Magnolia Bakery Faneuil Hall

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Boston, MA 02109

Banana Pudding

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

$4.95

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

$6.95

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

$8.45

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

$5.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

$7.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

$8.95

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Cupcakes

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

$8.10

Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream) Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

$8.10

2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream! Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

$8.10

One of our delicious Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream, and One Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate buttercream. Vanilla Buttecream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery. Sprinkles and Vanilla Buttecream color chosen by the bakery.

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

$8.10

Two of our amazing Red Velvet Cupcakes topped with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

$24.90

Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor. Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.

6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go

6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go

$24.90

6 of our Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream. Buttercream colors and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

6 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

6 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

$24.90

6 of our Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

$24.90

6 of our Red Velvet Cupcakes with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream!

Van/Van Cupcake to go

Van/Van Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Van/Choc Cupcake to go

Van/Choc Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our classic Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Van Cupcake to go

Choc/Van Cupcake to go

$4.15

Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..

Red Velvet Cupcake to go

Red Velvet Cupcake to go

$4.15

Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.

Beverages

Coffee to Go

$2.50+

Cappuccino to Go

$4.00+

Latte to Go

$4.00+

Caramel Latte to Go

$4.75+

A delicious latte made with our homemade caramel sauce!

Mocha to Go

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte to Go

$4.75+

Chai to Go

$4.75+

Made using Dona Chai! DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Hot Tea to Go

$3.00+

We serve Harney & Sons fine teas

Hot Cocoa to Go

$3.75+

Iced Coffee to Go

$4.25+

Iced Latte to Go

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Mocha to Go

$5.50+

Made with Magnolia Bakery's custom made cocoa powder!

Iced Vanilla Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Chai to Go

$5.25+

Made using Dona Chai DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Iced Tea to Go

$3.50+

Call the bakery for the flavor of the day!

Lemonade to Go

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer to Go

$3.75+

A mix of our homemade lemonade and the iced tea of the day!

Bottled Water to go

Bottled Water to go

$2.75
Coke to go

Coke to go

$3.00

8 delicious ounces of Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

Diet Coke to go

Diet Coke to go

$3.00

8 delicious ounces of Diet Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

Bars & Cookies

Blondie with Choc Chunks to go

Blondie with Choc Chunks to go

$3.70

A traditional blonde brownie with chocolate chunks.

Lemon Bar to go

Lemon Bar to go

$3.70

Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.

Magic Bar to go

Magic Bar to go

$3.70

Graham cracker crust with chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut baked with sweetened condensed milk (Sold individually)

Double Fudge Brownie to go

Double Fudge Brownie to go

$3.70

A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

$2.20

Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

$2.20

A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

$2.20

A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this. CONTAINS PEANUTS.

Cake Slices

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake topped with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

$7.45

Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream

Mini Flourless Cake to go

Mini Flourless Cake to go

$4.20

A dense, rich fudgy chocolate cake or cupcake made without flour. Whipped egg whites give this cake its structure. The pan is coated with cocoa powder to keep it flourless. (Sold individually)

Other Desserts

Chocolate hazelnut hand pi(e)s! Our buttery crust filled with rich Nutella and sweet raspberry jam, finished with a decadent Nutella glaze.
Apple Crisp to go

Apple Crisp to go

$4.95

A single serving crisp with our cinnamon apple filling is baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.

Blueberry Crisp to go

Blueberry Crisp to go

$4.95

A single serving crisp with our blueberry filling baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.

4 oz Icing Shot to go

4 oz Icing Shot to go

$3.00

Vanilla buttercream. Icing color decided by store.

Cheesecakes

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake finished with a graham cracker crust.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.

Key Lime Cheesecake to go

Key Lime Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Our key lime cheesecake is a must try! Made with sweet key lime juice and finished with a graham cracker crust.

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Merchandise + Miscellaneous

Candle to go

Candle to go

$0.50

A candle to help you celebrate! Color chosen by the bakery

Happy Birthday Pick to go

Happy Birthday Pick to go

$0.50

Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our Boston store is located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, MA 02109

