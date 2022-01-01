Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

MAMA TIGRE Oakton, VA

review star

No reviews yet

10443 White Granite Drive

Oakton, VA 22124

Order Again

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE TRADIONAL
!QUESO DIP
CHK TIKKA TACOS

STARTERS

!QUESO DIP

$9.00

QUESO CHORIZO

$10.00

QUESO GR BEEF

$10.00

QUESO MASALA

$9.50

GUACAMOLE TRADIONAL

$9.00
TROPICAL CEVICHE

TROPICAL CEVICHE

$12.00
SPINACH TAQUITOS

SPINACH TAQUITOS

$8.50
CHICKEN TAQUITOS

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$8.50
JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$11.00

TIKKA WINGS

$12.00

MASALA NACHOS

$12.00
BAJA SHRIMP

BAJA SHRIMP

$13.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$15.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.50

CHIPOTLE VEGGIES QUESADILLA

$12.00Out of stock

SPINACH CHEESE DILLA

$10.00

FIVE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

CHICKEN CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHK KATHI ROLL

$10.00

VEG PANEER KATHI ROLL

$10.00

VEGAN KATHI ROLL

$10.00

QUESO BEANS

$9.00

MASALA FRIES

$11.00

QUESO CHK TINGA

$10.00

SOUP & SALAD

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$7.00
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00
PORK TORTILLA SOUP

