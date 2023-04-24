Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

223 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Marinara, Asian, Buffalo, or Tuscan Style

Steak Crustini

Steak Crustini

$18.00

Marinated steak with horseradish sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Oven Roasted or Fried

Caprese Stack

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce & balsamic glaze

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Buffalo or Sweet Chili Sauce

Prosciutto Stack

$16.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & red wine reduction

Long Hots, Sausage & Potatoes

Long Hots, Sausage & Potatoes

$12.00

Long hot peppers, sliced italian sausage, potatoes, garlic & oil

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Steamed w/ marinara or white wine sauce

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$13.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Baby shrimp w/ white wine or buffalo garlic sauce

Hotsy Totsy Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp w/ spicy fra diavolo sauce

Stuffed Meatballs

Stuffed Meatballs

$12.00

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in vodka sauce

Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$13.00

Arborio rice, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella breaded & fried w/ marinara or vodka sauce

Stuffed Portobello

Stuffed Portobello

$12.00

Grilled portobello mushroom with sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese & balsamic glaze

Luna Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Add Bacon $3 or Add Short Rib $8

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

with Marinara Sauce

Salads

Luna Salad

Luna Salad

$17.00

Prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, fresh mozz, roasted peppers & shaved parmesan w/Lemon-EVOO dressing

Italian Steak Salad

Italian Steak Salad

$21.00

Skirt steak, romaine, black olives, roasted peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes w/ basil chianti dressing

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Roasted butternut squash, mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese & dried cranberries w/ pomegranate dressing

Chicken Milanese Salad

Chicken Milanese Salad

$17.00

Pan fried chicken cutlet, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan & balsamic glaze

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta cheese w/ honey balsamic dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Meslun salad, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion w/ balsamic dressing

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, mixed greens, goat cheese & roasted pecans, w/ champagne vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese & tomatoes w/ balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Shaved parmesan, chopped romaine & fresh croutons w/ Caesar dressing

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Fresh strawberries, baby spinach, feta cheese & walnuts w/ balsamic dressing

Soups

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$10.00

Escarole & Bean Soup

$10.00

Chicken & Pasta Soup

$10.00

Pasta

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$19.00

Homemade cavatelli w/ broccoli, garlic & oil

Zuppa di Pesce

$30.00

(red or white) shrimp, clams, calamari & mussels over linguini (hot or sweet)

Fusilli Arrabiatta

$23.00

Eggplant, fresh mozzarella & black olives w/ spicy plum tomato sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Brandy cream sauce

Luna Orrechiette

Luna Orrechiette

$21.00

Sausage, cannellini beans & broccoli rabe w/ garlic & oil

Linguini & Clams

$22.00

Chopped clams w/ red or white wine sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Fusili al Forno

Fusili al Forno

$24.00

Crumbled sausage, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, fresh mozz & ricotta cheese w/ light tomato cream sauce

Beef Short Rib Ragu

$26.00

Braised short ribs w/ mushrooms & rigatoni

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Combination of ground beef & pork sausage w/rigatoni

Pasta with Sauce

$16.00

Choice of pasta w/ marinara, vodka, alfredo or garlic & oil sauce

Sandwiches

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, long hot peppers & fresh mozz w/ balsamic glaze

Midtown Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened chicken, fresh mozz, roasted peppers & arugula w/ chipotle aioli

Nutley Raider Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozz & arugula w/ balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozz & roasted peppers w/ basil pesto (no nuts)

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers & fresh mozz w/ balsamic glaze

Prosciutto Panini

$16.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozz, arugula & tomatoes w/ balsamic dressing

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Marinara & fresh mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Marinara & fresh mozzarella

Luna Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Marinated steak, bell peppers, onions, fried potatoes, provolone & Louie's signature steak sauce

Pork Panini

$14.00

Roasted pork loin, broccoli rabe & provolone cheese w/ au jus

Luna Burger

$15.00

8oz angus beef, fried onions, b&b pickles, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese

Rosa Wrap

$16.00

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, avocado & romaine w/ ranch dressing

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced sausage, bell peppers & onions w/ marinara sauce

Cheeseburger

$14.00

8oz angus beef, lettuce, tomato & cheese

Turkey Burger

$14.00

8oz ground turkey, lettuce, tomato & cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons & shaved parmesan w/ Caesar dressing

