Mama Margie's #1 S Zarzamora
7335 S Zarzamora
San Antonio, TX 78224
Menu (Not Breakfast) (Online & Delivery)
APPETIZERS
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.95
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans and Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Beef Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Beef Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Combo Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Combo of Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Picadillo Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Picadillo meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chips, Small Bag$2.88
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Beef Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Combo Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Combo of Beef and Chicken Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Chicken Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.39
Two Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Chips, Large Bag$5.35
- Queso Small (8oz)$6.69
- Queso Large (pint)$10.59
- Queso 3.25oz (no chips)$2.55
- Queso Quart$21.18
- Queso Gallon$85.56
- 1 Flour Tortilla$0.55
- 1 Corn Tortilla$0.80
- 2 Flour Tortillas$1.10
- 2 Corn Tortillas$1.60
- Dozen Flour Tortillas$6.60
- Dozen Corn Tortillas.$9.60
TACOS
- Bean & Cheese Taco$1.60
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.85
- Carne Guisada w/ Cheese Taco$4.55
- Barbacoa Taco$5.19
- Barbacoa w/ Guac$6.02
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.84
- Beef Fajita w/ Guac Taco$5.69
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.85
- Chicken Fajita w/ Guac Taco$4.70
- Sirloin Taco$4.25
- Bean & Cheese w/ Bacon Taco$3.15
- Bean & Bacon Taco$3.15
- Bean Taco$1.60
- Bacon Taco$3.28
- Sirloin Taco w/ Guac$5.12
- Crispy Taco Beef$2.79
- Crispy Taco Chicken$2.79
- Picadillo Taco$2.89
- Chicken Taco$2.89
- Guacamole Taco$2.79
- Sliced Avocado Taco$2.79