PORK TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

MAMA'S CHILI

$11.00

PORK TACO SALAD

$12.00

BEEF TACO SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD

$13.00

SOUTHWESTERN AVOCADO SALAD

$13.00

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

SOUTHWESTERN SALMON SALAD

$18.00

SOUTHWESTERN SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

SOUTHWESTERN STEAK SALAD

$18.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

BEAN TACO SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN TIKKA BOWL

$15.00

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.00

CHK FJT FOR 2

$32.00

STEAK FAJITA

$24.00

STK FJT FOR 2

$44.00

STK & SHRMP FAJITA

$24.00

STK & SHRMP FJT FOR 2

$44.00

STK & CHK FAJITA

$22.00

STK & CHK FJT FOR 2

$40.00

FJT SUPREME

$26.00

FJT SUPREMES FOR 2

$47.00
VEGETABLE FAJITA

VEGETABLE FAJITA

$16.00

VEGGIE FJT FOR 2

$28.00

CHK TIKKA FAJITA

$21.00

CHK TIKKA FJT FOR 2

$38.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$24.00

SHRMP FJT FOR 2

$44.00

SALMON TIKKA FJT

$24.00

SALM TIKKA FJT FOR 2

$44.00

SHRIMP & CHK FAJITA

$22.00

SHRIMP & CHK FJT FOR 2

$40.00

SIGNATURE TACOS

STK N CHEESE TACOS

$17.00

FISH TACOS

$14.00

TACOS DE CARNE

$17.00

CAMARONES TACOS

$17.00

CHK TIKKA TACOS

$15.00

CARNITAS TACOS

$13.00

SALMON TACOS

$17.00
CHICKEN CHORIZO TACOS

CHICKEN CHORIZO TACOS

$16.00

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.00

VEGETABLE TACOS

$15.00

CHEESE TIKKA TACOS

$15.00

A LA SIGNATURE TACO

$7.00

ESPECIALES

CARNE ASADA

$26.00
POLLO POBLANO

POLLO POBLANO

$19.00

POLLO EN MOLE

$19.00
CAMARONES MASALA

CAMARONES MASALA

$22.00

MEXICAN JAMBALAYA

$22.00

SALMON EN CILANTRO

$22.00
PANEER CON POBLANO

PANEER CON POBLANO

$18.00
LAMB BIRRIA

LAMB BIRRIA

$22.00

BUTTER CHICKEN

$19.00

ENCHILADAS

DOS ENCHILADAS

$14.00

TRES ENCHILADAS

$18.00
MOLE ENCHILADAS

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$17.00

TEXAS ENCHILADAS

$16.00

MASALA ENCHILADAS

$17.00

FAVORITOS

2 ITEM COMBO

$14.00

3 ITEM COMBO

$18.00

TAMALES PLATTER

$16.00
TAQUITOS PLATTER

TAQUITOS PLATTER

$15.00
CHILE RELLENOS VEGGIE

CHILE RELLENOS VEGGIE

$16.00

CHILI RELLENOS BEEF

$18.00
SKILLET CHIMICHANGA

SKILLET CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

TACO LOVERS

$13.00

SKILLET CHIMI STEAK

$18.00

BURRITOS

CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO

$15.00

STEAK FAJITA BURRITO

$18.00

SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO

$18.00
CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$15.00

CLASSIC BURRITO

$14.00

SANTA FE BURRITO

$15.00
BURRITO GORDO

BURRITO GORDO

$15.00

MASALA BURRITO

$16.00

MASALA BURRITO STEAK

$19.00

MIXED BEAN BURRITO

$13.00

BEAN BURRITO

$13.00

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$7.00

COCONUT FLAN

$7.00
CHURRO

CHURRO

$7.00

ICE-CREAM SUNDAE

$6.00

DESI TRES LECHES

$8.00

Pumpkin Flan

$8.00

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE TOSTADA

$13.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$15.00

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$15.00
SANTA FE BURRITO

SANTA FE BURRITO

$15.00

VEGGIE TAQUITOS

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.00

VEGETABLE TACOS

$15.00

CHILE RELLENOS

$16.00

ENCHILADA PLATTER

$14.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.00
VEGATABLE FAJITAS

VEGATABLE FAJITAS

$16.00

5 CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

CHEESE TIKKA TACOS

$15.00

PANEER CON POBLANO

$18.00

SPINACH CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

MASALA ENCHILADA PLATTER

$17.00

MIXED BEAN BURRITO

$13.00

VEGAN

VEGAN TOSTADAS

$12.00

VEGAN BURRITO

$15.00

VEGAN CAULI TACOS

$14.00

VEGAN FAJITAS

$16.00

VEGAN KATHI ROLL

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE

Menu Pending

KIDS MENU

KID ENCH

$7.00

KID CHK FJITA

$9.00

KID STEAK FAJITA

$12.00

KID TACOS

$7.00

KID CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KID CHICKEN TINGA

$7.00

KID FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

KID SO SALAD

$4.00

KID ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.50

KID BOWL RICE&BEANS

$5.00

KID CHURRO WITH ICE CREAM

$6.00

KID ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$6.00

KID PINEAPPLE

$2.50

KID CHOC MILK

$3.50

KID MILK

$3.00

KID APPLE

$2.50

A LA CARTE & SIDES

$ ADD CHICKEN CHORIZO

$3.00

$ ADD BACON

$3.00

$ SIDE RICE

$3.00

$ SO BLK BEANS

$3.00

$ SO CHARO BEAN

$3.00

$ SO RICE+BEAN

$5.00

$ SO FRIES

$3.50

$ SO GUAC

$4.00

$ SO S. CRM

$2.00

$ SO CHZ SAUCE

$3.00

$ SO TORTILLAS

SO CILANTRO

$ SO GRILLED JALAPENO

$3.00

SO PICKLED JALEPENO

$1.00

$ SO FRESH JALAPENO

$1.00

$ SO CHEESE

$2.00

$ SO BASMATI RICE

$5.00

$ SO HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

$ ROASTED VEGGIES

$5.00

$ SLICE AVOCADOS

$3.00

PLANTAIN

$5.00

ALA SOFT TACO

$4.00

ALA CRISPY TACO

$3.50

ALA SIGNATURE TACO

$7.00

ALA TAMALE

$5.00

ALA CHILI RELLENO

$6.00

ALA TAQUITO

$4.25

ALA ENCHILADA

$5.00

ALA BURRITO

$9.00

$ ADD NAAN BREAD

$2.50

ALA TOSTADA

$7.00

$ SO PICO

$1.00

$ SIDE BASMATI RICE

$5.00

$ HABANERO SALSA

$2.00

SO FRUIT SALSA

$2.00

SO PICKLED ONIONS

$2.00

S.O TIKKA SAUCE

$2.00

MANGO HABANERO

$1.00

S.O CILANTRO MINT CREMA

$3.00

A-G LIQ

ABSOLUT

$8.00

AMARETTO

$8.00

BACARDI

$8.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.00

BEEFEATER

$8.00

BLK RUSSIAN

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$8.00

CAPT MORGAN

$9.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$13.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.50

