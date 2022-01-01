- Home
MAMA TIGRE Oakton, VA
10443 White Granite Drive
Oakton, VA 22124
Popular Items
STARTERS
!QUESO DIP
QUESO CHORIZO
QUESO GR BEEF
QUESO MASALA
GUACAMOLE TRADIONAL
TROPICAL CEVICHE
SPINACH TAQUITOS
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
JALAPENO POPPERS
TIKKA WINGS
MASALA NACHOS
BAJA SHRIMP
STEAK QUESADILLA
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
CHIPOTLE VEGGIES QUESADILLA
SPINACH CHEESE DILLA
FIVE CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN CHORIZO QUESADILLA
CHK KATHI ROLL
VEG PANEER KATHI ROLL
VEGAN KATHI ROLL
QUESO BEANS
MASALA FRIES
QUESO CHK TINGA
SOUP & SALAD
TORTILLA SOUP
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
PORK TORTILLA SOUP
MAMA'S CHILI
PORK TACO SALAD
BEEF TACO SALAD
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
SOUTHWESTERN AVOCADO SALAD
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
SOUTHWESTERN SALMON SALAD
SOUTHWESTERN SHRIMP SALAD
SOUTHWESTERN STEAK SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
BEAN TACO SALAD
CHICKEN TIKKA BOWL
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITA
CHK FJT FOR 2
STEAK FAJITA
STK FJT FOR 2
STK & SHRMP FAJITA
STK & SHRMP FJT FOR 2
STK & CHK FAJITA
STK & CHK FJT FOR 2
FJT SUPREME
FJT SUPREMES FOR 2
VEGETABLE FAJITA
VEGGIE FJT FOR 2
CHK TIKKA FAJITA
CHK TIKKA FJT FOR 2
SHRIMP FAJITA
SHRMP FJT FOR 2
SALMON TIKKA FJT
SALM TIKKA FJT FOR 2
SHRIMP & CHK FAJITA
SHRIMP & CHK FJT FOR 2
SIGNATURE TACOS
ESPECIALES
ENCHILADAS
FAVORITOS
BURRITOS
DESSERTS
VEGETARIAN
VEGGIE TOSTADA
VEGGIE BURRITO
VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA
SANTA FE BURRITO
VEGGIE TAQUITOS
CAULIFLOWER TACOS
VEGETABLE TACOS
CHILE RELLENOS
ENCHILADA PLATTER
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
VEGATABLE FAJITAS
5 CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHEESE TIKKA TACOS
PANEER CON POBLANO
SPINACH CHEESE QUESADILLA
MASALA ENCHILADA PLATTER
MIXED BEAN BURRITO
VEGAN
GLUTEN FREE
KIDS MENU
KID ENCH
KID CHK FJITA
KID STEAK FAJITA
KID TACOS
KID CHICKEN QUESADILLA
KID CHEESE QUESADILLA
KID CHICKEN TENDERS
KID CHICKEN TINGA
KID FISH & CHIPS
FRENCH FRIES
KID SO SALAD
KID ROASTED VEGGIES
KID BOWL RICE&BEANS
KID CHURRO WITH ICE CREAM
KID ICE CREAM SUNDAE
KID PINEAPPLE
KID CHOC MILK
KID MILK
KID APPLE
A LA CARTE & SIDES
$ ADD CHICKEN CHORIZO
$ ADD BACON
$ SIDE RICE
$ SO BLK BEANS
$ SO CHARO BEAN
$ SO RICE+BEAN
$ SO FRIES
$ SO GUAC
$ SO S. CRM
$ SO CHZ SAUCE
$ SO TORTILLAS
SO CILANTRO
$ SO GRILLED JALAPENO
SO PICKLED JALEPENO
$ SO FRESH JALAPENO
$ SO CHEESE
$ SO BASMATI RICE
$ SO HOUSE SALAD
$ ROASTED VEGGIES
$ SLICE AVOCADOS
PLANTAIN
ALA SOFT TACO
ALA CRISPY TACO
ALA SIGNATURE TACO
ALA TAMALE
ALA CHILI RELLENO
ALA TAQUITO
ALA ENCHILADA
ALA BURRITO
$ ADD NAAN BREAD
ALA TOSTADA
$ SO PICO
$ SIDE BASMATI RICE
$ HABANERO SALSA
SO FRUIT SALSA
SO PICKLED ONIONS
S.O TIKKA SAUCE
MANGO HABANERO
S.O CILANTRO MINT CREMA
A-G LIQ
H-N LIQ
O-Z LIQ
MARGARITAS
TIGRE CLASSIC ROCKS
TIGRE CLASSIC FROZEN
MEGA RITA
TROPICAL MARGARITA
VIRGIN ESCAPE
ADD EXTRA TEQUILA
TWISTER
MILLIONAIRE
TOP SHELF
LA CHICA MARGARITA
PASSIONATE MEZCAL
POMEGRANATE
MEX MULE
BLOOD ORANGE
JALAPENO MARGARITA
JALAP FRUIT MARG
TRES CHILLIES MARG
MEGA TROPICAL
GINGER JALAPENO MARGARITA
PREMIUM MARGARITA
KAMA SUTRA
MEGA JALAPENO
MEGA TRES CHILES
Smokey Chipotle Margarita
MEGA CHICA
PATIALA
GUAVA WAH WAH
Pumpkin Margarita
TEQUILAS
CINCO SHOTS
CASAMIGO SILVER
PATRON SILVER
CABO WABO SILVER
MILAGRO SILVER
EL JIMADOR SILVER
TRES AGAVES SILVER
CAZADORES
EPSOLON SILVER
AS A MARGARITA
CABO WABO REPOSADO
CABO WABO ANEJO
MEZCALS
PATRON REPO
CAZADAORES REPO
MILAGRO REP
TRES AGAVES REP
EPSOLON REP
EL JIMADOR REP
TRES AGAVES ANEJO
EPSOLON ANEJO
EL JIMADOR ANEJO
