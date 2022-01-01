Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lockport Stagecoach

No reviews yet

1028 S. State St.

Lockport, IL 60441

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (10)
Steak Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

Appetizers

CLICK HERE AND ADD TO CART FOR DELIVERY TO NIK & IVY. We will bring order to you.

Wild Sampler

$15.95Out of stock
Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.95

Boneless Wings (10)

$11.95
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.95
Cauliflower Wings (Deep Fried Cauliflower)

Cauliflower Wings (Deep Fried Cauliflower)

$9.95
Fried Avocado Bites

Fried Avocado Bites

$10.95Out of stock
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95
Goat Cheese Bruschetta (6)

Goat Cheese Bruschetta (6)

$10.95
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Totchos (loaded tater tots)

$9.95
Traditional Wings (8)

Traditional Wings (8)

$10.95

Soup Of The Day SIDE

$6.95

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$12.95
Brauch Burger w/ peanut butter + jalapeños

Brauch Burger w/ peanut butter + jalapeños

$13.95

Impossible Burger

$15.95
Sunrise Burger w/ sunny-side up egg

Sunrise Burger w/ sunny-side up egg

$13.95
Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel

$14.95

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta (Served with garlic bread)

Cajun Chicken Pasta (Served with garlic bread)

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$12.95

Pasta in pink sauce (Served with garlic bread)

$11.95
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$12.95

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.59
Cowboy Grilled Cheese. (Grilled Cheese with sunny side-up egg)

Cowboy Grilled Cheese. (Grilled Cheese with sunny side-up egg)

$13.95
Crispy Tenderloin Sandwich

Crispy Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard

Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard

$13.95
Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.95
Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Wraps

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Nashville Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Impossible BBQ Wrap

$16.95
Turkey Ranch Wrap

Turkey Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Horseshoes

Pony Horseshoe

Pony Horseshoe

$10.95
Quarter Horseshoe

Quarter Horseshoe

$14.95
Clydesdale Horseshoe

Clydesdale Horseshoe

$19.95

Salads

Apple Gorgonzola

Apple Gorgonzola

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad

$9.95

The Wild Side

Bison Burger

$16.95
Elk Au Jus

Elk Au Jus

$21.95
Snake Bite

Snake Bite

$15.95
Venison Steak

Venison Steak

$26.95

Desserts

Daisy Donut

$8.95

Sweet Bavarian Pretzel W/ frosting on side

$9.95

Pazookie

$8.95

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Plain donut

$2.95

Kids Meal

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Slices

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Crispy chicken strips

$7.95

Kids Slider

$7.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Sides

Apple Slices

$2.95

Burger Patty side

$5.95
Cornbread Casserole

Cornbread Casserole

$3.95

Double Order Mac N Cheese

$6.95

French Onion

$6.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Grilled chicken SIDE

$4.95

Jalapeño Bacon

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$3.95

Macaroni Salad

$3.95

Onion Tanglers

$2.95

Pasta Marinara

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Pulled Pork SIDE

$4.95

Rabbit Stew

$7.95Out of stock

Regular Cut Fries

$3.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.95

Side Bun

$1.95

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Texas Toast

$1.95

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Steak SIDE

$7.95

Condiments

A1

$0.65

Au Jus

$0.65

Balsamic glaze

$0.99

Bbq

$0.65

BBQ Mayo

$0.65

Blue Cheese Crumbles

Tartar

$0.65

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.65

Buffalo

$0.65

Ceasar

$0.65

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.65

Dry Rub

$0.65

Dynamite Sauce (MILD)

$0.65

Goat Cheese

$0.99

Honey

$0.65

Honey mustard

$0.65

Italian dressing

$0.65

Jalapeños

$0.65

Marinara

$0.65

Mayo

$0.65

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.65

Ranch

$0.65

Salsa

$0.65

Sour Cream

$0.65

Sweet Thai

$0.65

Pickle Spears

$0.65

Pickle Slices

$0.65

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.65

Onions

$0.59

Pans (11 1/2 X 9)

Please order the pan at least an hour in advance.
Pan of Cornbread Casserole (Fully Cooked) Please order this at minimum four hour advance to pick up.

Pan of Cornbread Casserole (Fully Cooked) Please order this at minimum four hour advance to pick up.