FUZZY NAVEL

$8.00

GIN - HOUSE

$8.00

GRAND GALA

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

H-N LIQ

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

J W BLACK

$13.00

JACK DANIEL

$9.00

JAGERMEISTER

$11.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$11.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

MALIBU

$9.00

MANHATTAN

$9.00

MARTINI

$9.00

MEXICAN CAFÉ

$8.00

MEXICAN MULE

$12.00

MOJITO

$10.00Out of stock

MYERS

$9.00

O-Z LIQ

RUM - HOUSE

$8.00

SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$8.00

SCOTCH - HOUSE

$8.00

SEX ON BEACH

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

SOUTH COMFORT

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

TEQUILA - HOUSE

$5.00

TOOTSIE ROLL

$8.00

TITOS

$9.00

VODKA - HOUSE

$8.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$9.00

WHISKEY - HOUSE

$8.00

MARGARITAS

TIGRE CLASSIC ROCKS

$10.00

TIGRE CLASSIC FROZEN

$9.00

MEGA RITA

$23.00

TROPICAL MARGARITA

$11.00

VIRGIN ESCAPE

$8.00

ADD EXTRA TEQUILA

$4.00

TWISTER

$13.00

MILLIONAIRE

$20.00

TOP SHELF

$16.00

LA CHICA MARGARITA

$13.00

PASSIONATE MEZCAL

$13.00

POMEGRANATE

$12.00

MEX MULE

$12.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$13.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

JALAP FRUIT MARG

$12.00

TRES CHILLIES MARG

$13.00

MEGA TROPICAL

$26.00

GINGER JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

PREMIUM MARGARITA

KAMA SUTRA

$16.00

MEGA JALAPENO

$30.00

MEGA TRES CHILES

$33.00

Smokey Chipotle Margarita

$13.00

MEGA CHICA

$32.00

PATIALA

$15.00

GUAVA WAH WAH

$12.00

Pumpkin Margarita

$12.00

TEQUILAS

CINCO SHOTS

$5.50Out of stock

CASAMIGO SILVER

$14.00

PATRON SILVER

$15.00

CABO WABO SILVER

$10.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$10.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$7.00

TRES AGAVES SILVER

$10.00

CAZADORES

$7.00

EPSOLON SILVER

$9.00

AS A MARGARITA

$4.00

CABO WABO REPOSADO

$12.00

CABO WABO ANEJO

$13.00

MEZCALS

PATRON REPO

$16.00

CAZADAORES REPO

$9.00

MILAGRO REP

$11.00

TRES AGAVES REP

$11.00

EPSOLON REP

$10.00

EL JIMADOR REP

$8.00

TRES AGAVES ANEJO

$12.00

EPSOLON ANEJO

$11.00

EL JIMADOR ANEJO

$9.00

PATRON ANEJO

$18.00

CREYENTE

$12.00

DEL MAGUEY

$10.00

JALAPENO TEQUILA

$7.00

GINGER JALAPENO TEQ

$7.00

TRES CHILE TEQUILA

$7.00

HABANERO TEQUILA

$7.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$5.50

DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

1942 DON JULIO

$39.00

CASA AZUL REPOSADO

$34.00

CASA DRAGONES

$20.00

MAESTRO DOBEL

$12.00

SAUZA HORNITOS

$11.00

CASAMIGOS JOVEN MEZCAL

$18.00

MAESTRO DOBEL

$13.00

BEER

XX AMBER DRAFT

$7.50

MODELO ESP DRAFT

$7.50

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$7.50

SEASONAL DRAFT

$7.50

Lagunita IPA

$7.50

PACIFICO DRAFT

$7.50

BEER OF THE MONTH

$7.50

BUCKLER

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

CORONA

$7.50

CORONA LIGHT

$7.50

DOS EQUIS AMBER BOTTLE

$7.50

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$7.50

HEINEKEN

$7.50

MILLER LITE

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.50

TECATE

$7.50

COORS LITE

$6.00

WINE

GL WENTE CABERNET

GL WENTE CABERNET

$10.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.

GL PINOT NOIR

$9.00

GL MERLOT

$10.00
GL MALBEC

GL MALBEC

$10.00

LA PUERTA MALBEC CLASSICO Deep red color. Aromas full of fruit with hints of violets mingle with flavors of ripened plum and cherries accompanying this wine's characteristically smooth and sweet tannins. This unique and delightful Malbec is well-balanced across the palate with a long and persistent finish.