PATRON ANEJO
CREYENTE
DEL MAGUEY
JALAPENO TEQUILA
GINGER JALAPENO TEQ
TRES CHILE TEQUILA
HABANERO TEQUILA
HOUSE TEQUILA
DON JULIO BLANCO
1942 DON JULIO
CASA AZUL REPOSADO
CASA DRAGONES
MAESTRO DOBEL
SAUZA HORNITOS
CASAMIGOS JOVEN MEZCAL
MAESTRO DOBEL
BEER
XX AMBER DRAFT
MODELO ESP DRAFT
BLUE MOON DRAFT
SEASONAL DRAFT
Lagunita IPA
PACIFICO DRAFT
BEER OF THE MONTH
BUCKLER
BUDWEISER
CORONA
CORONA LIGHT
DOS EQUIS AMBER BOTTLE
DOS EQUIS LAGER
HEINEKEN
MILLER LITE
NEGRA MODELO
TECATE
COORS LITE
WINE
GL WENTE CABERNET
This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.
GL PINOT NOIR
GL MERLOT
GL MALBEC
LA PUERTA MALBEC CLASSICO Deep red color. Aromas full of fruit with hints of violets mingle with flavors of ripened plum and cherries accompanying this wine's characteristically smooth and sweet tannins. This unique and delightful Malbec is well-balanced across the palate with a long and persistent finish.
GL HAYES RED BLEND
GL CHARDONNAY
GL SAUV BLANC
CK MONDOVI SAUV BLANC Our Sauvignon Blanc has brilliant clarity and offers subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbaceous notes. Flavors of grapefruit and citrus make this crisp, refreshing wine a food-friendly favorite.
GL PINOT GRIGIO
CK Mondovi Pinot Grigio Our Pinot Grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.
GL ROSE
CAPOSALDO ROSE In northern Italy’s Veneto region, vines are planted to hillside vineyards where they benefit from well-drained, mineral rich, volcanic basaltic rock and calcareous clay soils. The grapes are hand-picked and vinified on the same day to preserve their most delicate flavors. After a brief 12-hour maceration in temperature-controlled tanks on the skins, the wine is drawn off and fermented in stainless steel tanks to ensure absolute freshness.
GL PROSECCO
CAVALIERE PROSECCO Yellow straw color. Confected aromas of lemon candies, apricot, circus peanut, and pistachio gelato with a glycerous, bright, moderately sweet medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-length poached pear and banana custard finish with no oak flavor. A rich and fruity, off-dry Prosecco best for an after-dinner cheese course.
GL SANGRIA ROJA
GL SANGRIA BLANCO
BTL PINOT
CK Mondovi Pinot Grigio Our Pinot Grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.
BTL ROSE
CAPOSALDO ROSE In northern Italy’s Veneto region, vines are planted to hillside vineyards where they benefit from well-drained, mineral rich, volcanic basaltic rock and calcareous clay soils. The grapes are hand-picked and vinified on the same day to preserve their most delicate flavors. After a brief 12-hour maceration in temperature-controlled tanks on the skins, the wine is drawn off and fermented in stainless steel tanks to ensure absolute freshness.
BTL WENTE CABERNET
This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.
BTL MERLOT
BTL MALBEC
LA PUERTA MALBEC CLASSICO Deep red color. Aromas full of fruit with hints of violets mingle with flavors of ripened plum and cherries accompanying this wine's characteristically smooth and sweet tannins. This unique and delightful Malbec is well-balanced across the palate with a long and persistent finish.
BTL SAUV BLANC
CK MONDOVI SAUV BLANC Our Sauvignon Blanc has brilliant clarity and offers subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbaceous notes. Flavors of grapefruit and citrus make this crisp, refreshing wine a food-friendly favorite.
BTL PROSECCO
CAVALIERE PROSECCO Yellow straw color. Confected aromas of lemon candies, apricot, circus peanut, and pistachio gelato with a glycerous, bright, moderately sweet medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-length poached pear and banana custard finish with no oak flavor. A rich and fruity, off-dry Prosecco best for an after-dinner cheese course.
