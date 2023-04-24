Luna Wood Fire Tavern
223 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Marinara, Asian, Buffalo, or Tuscan Style
Steak Crustini
Marinated steak with horseradish sauce
Chicken Wings
Oven Roasted or Fried
Caprese Stack
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce & balsamic glaze
Chicken Bites
Buffalo or Sweet Chili Sauce
Prosciutto Stack
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & red wine reduction
Long Hots, Sausage & Potatoes
Long hot peppers, sliced italian sausage, potatoes, garlic & oil
PEI Mussels
Steamed w/ marinara or white wine sauce
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
Breaded eggplant, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Baby shrimp w/ white wine or buffalo garlic sauce
Hotsy Totsy Shrimp
Fried shrimp w/ spicy fra diavolo sauce
Stuffed Meatballs
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in vodka sauce
Rice Balls
Arborio rice, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella breaded & fried w/ marinara or vodka sauce
Stuffed Portobello
Grilled portobello mushroom with sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese & balsamic glaze
Luna Mac & Cheese
Add Bacon $3 or Add Short Rib $8
Mozzarella Sticks
with Marinara Sauce
Salads
Luna Salad
Prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, fresh mozz, roasted peppers & shaved parmesan w/Lemon-EVOO dressing
Italian Steak Salad
Skirt steak, romaine, black olives, roasted peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes w/ basil chianti dressing
Harvest Salad
Roasted butternut squash, mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese & dried cranberries w/ pomegranate dressing
Chicken Milanese Salad
Pan fried chicken cutlet, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan & balsamic glaze
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta cheese w/ honey balsamic dressing
Mixed Greens Salad
Meslun salad, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion w/ balsamic dressing
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, mixed greens, goat cheese & roasted pecans, w/ champagne vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese & tomatoes w/ balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan, chopped romaine & fresh croutons w/ Caesar dressing
Spinach & Strawberry Salad
Fresh strawberries, baby spinach, feta cheese & walnuts w/ balsamic dressing
Pasta
Cavatelli & Broccoli
Homemade cavatelli w/ broccoli, garlic & oil
Zuppa di Pesce
(red or white) shrimp, clams, calamari & mussels over linguini (hot or sweet)
Fusilli Arrabiatta
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella & black olives w/ spicy plum tomato sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
Brandy cream sauce
Luna Orrechiette
Sausage, cannellini beans & broccoli rabe w/ garlic & oil
Linguini & Clams
Chopped clams w/ red or white wine sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Choice of marinara or vodka sauce
Fusili al Forno
Crumbled sausage, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, fresh mozz & ricotta cheese w/ light tomato cream sauce
Beef Short Rib Ragu
Braised short ribs w/ mushrooms & rigatoni
Rigatoni Bolognese
Combination of ground beef & pork sausage w/rigatoni
Pasta with Sauce
Choice of pasta w/ marinara, vodka, alfredo or garlic & oil sauce
Sandwiches
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, long hot peppers & fresh mozz w/ balsamic glaze
Midtown Sandwich
Blackened chicken, fresh mozz, roasted peppers & arugula w/ chipotle aioli
Nutley Raider Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozz & arugula w/ balsamic glaze
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozz & roasted peppers w/ basil pesto (no nuts)
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled portobello mushroom, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers & fresh mozz w/ balsamic glaze
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozz, arugula & tomatoes w/ balsamic dressing
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Marinara & fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Marinara & fresh mozzarella
Luna Steak Sandwich
Marinated steak, bell peppers, onions, fried potatoes, provolone & Louie's signature steak sauce
Pork Panini
Roasted pork loin, broccoli rabe & provolone cheese w/ au jus
Luna Burger
8oz angus beef, fried onions, b&b pickles, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese
