The Lockport Stagecoach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our menu is the real deal. From authentic Western tastes, wild game, to traditional bar classics, you'll find something to love no matter how wild you're feeling.
1028 S. State St., Lockport, IL 60441