GL HAYES RED BLEND

$8.00

GL CHARDONNAY

$10.00
GL SAUV BLANC

GL SAUV BLANC

$10.00

CK MONDOVI SAUV BLANC Our Sauvignon Blanc has brilliant clarity and offers subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbaceous notes. Flavors of grapefruit and citrus make this crisp, refreshing wine a food-friendly favorite.

GL PINOT GRIGIO

GL PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

CK Mondovi Pinot Grigio Our Pinot Grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.

GL ROSE

GL ROSE

$9.00

CAPOSALDO ROSE In northern Italy’s Veneto region, vines are planted to hillside vineyards where they benefit from well-drained, mineral rich, volcanic basaltic rock and calcareous clay soils. The grapes are hand-picked and vinified on the same day to preserve their most delicate flavors. After a brief 12-hour maceration in temperature-controlled tanks on the skins, the wine is drawn off and fermented in stainless steel tanks to ensure absolute freshness.

GL PROSECCO

GL PROSECCO

$10.00

CAVALIERE PROSECCO Yellow straw color. Confected aromas of lemon candies, apricot, circus peanut, and pistachio gelato with a glycerous, bright, moderately sweet medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-length poached pear and banana custard finish with no oak flavor. A rich and fruity, off-dry Prosecco best for an after-dinner cheese course.

GL SANGRIA ROJA

$8.00

GL SANGRIA BLANCO

$8.00
BTL PINOT

BTL PINOT

$35.00

CK Mondovi Pinot Grigio Our Pinot Grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.

BTL ROSE

BTL ROSE

$34.00

CAPOSALDO ROSE In northern Italy’s Veneto region, vines are planted to hillside vineyards where they benefit from well-drained, mineral rich, volcanic basaltic rock and calcareous clay soils. The grapes are hand-picked and vinified on the same day to preserve their most delicate flavors. After a brief 12-hour maceration in temperature-controlled tanks on the skins, the wine is drawn off and fermented in stainless steel tanks to ensure absolute freshness.

BTL WENTE CABERNET

BTL WENTE CABERNET

$40.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.

BTL MERLOT

$38.00
BTL MALBEC

BTL MALBEC

$38.00

LA PUERTA MALBEC CLASSICO Deep red color. Aromas full of fruit with hints of violets mingle with flavors of ripened plum and cherries accompanying this wine's characteristically smooth and sweet tannins. This unique and delightful Malbec is well-balanced across the palate with a long and persistent finish.

BTL SAUV BLANC

BTL SAUV BLANC

$38.00

CK MONDOVI SAUV BLANC Our Sauvignon Blanc has brilliant clarity and offers subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbaceous notes. Flavors of grapefruit and citrus make this crisp, refreshing wine a food-friendly favorite.

BTL PROSECCO

BTL PROSECCO

$38.00

CAVALIERE PROSECCO Yellow straw color. Confected aromas of lemon candies, apricot, circus peanut, and pistachio gelato with a glycerous, bright, moderately sweet medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-length poached pear and banana custard finish with no oak flavor. A rich and fruity, off-dry Prosecco best for an after-dinner cheese course.

BTL CHARDONNAY

$38.00

BTL SMITH HK CABERNET

$48.00

BTL HAYES RED BLEND

$30.00

SANGRIA ROJA CARAFE

$28.00

SANGRIA BLANCO CARAFE

$28.00

FLAVORED MIMOSA

$10.00

CODORNIU SPARKLING GL

$9.00

COCKTAILS

FUZZY NAVEL

$9.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.00

BLK RUSSIAN

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$11.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$9.00

MARTINI

$9.00

SCREWDRIVER

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

TOOTSIE ROLL

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

PINA COLODA

$11.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$9.00

DAIQUIRI

$11.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$9.00

RUDOLPH'S PUNCH

$10.00

WINTER STORM

$12.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$7.00Out of stock

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.50

GREEN TEE SHOT

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

LIQUOR

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

KETTEL ONE

$9.00

TITOS

$9.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

MALIBU COCONUT

$9.00

CAPT MORGAN WHT

$9.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$9.00

JAMESON IRISH

$10.00

Jameson is a blended Irish whiskey produced by the Irish Distillers subsidiary of Pernod Ricard. Originally one of the six main Dublin Whiskeys, Jameson is distilled at the New Midleton Distillery in County Cork. It is by far the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world; in 2019, annual sales passed 8 million cases.