BTL CHARDONNAY
BTL SMITH HK CABERNET
BTL HAYES RED BLEND
SANGRIA ROJA CARAFE
SANGRIA BLANCO CARAFE
FLAVORED MIMOSA
CODORNIU SPARKLING GL
COCKTAILS
FUZZY NAVEL
BAHAMA MAMA
BLK RUSSIAN
BLOODY MARY
COSMOPOLITAN
GREYHOUND
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
MAI TAI
MANHATTAN
MARTINI
SCREWDRIVER
SEX ON THE BEACH
TOOTSIE ROLL
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
PINA COLODA
VIRGIN PINA COLADA
DAIQUIRI
VIRGIN DAIQUIRI
RUDOLPH'S PUNCH
WINTER STORM
VIRGIN MOJITO
LEMON DROP SHOT
GREEN TEE SHOT
Tequila Sunrise
LIQUOR
GREY GOOSE
KETTEL ONE
TITOS
ABSOLUT
SMIRNOFF
MALIBU COCONUT
CAPT MORGAN WHT
BACARDI SUPERIOR
JAMESON IRISH
Jameson is a blended Irish whiskey produced by the Irish Distillers subsidiary of Pernod Ricard. Originally one of the six main Dublin Whiskeys, Jameson is distilled at the New Midleton Distillery in County Cork. It is by far the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world; in 2019, annual sales passed 8 million cases.
CROWN ROYAL
Crown Royal is a blended Canadian whisky brand created by Seagram and owned by Diageo since 2000. Production of Crown Royal is done at Gimli, Manitoba, while the blending and bottling of the whisky is done in a facility in Amherstburg, Ontario.
SEAGRAMS 7
Seagram's Seven Crown, also called Seagram's Seven, is a blended American whiskey produced by Diageo under the Seagram name. Seagram's beverage division was acquired by Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and The Coca-Cola Company in 2000.
CANADIAN CLUB
J W BLACK
Johnnie Walker Black Label is a true icon, recognized as the benchmark for all other deluxe blends. Created using only whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years from the four corners of Scotland, Johnnie Walker Black Label has an unmistakably smooth, deep character. An impressive whisky to share on any occasion, whether you're entertaining at home or on a night out with friends.
CHIVAS 12 YR
Chivas Regal is a world-famous Scotch blend which was first made in the early 20th century by Chivas Brothers. The company can trace its roots back to 1801, with the opening of a grocers at Number 13 King Street, Aberdeen. Selling luxury food, coffee and spices, it wasn't until half a century later that the company started to make whisky, and then not until post-US Prohibition that Chivas Regal 12 Year Old was first officially released. F. Paul Pacult described Chivas Regal 12 as "the blend for grown-ups", awarding it an impressive 9 out of 10. It's a very apt statement - this is a very refined blended whisky, with herbs, honey and fruit leaping forth on the palate. Regularly lauded by the critics, this is a superb blend in its price category, representing great value for money.
DEWARS
The classic 12 year old blend from Dewars, this stuff is the successor to Dewar's "Double Aged" 12 Year Old - so named in reference to the additional six month marriage the whisky enjoys in oak after the initial maturation and blending. The practice is maintained despite the name change and the result is loads of flavour…
BALLANTINE'S
Ballantine's is a range of Blended Scotch whiskies produced by Pernod Ricard in Dumbarton, Scotland. The Ballantine's flavour is dependent on fingerprint malts from Miltonduff and Glenburgie, blended with 50 single malts and four single grains. The brand has won many accolades and awards for its products
OLD SMUGGLER
MACALLAN DBL CASK 12
Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask has been aged in a combination of American oak and ex-sherry casks. This is a rich whisky which combines fruity citrus and caramel with spicy ginger and nutmeg.
GLENLIVET 12
The Glenlivet, being a 12-year Scotch, is aged for 12. It's also a Speyside single malt Scotch, which means that it's produced in the River Spey region in northeastern Scotland. The Glenlivet 12 Year is a vibrant gold hue with a summery nose.
GLENMORANGIE 10
Glenmorangie 10 is some seriously tasty stuff. Labeled as The Original, this flagship offering from Glenmorangie shows just how good a baseline offering can be when you take your time to craft a quality product. It's light, fruity, malty and has depth of flavor that is hard to beat at its age and for its price
MACALLAN 15 Yr
BALVENIE 15 Yr
Fire Ball
HENDRICKS
TANQUERAY
BEEFEATER
SEAGRAMS DRY GIN
JACK DANIEL
TEN HIGH H. WALKER
GIN-HOUSE
MAKER'S MARK
Colonels Pride
SOFT DRINKS
WATER
BOTTLE WATER
SPARKLING WATER
ICED TEA
RASPBERRY ICED TEA
SODA
HOT TEA
COFFEE
LIME JARRITO
TAMARIND JARRITO
MANDARIN JARRITO
KID SODA
KID APPLE
KID PINEAPPLE
KID SMOOTHIE
KID CHOC MILK
KID JUICE
KID MILK
Coke Can TOGO 12oz
Diet Coke TOGO 12oz
SPRITE TOGO 12oz
CLUB SODA
SMOOTHIE
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ARNOLD PALMER
MANGO LASSI
MASALA CHAI
P/A JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Mexican Remixed
10443 White Granite Drive, Oakton, VA 22124