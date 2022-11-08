Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia e Bevi

review star

No reviews yet

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100

Oceanside, CA 92056

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup and Char
Pane
Margherita

Small Plates

Arancina

Arancina

$15.00

breaded saffron rice ball, beef, ground pork, peas, carrots, onions

Bruschette

Bruschette

$14.00

tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic vinegar, evoo burrata, pickled Calabria chili, basil Manchego, fig, marcona almond

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

breaded and fried fresh mozzarella, pomodorina sauce, pecorino Romano, gremolata (v)breaded and fried fresh mozzarella, pomodorina sauce, pecorino Romano, gremolata (v)

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

fra diavolo sauce, garlic aioli, artichoke, lemon

Caponata

Caponata

$9.00

eggplant, celery, onion, green olive, caper, basil, evoo, crostini, crostini(v)

Carciofi

Carciofi

$12.00

roasted artichoke, sumac basil yogurt, garlic aioli, Parmesan (v)

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$28.00

cured meats and artisan cheeses, fruits, nuts

Cozze

Cozze

$21.00

mussels, white wine, lemon, butter, garlic, herbs, shallot emulsion, crostini

Olives

Olives

$12.00

cerignola, royal atlas, Gaeta, kalamata tipo, alfonso, sevillano, crostini (v)

Pane

Pane

$5.00

rosemary and olive focaccia

Panelle

Panelle

$10.00

fried chickpea fritters, garlic aioli, charred lemon, gremolata (v)

Polpette

Polpette

$15.00

beef & pork meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmesan, crostini

Polpo

Polpo

$21.00

octopus, cress, lemon, balsamic, pickled broccolini, currant, fennel, sumac yogurt, pistacchio

Soup of the day

$9.00

Spicy Tomato and Red Wine Braised Spanish Octopus with House Made Duroc Guanciale, Shallot, and Pea

Insalata

Arugula

Arugula

$15.00

wild arugula, burrata, fennel, orange supreme, tart honey vinaigrette, lava salt (v)

Caprese

Caprese

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, evoo, balsamic reduction, basil, lava salt (v)

Mista

Mista

$13.00

mixed greens, fried artichoke, peppercorn dressing, Parmesan, anchovy

Pasta

Amatriciana

$20.00

bucatini, guanciale, fresh harvest tomato sauce, pecorino-Romano, cracked pepper

Butternut Raviolo

Butternut Raviolo

$28.00

Butternut and Chicken Raviolo with Sage and Orange Zest: Browned Butter Sage Sauce, Tuscan Kale, Shallot, Roasted Pumpkin Seed, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Olive Oil Fried Bread Crumb.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

bucatini, black pepper, butter, Parmesan, pecorino-Romano (v)

Carbonara

Carbonara

$23.00

bucatini, guanciale, parmesan, pecorino-Romano, cracked pepper, quail egg

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$23.00

Sweet potato gnocchi, butternut squash, ricotta emulsion, braised mushroom (v)

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$26.00

braised wild boar ragu, porcini, cipollini, parmesan

Rigatoni

$21.00Out of stock

Chestnut rigatoni, pesto trapanese, eggplant, pecorino romano(v)

Tortelloni

Tortelloni

$27.00

cream sauce, guanciale, peas, mushrooms, shallots, mozzarella, prosciutto crisp

Vongole

Vongole

$29.00

squid ink linguini, clams, garlic, butter, white wine, saffron, lemon, herbs

Entree

Fiorentina

Fiorentina

$41.00

N.Y. steak, smoked potato puree, TuscanKale, horseradish mascarpone, cherry wine reduction

Fresh Catch of the Day

$34.00

7oz Pan Seared Opah with Wild Rice, Roasted Heirloom Carrot, Fennel and Saffron Puree, an Herbs and 1st Press Olive Oil Emulsion.

Porcini Risotto

$26.00

Porcini Rissoto with Marsala, Kale, Roasted Carrot and Shallot.

