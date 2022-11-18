Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue

379 Reviews

$

4222 Poplar Level Rd

Louisville, KY 40213

Popular Items

3 Tenders
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Options And Sauces

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$17.99

Pulled Chicken By The Pound

$17.99

Pork Sandwich Only

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich Only

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.99

Tenders

$2.99

Red

$0.50

Yellow

$0.50

White

$0.50

Spicy Bbq

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Louie's Sauce

$0.50

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pickles

$0.50+

Special

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Smoked Wings

1 Wing

$1.50

Sides

Fries

$4.99+

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Coleslaw

$4.99+

Green Beans

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Mac N’ Cheese

$4.99+

Corn On The Cob

$4.99+

Entrees

3 Tenders

$12.99

Small White 1 Breast & Wing

$10.99

Large White 2 Breast / Wing Qtrs

$15.99

Small Dark 1 Leg / Thigh Quarter

$9.99

Large Dark 2 Leg / Thigh Quarters

$13.99

Half Bird Mixed

$15.99

Whole Bird

$24.99

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Desserts

Fried Banana

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Add On

Pickles

$1.00

Buns

$0.35

Taco Tuesday

Brisket Tacos

$11.99

Pork Tacos

$8.99

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Hot Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Casa Tacos

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4222 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213

Directions

Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue image
Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue image