Rosa Wrap
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, avocado & romaine w/ ranch dressing
Sausage & Pepper Sandwich
Sliced sausage, bell peppers & onions w/ marinara sauce
Cheeseburger
8oz angus beef, lettuce, tomato & cheese
Turkey Burger
8oz ground turkey, lettuce, tomato & cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons & shaved parmesan w/ Caesar dressing
Kids
Piccolo Pizza
Personal size plain pizza
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
side honey mustard sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
w/ American cheese
Kids Pasta
Choice of pasta w/ butter, marinara or vodka sauce
Kids Cheese Ravioli
w/ marinara sauce
Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries
w/ marinara sauce
Pizzas
Traditional Pizza
Tomato sauce & shredded mozz
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil & evoo
Fresca Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, black olives, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts & mushrooms
Calabrese Pizza
Tomato sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozz, crushed red pepper & basil
Nico Pizza
Pesto sauce (no nuts), crumbled sausage & fresh mozz
Luna White Pizza
(no sauce) fresh mozz, arugula, shaved parmesan w/ bacon or prosciutto
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, shredded mozz & parsley
Domenico Pizza
(no sauce) crumbled sausage, broccoli rabe, crushed red pepper & fresh mozz
Mezzaluna Pizza
1/2 cheese calzone & half margherita pizza
Chicken Parm Pizza
Tomato sauce, breaded chicken, shredded mozz
White Clam Pizza
Chopped clams, white wine & garlic sauce, shredded mozz & parsley
Spicy Garlic Shrimp Pizza
Buffalo garlic sauce, baby shrimp & shredded mozz
Cauliflower Pizza
(no sauce) roasted cauliflower, bread crumbs, rosemary, garlic, crushed red pepper & mozz (Not Gluten Free)
Fusaro Pizza
Vodka sauce, chopped meatballs, shredded mozz & ricotta cheese
Sicilian Pizza
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz
Meat Lover's Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian pizza w/ tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, sausage & meatballs
Meat Lover's Traditional Pizza
Traditional pizza w/ tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, sausage & meatballs
Gluten Free Traditional Pizza
tomato sauce & shredded mozz on choice of regular gluten free or cauliflower crust
Entrees
Chicken Luna
Prosciutto di Parma, spinach, fresh mozz, white wine lemon sauce & garlic mashed potatoes
Chicken Giambotta
(hot or sweet) Sliced sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers & fried potatoes
Balsamic Chicken
Bell peppers, onions & rice w/ balsamic vinegar sauce
Chicken Any Style
Parm, marsala, francese, grilled or blackened w/ Pasta or Potato & Veggies
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
w/ choice of pasta or potato & veggies
Steak Giambotta
(hot or sweet) Sliced sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers & fried potatoes
Skirt Steak
w/ choice of potato & veggies
Beef Short Rib Entree
Braised w/ mushrooms served with mashed potatoes
Blackened Salmon & Broc.Rabe
w/ cannellini beans, roasted peppers, garlic & oil
Teriyaki Salmon
Pan Seared w/ coconut rice, broccoli & mango pineapple salsa
Shrimp Any Style
Parm, scampi, francese, grilled or blackened w/ Pasta or Potato & Veggies
Baby Shrimp & Chorizo
Spicy garlic sauce w/ rice & broccoli
Ribeye Steak
w/ choice of potato & veggies
Sides
Side Fries
Regular, sweet potato or waffle fries
Side Italian Potatoes
Sliced Fried Potatoes
Side Long Hots
Long hot peppers
Side Long Hots & Potatoes
Long hot peppers & italian potatoes
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Baked Potato
Side Mixed Veggies
Sauteed mixed vegetables
Side Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed broccoli rabe
Side Spinach
Steamed spinach
Side Meatballs
(2) meatballs w/ marinara sauce
Side Sausage
Sliced italian sausage w/ marinara sauce
Side Rice
Side Broccoli
Steamed broccoli
Side Pasta
Garlic Bread
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Pizza
Traditional pizza on regular gluten free or cauliflower crust
Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten free pasta with choice of sauce
Chicken w/Veggies & Roasted Potatoes
Grilled or blackened chicken w/ sauteed vegetables & roasted potatoes
Salmon w/Rice & Veggies
Grilled or blackened salmon w/ rice & sauteed vegetables
GF Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp over gluten free pasta w/scampi sauce
