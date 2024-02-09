Loopy's Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A mom and pop restaurant that serves an eclectic mix of traditional Korean and non traditional Korean fusion.
Location
156 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001
Gallery