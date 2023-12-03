Long Shots Restaurant
No reviews yet
140 East 12th Street
Imperial, NE 69033
Food
Starters
Burger & Sandwich
- Hamburger$9.95
Our Grilled Handmade Hamburger, topped with Ketchup, mustard & Mayo, comes with our French Fries
- Bronco Burger$12.95
Our Homemade Cheeseburger topped with a stack of onion petals and our homemade Cajun Sauce severed with our French Fries
- Cheeseburger$11.95
Our Grilled Handmade Cheeseburger, topped with ketchup, mustard & miracle whip, comes with our French Fries
- Grilled Cajun Chicken$12.95
Chopped Blackened Chicken Breast, grilled peppers & onions topped with provolone cheese served on toasted sourdough covered with our homemade Cajun Sauce and our french fries
- BLT$9.95
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato served on toasted sourdough bread & mayo, comes with our french fries
- Patty Melt$15.95
Our grilled homemade hamburger, grilled onions, provolone cheese on marbled rye bread served with our french fries
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.95
Grilled ham & cheese sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread and french fries
- Dan's Classic Reuben$15.95
Dan's seasoned corn beef topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, melted provolone cheese served on toasted marble rye bread and french fries
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Smoked Pulled Pork topped with homemade slaw, stack of onion petals served on toasted texas toast, covered with BBQ sauce, and french fries
- Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.95
Pork tenderloin sandwich on toasted bun with lettuce and miracle whip, with french fries
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$12.95
BBQ Brisket on toasted hoagie bun with BBQ sauce and french fries
- French Dip$12.95
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$13.95
Our Grilled Handmade Cheeseburger topped with Ketchup, mustard, miracle whip, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion & jalapenos, come with french fries
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
Our Grilled Handmade Cheeseburger with bacon, topped with ketchup, mustard & miracle whip, comes with our French Fries
- Hamburger Patty$5.25
Our homemade grilled hamburger patty
- Pizza Burger$10.95
Our Grilled Handmade Hamburger topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese comes with our French Fries
- Double Cheeseburger$14.95+
Our Grilled Handmade Cheeseburger with additional patty, topped with ketchup, mustard & miracle whip, comes with our French Fries
- Lunch Special$13.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Chicken cordon blue$13.95
- Chicken Parmesan$13.95
Entrees
- Top Sirloin Steak$21.95
Hand-cut Sirloin steak served with your choice of potato, chefs choice of vegetable and salad
- Meatloaf$14.95
Made from scratch meatloaf, served over mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy and chefs choice of vegetables
- Grilled Ribeye$34.95
Hand-cut Ribeye steak served with your choice of potato, chefs choice of vegetable and salad
- Grilled Fish$16.95+
Grilled fish your choice of Salmon or Mahi Mahi served on a bed of house vegetables
- Shrimp Basket$13.95
Breaded fantail shrimp and french fries
- New York Strip$28.95
Hand-cut New York Strip steak served with your choice of potato, chefs choice of vegetable and salad
- Shrimp$1.25
- Sub Salad$4.95
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$21.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade Creamy Alfredo Sause, chopped blackened chicken breast, topped with shredded parmesan cheese and garlic toast
- Pasta Primavera$17.95
- Prime Rib Dinner$34.95
- Baked Potato$3.95
- Butter Noodles$3.95
- French Fries$4.95
- House Slaw$3.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.95
- Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Mashed Potato with Gravy$4.95+
- Onion Peddles$6.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Side Salad$4.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Breakfast
- 1 Piece Toast$1.50+
- 1 sausage patty$1.95
- 1 slice of bacon$1.95
- 1/2 biscuit and gravy breakfast$6.95
- 1/2 Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Deep fried flour tortilla with refried beans, chunky cubed hash browns topped with 2 eggs any style, smothered in green chili, sprinkles of cheese.
- 2 Egg Omelet$8.95
2 egg Omelet, choice of ham, bacon or sausage topped with cheese, hash browns, white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- 2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast$8.75
2 Eggs, Bacon & white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- 2 Eggs, Sausage & Toast$8.75
2 Eggs, Sausage & white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- 2 Pan$7.95
2 Fluffy, flavorful pancakes
- 3 Egg Omelet$9.95
3 egg Omelet, choice of ham, bacon or sausage topped with cheese, hash browns, white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- 3 Egg Omelet NH/NT$7.95
2 egg Omelet, choice of ham, bacon or sausage topped with cheese. No toast or hash browns.