Kids

Piccolo Pizza

$11.00

Personal size plain pizza

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

side honey mustard sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.00

w/ American cheese

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Choice of pasta w/ butter, marinara or vodka sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

w/ marinara sauce

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$11.00

w/ marinara sauce

Pizzas

Traditional Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce & shredded mozz

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil & evoo

Fresca Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, black olives, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts & mushrooms

Calabrese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozz, crushed red pepper & basil

Nico Pizza

$15.00

Pesto sauce (no nuts), crumbled sausage & fresh mozz

Luna White Pizza

$15.00

(no sauce) fresh mozz, arugula, shaved parmesan w/ bacon or prosciutto

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, shredded mozz & parsley

Domenico Pizza

$15.00

(no sauce) crumbled sausage, broccoli rabe, crushed red pepper & fresh mozz

Mezzaluna Pizza

Mezzaluna Pizza

$17.00

1/2 cheese calzone & half margherita pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, breaded chicken, shredded mozz

White Clam Pizza

$17.00

Chopped clams, white wine & garlic sauce, shredded mozz & parsley

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo garlic sauce, baby shrimp & shredded mozz

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

(no sauce) roasted cauliflower, bread crumbs, rosemary, garlic, crushed red pepper & mozz (Not Gluten Free)

Fusaro Pizza

$16.00

Vodka sauce, chopped meatballs, shredded mozz & ricotta cheese

Sicilian Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozz

Meat Lover's Sicilian Pizza

$18.00

Sicilian pizza w/ tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, sausage & meatballs

Meat Lover's Traditional Pizza

$16.00

Traditional pizza w/ tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, sausage & meatballs

Gluten Free Traditional Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce & shredded mozz on choice of regular gluten free or cauliflower crust

Entrees

Chicken Luna

Chicken Luna

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, spinach, fresh mozz, white wine lemon sauce & garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Giambotta

Chicken Giambotta

$23.00

(hot or sweet) Sliced sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers & fried potatoes

Balsamic Chicken

$21.00

Bell peppers, onions & rice w/ balsamic vinegar sauce

Chicken Any Style

$21.00

Parm, marsala, francese, grilled or blackened w/ Pasta or Potato & Veggies

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$20.00

w/ choice of pasta or potato & veggies

Steak Giambotta

$34.00

(hot or sweet) Sliced sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers & fried potatoes

Skirt Steak

$33.00

w/ choice of potato & veggies

Beef Short Rib Entree

Beef Short Rib Entree

$29.00

Braised w/ mushrooms served with mashed potatoes

Blackened Salmon & Broc.Rabe

Blackened Salmon & Broc.Rabe

$24.00

w/ cannellini beans, roasted peppers, garlic & oil

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Pan Seared w/ coconut rice, broccoli & mango pineapple salsa

Shrimp Any Style

$22.00

Parm, scampi, francese, grilled or blackened w/ Pasta or Potato & Veggies

Baby Shrimp & Chorizo

$24.00

Spicy garlic sauce w/ rice & broccoli

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

w/ choice of potato & veggies

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Regular, sweet potato or waffle fries

Side Italian Potatoes

$8.00

Sliced Fried Potatoes

Side Long Hots

$8.00

Long hot peppers

Side Long Hots & Potatoes

$10.00

Long hot peppers & italian potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe

Side Spinach

$9.00

Steamed spinach

Side Meatballs

$10.00

(2) meatballs w/ marinara sauce

Side Sausage

$9.00

Sliced italian sausage w/ marinara sauce

Side Rice

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed broccoli

Side Pasta

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

Traditional pizza on regular gluten free or cauliflower crust

Gluten Free Pasta

$17.00

Gluten free pasta with choice of sauce

Chicken w/Veggies & Roasted Potatoes

$21.00

Grilled or blackened chicken w/ sauteed vegetables & roasted potatoes

Salmon w/Rice & Veggies

$24.00

Grilled or blackened salmon w/ rice & sauteed vegetables

GF Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sauteed shrimp over gluten free pasta w/scampi sauce

Soft Drinks

Can Coke

Can Coke

$4.00
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$4.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
2L Coke

2L Coke

$6.00
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order Online! www.lunawoodfiretavern.com

Location

223 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, NJ 07110

Directions

