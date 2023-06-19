Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Markets

review star

No reviews yet

435 Main Street

Rockland, ME 04841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Smoothies

Chocolate PB Banana

$9.00

Made with bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, agave, and almond milk.

Superboost

$9.00

Smoothie with carrot, apple, ginger, pineapple, mango, orange juice, and lemon juice!

Berry Bliss

$9.00

Smoothie with mango, blueberries, raspberries, orange juice and lemon juice!

Strawberry Sea Breeze

$9.00

Smoothie with strawberries, peaches, banana, homemade vanilla syrup, and almond milk.

Summer Greens

$9.00

Smoothie with apple, ginger, spinach, pineapple, avocado, and house-made lemonade.

Coffee Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Perfectly pulled double shot of espresso.

Latte

$5.00

Double shot of espresso topped with steamed whole milk! (Available iced & non-dairy).

Americano

$4.00

Espresso stretched with hot water--a stronger take on your classic cup of coffee!

Hot Tea

$2.50

Available selections include English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Green, Chamomile, Lemon-Ginger, and Chai.

Iced Tea

$3.00

A classic house-brewed iced tea--rotating selection of black, green, and herbal.

Lemonade

$3.50

House-made fresh lemonade--lightly sweetened with agave. A refreshing summer staple!

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Chai tea with steamed milk makes for an aromatic treat! Have it iced or up-charge with a shot of espresso and make it zing!

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Self-serve style hot coffee! Jazz it up with whatever sweetener or milk you prefer! Available in two sizes.

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced coffee at its best! 16oz size--served black, sweeteners and creamer options available.

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Homemade mocha syrup mixed with steamed milk for a rich, warm treat!

Iced Americano

$4.50

Kombucha

$3.50

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$3.50+

Afogato

$7.00

Food Bar

Self Serve

Soup

$5.00+

Kitchen

Grab & Go

Turkey & Cheddar G&G

$12.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and scallion mayo.

Ham & Cheese G&G

$12.00

Sandwich with sliced ham, american cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on baguette.

Veggie Wrap G&G

$12.00

Fresh spinach, shaved carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red onion, house-made hummus, and lemon herb vinaigrette all in a wrap!

Chicken Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Juicy chicken salad simply made with lemon, herbs, and some celery for crunch! Wrapped up with tomato and romaine lettuce.

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Juicy chicken salad mixed with a luscious summer curry, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce, all together in a wrap!

Chicken Caesar Wrap G&G

$12.00

Greens, herb grilled chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts, and shaved Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing, all together in a wrap!

Tuna Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Albacore tuna mixed with light mayo, lemon, celery and red onion--all together in a wrap with some fresh tomato and greens!

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Juicy chicken salad mixed with a luscious summer curry, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce, all together in a wrap!

Chicken Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Juicy chicken salad simply made with lemon, herbs, and some celery for crunch! Wrapped up with tomato and romaine lettuce.

Veggie Wrap G&G

$12.00

Fresh spinach, shaved carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red onion, house-made hummus, and lemon herb vinaigrette all in a wrap!

Ham & Cheese G&G

$12.00

Sandwich with sliced ham, american cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on baguette.

Turkey & Cheddar G&G

$12.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and scallion mayo.

Chicken Caesar Wrap G&G

$12.00

Greens, herb grilled chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts, and shaved Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing, all together in a wrap!

Tuna Salad Wrap G&G

$12.00

Albacore tuna mixed with light mayo, lemon, celery and red onion--all together in a wrap with some fresh tomato and greens!

Deli

Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Shaved house smoked pastrami with tangy mustard sauce on focaccia.

B.A.L.T.

$12.00

Toasted white bread, crispy bacon, fresh tomato and romaine lettuce with a drizzle of mayo--and you can't forget the avocado!

Triple Cheesey Melt

$9.00

A new take on your classic grilled cheese--toasted white bread, cheddar cheese, american cheese, and provolone!

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade falafel with romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and house Tzatziki sauce served on Naan!

Chicken Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, house Tzatziki sauce, and feta cheese served on Naan.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Our signature fried chicken cutlet, homemade barbecue sauce, and coleslaw, served on baguette.

Jalapeno Turkey Melt

$12.00

Toasted white bread, scallion mayo, sliced turkey, jalapenos and cheddar cheese.

B.A.L.T.

$12.00

Toasted white bread, crispy bacon, fresh tomato and romaine lettuce with a drizzle of mayo--and you can't forget the avocado!

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade falafel with romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and house Tzatziki sauce served on Naan!

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Our signature fried chicken cutlet, homemade barbecue sauce, and coleslaw, served on baguette.

Chicken Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, house Tzatziki sauce, and feta cheese served on Naan.

Triple Cheesey Melt

$9.00

A new take on your classic grilled cheese--toasted white bread, cheddar cheese, american cheese, and provolone!

Jalapeno Turkey Melt

$12.00

Toasted white bread, scallion mayo, sliced turkey, jalapenos and cheddar cheese.

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Shaved house smoked pastrami with tangy mustard sauce on focaccia.

Immunity Salad

$13.00

A chopped salad made of fresh greens, carrots, chick peas, red onion, quinoa, sunflower seeds and cranberries! Comes with balsamic vinaigrette--add grilled chicken or homemade falafel for an up-charge!

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Greens, Cotija cheese, street corn, tomatoes, black beans, croutons, and a slice of lime--served with a mild chili lime vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken, bacon, or avocado for an additional charge!

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and tomato, drizzled with spicy mayo and served on baguette.

Classic Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Two fried eggs and american cheese served on baguette! Add bacon, sausage, or ham for an additional charge!

Avocado & Caramelized Onion Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and avocado served on baguette.

Egg & Cheese & Breakfast Meat

$9.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham!

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Sliced avocado with Harissa infused olive oil and salt & pepper on toast. One slice.

Salads

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Greens, Cotija cheese, street corn, tomatoes, black beans, croutons, and a slice of lime--served with a mild chili lime vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken, bacon, or avocado for an additional charge!

Immunity Salad

$13.00

A chopped salad made of fresh greens, carrots, chick peas, red onion, quinoa, sunflower seeds and cranberries! Comes with balsamic vinaigrette--add grilled chicken or homemade falafel for an up-charge!

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese & Breakfast Meat

$9.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham!

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and tomato, drizzled with spicy mayo and served on baguette.

Classic Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Two fried eggs and american cheese served on baguette! Add bacon, sausage, or ham for an additional charge!

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Sliced avocado with Harissa infused olive oil and salt & pepper on toast. One slice.

Avocado & Caramelized Onion Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and avocado served on baguette.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An all-day cafe, deli, marketplace and caterer in the heart of Rockland, Maine.

Website

Location

435 Main Street, Rockland, ME 04841

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
CAFE MIRANDA - presents THE EXCELLENT DOG and VESPA JUBILEE
orange star4.4 • 1,246
15 Oak Street Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
In Good Company - 415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841
orange starNo Reviews
415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841 Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's RGC - 606 Old County Rd
orange starNo Reviews
606 Old County Rd Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
Hot Hill Tavern - 1 Starr St
orange starNo Reviews
1 Starr St Thomaston, ME 04861
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Rockport
orange starNo Reviews
399 Commercial Street Rockport, ME 04856
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockland

CAFE MIRANDA - presents THE EXCELLENT DOG and VESPA JUBILEE
orange star4.4 • 1,246
15 Oak Street Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockland
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston