Lom Wong

218 E Portland

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Order Again

Popular Items

Yam Mamuang Boran
Kanom Jin Sao Nam
Gai Tawt Won Pen

Salad/Yam

Yam Mamuang Boran

Yam Mamuang Boran

$15.00

green mango salad, hand-torn shrimp, crispy shallot, toasted coconut and peanut, coconut cream, lime, fish sauce

Taeng Mo Pla Haeng

Taeng Mo Pla Haeng

$14.00

watermelon with crispy hand-pounded dried salmon and tilapia, mint, toasted coconut, crispy shallots

Yam Makheua Yao Pow

Yam Makheua Yao Pow

$14.00

smoked eggplant, minced pork, Thai chili, shallot, cilantro, mint, Chinese celery

Vegetables

Pad Pak Kana

Pad Pak Kana

$12.00

stir-fried Chinese broccoli, tofu, garlic, Thai chili

Naw Tawt

Naw Tawt

$14.00

fried bamboo, Thai basil, spicy & savory crushed peanut nam jim dipping sauce

Noodles

Tom Yum Haeng Sen Yai

Tom Yum Haeng Sen Yai

$32.00

stir-fried wide rice noodles, head-on langoustine, tomatoes, straw mushrooms, tom yum sauce, lime

Tom Yum Haeng Tofu

$18.00

stir-fried wide rice noodles, tofu, tomatoes, straw mushrooms, tom yum sauce, lime

Kanom Jin Sao Nam

Kanom Jin Sao Nam

$26.00

vermicelli noodles, coconut hand-squeezed coconut milk, luk chin pla, dried shrimp, pineapple, lime, ginger, Thai chili, cilantro

Meat

Gai Tawt Won Pen

Gai Tawt Won Pen

$15.00

Won Pen's fried chicken

Jin Tup

Jin Tup

$19.00

charcoal-grilled beef smashed with a hammer, nam prik kha (toasted galangal)

Sai Ua

Sai Ua

$20.00

charcoal-grilled Northern Thai sausage, hand-pounded nam prik sai ua, minced pork, makrut lime, cilantro

Laap Mu Muang

Laap Mu Muang

$24.00

minced whole hog, homemade cracklings, house laap spice mix, cilantro, phak fai, crispy shallots and garlic

Seafood

Boo Pad Pong Garee

Boo Pad Pong Garee

$35.00

stir-fried crab, pong garee spices, egg, onion, Chinese celery

Pla Sam Rot

Pla Sam Rot

$30.00Out of stock

fried whole tilapia with three flavored sauce, garlic, cilantro, Thai chili, fresh vegetables

Kaeng/Curry

Kaeng Phet Charinda

Kaeng Phet Charinda

$28.00

hand-pounded nam prik kaeng phet, coconut milk, makheua eggplant, Thai basil, beef

Kaeng Phet Fak Tawng

$24.00

hand-pounded curry paste, hand-squeezed coconut milk, kabocha squash, bamboo shoots, makheua eggplaint, Thai basil *vegan

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Fresh Thai Chili

$1.00

Chili Crisp

$1.00

Fried Egg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Lom Wong celebrates the diverse people and cultures of Thailand by cooking the types of food that one would find in villages and small towns across the different regions of the country. Additionally, we tell the stories of the amazing people who honored us by teaching us their recipes.

218 E Portland, Phoenix, AZ 85004

