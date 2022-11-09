Restaurant header imageView gallery

LockKeepers

review star

No reviews yet

8001 ROCKSIDE RD

Cleveland, OH 44125

Popular Items

Old Fashioned Lasagna "Al Forno"
Eggplant Rollatini
Mascarpone Cheesecake

Appetizers

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.00

filled with three cheeses, baked in marinara

Sausage Stuffed Pepper

$10.00

Cubanelle pepper, marinara

Meatballs

$12.00

over creamy saffron polenta

LockKeeper's Calamari

$16.00

sun-dried tomato, shiitake mushrooms, kalamata olives, garlic, basil, scallion, parmesan

Peppercorn Crusted Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

marinated button mushrooms, arugula, shaved parmesan

Burrata

$16.00

pepperonata, lemon agrumato croutons

Antipasto

$22.00

curated selection of artisanal meats & Italian cheeses with seasonal accompaniments & crostini sottocenere, cravanzina, gorgonzola picante, soppressata, capicola, finocchiona, pear mostarda, wildflower honey, pickles. olives, candied walnuts, and eggplant caponata

Soup and Salad

Tomato Basil Artichoke - Cup

$5.00

marinara, heavy cream, artichoke, chiffonade basil

Tomato Basil Artichoke - Bowl

$8.00

marinara, heavy cream, artichoke, chiffonade basil

Simple Greens Salad

$8.00

English cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

focaccia croutons, parmesan

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

tomato, egg, bacon, red onion, creamy gorgonzola dressing

Frank's Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, balsamic onions, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, gorgonzola, focaccia croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

baby kale, shaved fennel, orange, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Add Grilled 6oz Filet

$30.00

Lunch Pasta

Ricotta Gnocchi

$20.00

corn crema, bacon, roasted red pepper, smoked ricotta

Old Fashioned Lasagna "Al Forno"

$20.00

homemade pasta, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, provolone, bolognese

Seafood Risotto - Lunch

$25.00

shrimp, scallops, lobster sauce

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo - Lunch

$23.00

clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari, spicy tomato broth

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Paccheri

$26.00

duck bolognese, pecorino romano, basil

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Scallopini

$18.00

lemon, capers, white wine, seasonal vegetable, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

pan-fried, mixed greens, watermelon radish, cherry tomato, parmesan, grilled lemon, green goddess dressing

Bell & Evans Organic Airline Chicken Breast

$22.00

Yukon gold potato puree. grilled asparagus, chicken jus

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

saffron acini di riso, yellow tomato marinara, castelvetrano olive, caper

Slow-Cooked Veal Cheeks

$38.00

beech mushroom marsala, crushed marble potatoes. asparagus

Center-Cut 6oz Filet Mignon - Lunch

$38.00

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, red wine demi glace

Porchetta Sandwich

$16.00

arugula, semi-dried tomatoes, provolone, garlic-herb aioli, housemade chips

Dinner Pasta

Ricotta Gnocchi

$26.00

corn crema, bacon, roasted red pepper, smoked ricotta

Peekytoe Crab Canneloni

$32.00

garlic cream, oven roasted roma tomatoes, lemon agrumato

Old Fashioned Lasagna "Al Forno"

$26.00

homemade pasta, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, provolone, bolognese

Seafood Risotto - Dinner

$39.00

lobster, shrimp, scallops, lobster sauce

Spaghetti Fra Diavolo - Dinner

$42.00

lobster, clams, shrimp, mussels, calamari, spicy tomato broth

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.00

Paccheri

$28.00

duck bolognese, pecorino romano, basil

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Scallopini

$24.00

lemon, capers, white wine, seasonal vegetable, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Bell & Evans Organic Airline Chicken Breast

$26.00

Yukon gold potato puree. grilled asparagus, chicken jus

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

saffron acini di riso, yellow tomato marinara, castelvetrano olive, caper

Center-Cut 8oz Filet Mignon - Dinner

$48.00

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, red wine demi glace

Bone-In CAB Ribeye 18oz

$58.00

crispy white polenta, garlic sauteed spinach, salsa verde

Slow-Cooked Veal Cheeks

$44.00

beech mushroom marsala, crushed marble potatoes. asparagus

Long-Bone Veal Chop Parmesan

$45.00

pan-fried, mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro

Dessert

Bowl of Berries

$7.00

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

rich chocolate cake, vanilla gelato, caramel sauce

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.00

raspberry sauce

Tiramisu

$7.00

espresso-soaked lady fingers, whipped mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder

Sides and Add-Ons

Add Half Lobster Tail

$18.00

Add Full Lobster Tail

$36.00

Add One Meatball

$5.00

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Add Sauteed Onions

$4.00

Add Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

$5.00

Pint Olive Tapenade

$12.00

Quart Olive Tapenade

$24.00

Full Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Half Pint Butter

$6.00

Red Wine

2153 Argyle Pinot Noir

$55.00

2075 Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$78.00

4127 Sonnino Chianti

$43.00

4241 Tedeschi "Filadonna"

$55.00

1787 Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

1474 Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

3904 Produttori Del Barbaresco Langhe Nebbiolo

$70.00

4252 Il Fauno di Arcanum Super Tuscan

$78.00

Wine Key

$10.00

White Wine

1318 Conti Pinot Grigio

$35.00

1393 Vite Colte Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

900 Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

393 Boen Chardonnay

$43.00

421 Diatom Chardonnay

$60.00

1381 Bucci Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

$55.00

1350 Marino Abate Insolia

$60.00

1299 Hans Von Wilhelm Riesling

$35.00

Rose

644 Mila Rose

$55.00

Sparkling Wine

202 Castellarin Prosecco

$36.00

225 Ferghettina Franciacorta

$120.00

208 Mia Cantina Moscato

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

LockKeepers enchants guests with fresh, flavorful Italian cuisine for the most special occasion or casual weekday dining.

Website

Location

8001 ROCKSIDE RD, Cleveland, OH 44125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