- 3 Meat Omelet$15.95
2 egg Omelet, with ham, bacon and sausage topped with cheese, hash browns, white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- Big Breakfast$10.95
4 Eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, hash browns & choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Big Sandwich$7.95+
Toasted golden brown Texas toast, 2 eggs, slice of cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham slice or Both Bacon & Sausage
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.95+
Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast$12.95
2 Biscuits covered in Sauage Gravy, 2 eggs any style, golden hash browns
- Blueberry Muffin$3.25
- Breakfast Stacker$7.95
Golden Hash Browns topped with 2 eggs any style, 3 link Sausage
- Cheese Omelet$10.95
3 egg Cheese Omelet, with cheese, hash browns, white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- Cheese Omelet NT/NH$6.95
3 egg Cheese Omelet, No hash browns or Toast
- Breakfast Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
Chicken fried Steak, Covered with Rich Country Gravy, 2 Eggs any style, hash browns.
- Choc Chip 123$9.95+
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake, 2 slices of bacon, 3 eggs any style
- Choc Chip Pancake$4.50
Fluffy Chocolate Chip Pankcake
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.25
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Perfectly baked sweet dough topped with creamy cream cheese frosting
- Cow pie$5.95
- Denver Omelet$10.95
3 Egg Omelet with Ham, Onion, Peppers topped with Cheese, golden hash browns, Choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Donut$1.95
- Egg$1.95
Egg any Style
- Egg hash brown and cheese burrito$6.95
- Extra Meat$2.25+
- French Toast$3.95+
Dipped in Seasoned Egg Batter topped with Power Sugar
- Gravy Smothered Burrito$8.75
Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers & Onions wrapped in flour tortilla Smothered with Country Gravy sprinkled with Cheese
- Green chili$2.95
- Ham & Eggs$10.95
Thick Slice of Ham, 2 Eggs any style, hash browns and your choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Hand Held Burrito$5.25
Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers & Onions, Green Chili, sprinkle of Cheese wrapped in flour tortilla
- Hash browns$3.75
- hash, eggs bacon toast$9.95
Sausage, Eggs, hash browns & choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Hash, Eggs, Sausage & toast$9.95
Bacon, Eggs, hash browns & choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Deep fried flour tortilla with refried beans, chunky cubed hash browns topped with 2 eggs any style, smothered in green chili, sprinkles of cheese.
- Mark sand$9.95
- Naked Burrito$8.95
Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers & Onions, Smothered with Green Chili sprinkled with Cheese
- No Cheese Omelet$9.95
3 egg Omelet, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns your choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast.
- Pan$3.95
Fluffy, flavorful pancake
- Pan 122$8.95+
1 Fluffy Pancake, 2 slices of bacon, sausage or ham 2 eggs any style
- Pan 123$9.95+
- Small Sandwich$5.95+
- Small smothered burrito$6.95
- Smothered Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers & Onions wrapped in flour tortilla Smothered with Green Chili sprinkled with Cheese
- The Long Shot Omelet$11.95
3 Egg Omelet with Chorizo sausage, mixture of corn, poblano peppers, onions smothered with Queso Cheese, hash browns, choice of white, wheat or sourdough toast
- Toast$1.95
- Small Pan$3.95
1 Small Fluffy Pancake
- Waffle$4.50
Fluffy Waffle
- 222$9.95+
- Bacon
- Sausage Ground
- Ham
Sides
Pastas
Features
- Chicken Strips$11.95
3 large chicken strips served with french fries
- Taco Salad$10.95
Seasoned ground beef, layered with lettuce, cheese, tomato inside our homemade taco bowl served with salsa or your choice of dressing
- Chefs Salad$11.95
Chefs salad with lettuce, shredded cheese, diced ham and tomatoes, your choice of dressing
- Tacos$8.95+
- Smothered Lunch Burrito$10.95
Seasoned ground beef & refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in green chili, sprinkle of cheese
- CFS$12.95+
Our chicken fried steak comes with mashed potatoes, smothered in country gravy and veggies
- Indian Taco$12.95
Deep fried flour tortilla, layered with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes smothered with green chili
- Chicken fried chicken$13.95
Beverage Liquor
Beer
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary$6.75
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Mimosa$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$6.25
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Nebraska Breeze$6.50
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour$6.50
- White Russian$9.00
- Amarado Sour$7.00
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Rum
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home Style cooking with a warm and comfortable Dining experience.
140 East 12th Street, Imperial, NE 69033