$25.95

Pan of Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Pan of Pasta with Marinara topped with parmesan cheese

$18.99

Pan of Pasta covered in Tomato Cream Sauce

$19.99

25 Boneless wings

$23.99

25 Traditional wings (Bone-in)

$23.99

Brioche Bun

$1.00

20oz Of Fries

$9.99

Pan of Ceaser Salad (Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons) Served with 6oz Ceaser

$18.99

Pan of Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese (Approx. 65oz)

$33.99

Pan of Cajun Chicken Pasta (Approx. 70oz) Served with 3 pieces of garlic bread

$34.99

6oz sauces

Pan Of Cauli Wings

$19.95

Pan Of Pulled Pork

$60.00

Pound Of Elk

$20.00

Pound Of Elk

$40.00

Yappetizer

Dog 1/2 burger patty

$5.95

Dog Chicken Breast

$6.00

Dog Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Dog Bacon Slices

$5.95

Bowl of Kibble

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Summer Shandy

$8.00+

Bamm Bamm

$8.00+

Blue Moon

$5.56+

Bud Light

$3.70+

Ciderboys Apricot

$6.00

Corona DRAFT

$4.63+

Polyanna Summerly

$5.56+

Coors Light Draft

$3.70+

Anti Hero

$6.00+

Miller Lite Draft

$3.70+Out of stock

Barbarian Haze

$8.00+

Nik Ivy

$8.00+

Stella

$5.56+

Truly

$4.63+

Noon Whistle

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$7.00

Allagash White Bottle

$6.00

Amstel Light

$3.70

Angry Orchard Apple

$4.75

Arrogant Bastard

$4.00

Bud light

$3.70

Budweiser

$3.70

Ciderboys Peach Bottle

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.70

Corona Extra

$4.63

Corona Light

$4.63

Corona Premier

$4.63

Dos Equis

$4.63

Green Line Goose Island

$4.75

Gumball Head Bottle

$7.00

Heineken

$4.63

Heineken Light

$4.63

Kentucky Bourbon Coffee

$8.00

Kentucky Vanilla Cream

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Labatt blue

$4.63

Labatt Blue Lite

$4.63

Lagaunitas Little Sumpin

$5.50Out of stock

Left Hand Peanut Butter Stout

$7.00

MGD

$3.70

Michelob Ultra

$3.70

Miller 64

$3.70

Miller High Life

$3.70

Miller Lite

$3.70

Modelo

$4.63

O'Douls

$3.70

Peanut Butter Chocolate (Lost Coast)

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$4.63

Twisted Tea Light

$4.63

Victory Sour Monkey

$5.50

Zombie Dust

$8.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

312 Goose Island

$4.75

Against The Grain Brown Note

$7.50

Angry Orchard Strawberry CAN

$4.75

Arnold Palmer CAN

$4.50

Blueberry Maple Stout

$5.00

Brew Free Blood Orange CAN

$5.00

Busch Light

$3.70

Citra Ass Down

$7.50

Devils Advocate

$4.00Out of stock

Furious George Metal Monkey

$7.00

Guiness can

$6.00

Humpenscrump (Pollyanna)

$6.50

Lagaunitas Hazy wonder

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Little Yella Pills

$4.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat CAN

$5.00

Lug Wrench CAN

$6.00

Old Style

$3.70

PBR Can

$3.70

Sunking Orange CAN

$4.50

Vanilla Bitch Slap CAN

$7.50

Truly Bucket Special $17

$17.00

Freshie Bucket Special $20

$20.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Mango

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$5.50

Truly Black Cherry

$4.63Out of stock

Truly Lemon

$4.63

Truly Citrus Squeeze

$4.63

Truly Lime

$4.63

Truly Blueberry Acai

$4.63Out of stock

Truly Wildberry

$4.63

Truly Punch Berry

$4.63Out of stock

Truly Punch Citrus

$4.63

Truly Punch Fruit

$4.63

Truly Punch Tropical

$4.63Out of stock

Truly Mango

$4.63

Truly Passionfruit

$4.63

Truly Grapefruit

$4.63

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.63

Truly Pineapple

$4.63

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.63

White Claw Watermelon

$4.63

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.63

White Claw Mango

$4.63

White Claw Raspberry

$4.63

White Claw Lime

$4.63

Freshie Tequila

$5.00

NA Beverages

Apple

$2.99+

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.95+

Coke

$2.95+

Cranberry

$2.99+

Diet Coke

$2.95+

Ginger Ale

$2.95+

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.95+

Milk

$2.99+

Orange Fanta

$2.95+

Pibb Xtra

$2.95+

Raspberry Tea

$2.95+

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.50

Redbull Tropical

$3.50

Soda

Sprite

$2.95+

Unsweet Tea

$2.95+

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Water

EMPLOYEE Redbull

$2.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Burst O Berry Smoothie

$4.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00

Ice Cream Smoothie

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is the real deal. From authentic Western tastes, wild game, to traditional bar classics, you'll find something to love no matter how wild you're feeling.

Website

Location

1028 S. State St., Lockport, IL 60441

Directions

Gallery
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image
Stagecoach Eatery and Saloon image

