hartford

Hartford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Hartford restaurants

Poad's Pizza image

PIZZA

Poad's Pizza

752 Grand Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Cheese Curds$6.95
your choice of sauce
Large Fries$4.75
14 ounces
The Combo - 16"$22.00
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
More about Poad's Pizza
Russell's Tally Ho image

 

Russell's Tally Ho

1855 State Road 83, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon$14.00
Half pound steak burger topped with peppered bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, onion rings, and choice of sauce on a brioche bun
Jumbo Wings$13.00
10 wings with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi with 5 cheese béchamel, bacon, shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce with crispy chicken
More about Russell's Tally Ho
AngeeBz Subs image

 

AngeeBz Subs

625 W Sumner St #700, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
regular lays$2.00
16 ounce$8.75
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about AngeeBz Subs
Russell's Tally Ho image

 

Russell's Tally Ho

1855 STATE ROAD 83, HARTFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.99
Fresh hand battered Wisconsin Cheese curds deep fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
The Duke$12.99
A tasty company classic sandwich. Chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with your choice of side..
Prime Rib Wrap$13.99
Shaved prime rib cooked in au jus tossed with mushrooms and onion melted swiss cheese, horsey sauce , lettuce and wrapped in a flour tortilla... served with your choice of side
More about Russell's Tally Ho

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hartford

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Hartford to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston