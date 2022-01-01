MAMA TIGRE Oakton, VA

CHIVAS 12 YR

$13.00

Chivas Regal is a world-famous Scotch blend which was first made in the early 20th century by Chivas Brothers. The company can trace its roots back to 1801, with the opening of a grocers at Number 13 King Street, Aberdeen. Selling luxury food, coffee and spices, it wasn't until half a century later that the company started to make whisky, and then not until post-US Prohibition that Chivas Regal 12 Year Old was first officially released. F. Paul Pacult described Chivas Regal 12 as "the blend for grown-ups", awarding it an impressive 9 out of 10. It's a very apt statement - this is a very refined blended whisky, with herbs, honey and fruit leaping forth on the palate. Regularly lauded by the critics, this is a superb blend in its price category, representing great value for money.