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

Crown Royal is a blended Canadian whisky brand created by Seagram and owned by Diageo since 2000. Production of Crown Royal is done at Gimli, Manitoba, while the blending and bottling of the whisky is done in a facility in Amherstburg, Ontario.

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

Seagram's Seven Crown, also called Seagram's Seven, is a blended American whiskey produced by Diageo under the Seagram name. Seagram's beverage division was acquired by Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and The Coca-Cola Company in 2000.

CANADIAN CLUB

$8.00

J W BLACK

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label is a true icon, recognized as the benchmark for all other deluxe blends. Created using only whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years from the four corners of Scotland, Johnnie Walker Black Label has an unmistakably smooth, deep character. An impressive whisky to share on any occasion, whether you're entertaining at home or on a night out with friends.

CHIVAS 12 YR

$13.00

Chivas Regal is a world-famous Scotch blend which was first made in the early 20th century by Chivas Brothers. The company can trace its roots back to 1801, with the opening of a grocers at Number 13 King Street, Aberdeen. Selling luxury food, coffee and spices, it wasn't until half a century later that the company started to make whisky, and then not until post-US Prohibition that Chivas Regal 12 Year Old was first officially released. F. Paul Pacult described Chivas Regal 12 as "the blend for grown-ups", awarding it an impressive 9 out of 10. It's a very apt statement - this is a very refined blended whisky, with herbs, honey and fruit leaping forth on the palate. Regularly lauded by the critics, this is a superb blend in its price category, representing great value for money.

DEWARS

$9.00

The classic 12 year old blend from Dewars, this stuff is the successor to Dewar's "Double Aged" 12 Year Old - so named in reference to the additional six month marriage the whisky enjoys in oak after the initial maturation and blending. The practice is maintained despite the name change and the result is loads of flavour…

BALLANTINE'S

$8.00

Ballantine's is a range of Blended Scotch whiskies produced by Pernod Ricard in Dumbarton, Scotland. The Ballantine's flavour is dependent on fingerprint malts from Miltonduff and Glenburgie, blended with 50 single malts and four single grains. The brand has won many accolades and awards for its products

OLD SMUGGLER

$8.00

MACALLAN DBL CASK 12

$20.00

Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask has been aged in a combination of American oak and ex-sherry casks. This is a rich whisky which combines fruity citrus and caramel with spicy ginger and nutmeg.

GLENLIVET 12

$14.00

The Glenlivet, being a 12-year Scotch, is aged for 12. It's also a Speyside single malt Scotch, which means that it's produced in the River Spey region in northeastern Scotland. The Glenlivet 12 Year is a vibrant gold hue with a summery nose.

GLENMORANGIE 10

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10 is some seriously tasty stuff. Labeled as The Original, this flagship offering from Glenmorangie shows just how good a baseline offering can be when you take your time to craft a quality product. It's light, fruity, malty and has depth of flavor that is hard to beat at its age and for its price

MACALLAN 15 Yr

$35.00Out of stock

BALVENIE 15 Yr

$35.00

Fire Ball

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

BEEFEATER

$9.00

SEAGRAMS DRY GIN

$8.00

JACK DANIEL

$9.00

TEN HIGH H. WALKER

$8.00

GIN-HOUSE

$8.00

MAKER'S MARK

$12.00

Colonels Pride

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

SODA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

LIME JARRITO

$4.50

TAMARIND JARRITO

$4.50

MANDARIN JARRITO

$4.50

KID SODA

$2.25

KID APPLE

$2.50

KID PINEAPPLE

$2.50

KID SMOOTHIE

$4.00

KID CHOC MILK

$3.50

KID JUICE

$2.50

KID MILK

$3.00

Coke Can TOGO 12oz

$3.00

Diet Coke TOGO 12oz

$3.00

SPRITE TOGO 12oz

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

SMOOTHIE

$7.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

MANGO LASSI

$7.00

MASALA CHAI

$4.00

P/A JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DAILY SPECIAL

POLLO A LA BRASA

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Remixed

Website

Location

10443 White Granite Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Directions

Gallery
MAMA TIGRE image
MAMA TIGRE image