Osso Bucco

Osso Bucco

$42.00

braised lamb shank, creamy polenta, kale, gremolata

Napoletana

Napoletana

$25.00

chicken breast, eggplant confit, fingerlings, red pepper prosciutto puree, tomato, basil, and pecorino Romano

Pizza Bianca

Schiacciata

Schiacciata

$11.00

maldon sea-salt, oregano and extra virgin olive oil

Funghi

Funghi

$23.00

mushrooms, mozzarella, taleggio, speck

Pistacchio

Pistacchio

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, pistacchio pesto, mortadella, pecorino-Romano, black pepper

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola, fontina, fresh basil

Pizza Rossa

Boscaiola

$22.00

mozzarella, mushrooms, speck, oregano

Calzone

Calzone

$21.00

mozzarella, ricotta, ham, basil

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$23.00

mozzarella, speck, mushrooms, artichokes, olives

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Cup and Char

Cup and Char

$21.00

mozzarella, pepperoni

Diavola

$23.00

spicy salami Calabrese, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan, Nduja, Calabrian chili

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

oregano, garlic (v)

Peppadew

Peppadew

$23.00

smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, sweet piquant peppers

Quattro Carni

$23.00

fennel sausage, finocchiona salami, pancetta, guanciale, mozzarella

Quattro stagioni

$24.00

mozzarella, artichokes, mushrooms, capers, anchovies, olives, prosciutto cotto

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$21.00

smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, basil, pecorino

Sides

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

EVOO, maldon sea salt

Chips

$8.00

Sauteed Kale

$8.00

Garlic, EVOO

Side of chicken

$5.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Olive oil and Balsamic

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00

Ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, pistachio dust

Cioccolato

$12.00

flourless chocolate torte (GF)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa powder

Beer

Tap #1 Menabrea Bionda Lager

$9.00

Italy- Euro Pale Lager- Pours a crystal clear pale golden color. Grainy, dry malt aromas along with hints of floral, grassy hops and notes of lemon. Dry, crackery pale malt flavors with some sweet biscuit notes. Hop bitterness balances for a crisp, refreshing taste.

Tap #2 Menabrea Ambrata Lager

$9.00

Italy - Euro Dark Lager- A 5.0% ABV. A specialty of Marzen style. A gold and amber color with bronze undertones. Made with malt, maize, hops and water. A full-bodied beer belying its alcoholic strength.

Tap #3 FIERA – Tripel

$9.00

Fuoco (8.5%) is a beer from Birra dell'Eremo , a producer based in Capodacqua di Assisi (PG). It draws inspiration from the category of Tripel , a historic style associated with production in Trappist abbeys and characterized by light beers, complex and strong but also very dry, balanced and easy to drink. In the aromatic profile there are notes of peach, apricot, spices and citrus fruits and subsequently tendencies similar to banana, honey, flowers and cereals.

Tap #4 Salvatore Pilsner

$8.00

Tap #5 Peroni

$7.00

Tap #6 Hef Leppard Beachwood Brewing Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen

$7.00

BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN- 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.

Wine

Penfolds Club Australian Tawny

$4.00

Ramos Pinto Porto 10 Year Old Tawny Quinta de Ervamoira

$12.00

Taylor (Fladgate) Porto 20 Year Old Tawny

$16.00

Taylor (Fladgate) Porto Ruby

$5.00

Bodega Colomé Malbec Glass

$15.00

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Glass

$17.00

Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool Glass

$18.00

Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif Glass

$18.00

Cusumano Nero d'Avola Glass

$12.00

Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$15.00

Goldschmidt Vineyard Merlot Chelsea Glass

$13.00Out of stock

Hahn Zinfandel Boneshaker Glass

$12.00

Marchesi Remole Glass

$10.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir Reserve Glass

$17.00

Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni Glass

$18.00

Antinori Tignanello Toscana Bottle

$364.00

Bodega Colomé Malbec Bottle

$60.00

Capanna Brunello di Montalcino Bottle

$195.00

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Bottle

$68.00

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico Riserva bottle

$116.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Bottle

$251.00

Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool Bottle

$72.00

Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif Bottle

$72.00

Cusumano Nero d'Avola Bottle

$48.00

Daou Cabernet Soul of the Lion Bottle

$356.00

Daou Merlot Sequentis Reserve Bottle

$140.00

Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$60.00

Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$84.00

Dry Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$68.00

Dry Creek Vineyard The Mariner bottle

$100.00

Educated Guess Red Blend Bottle

$68.00

Firriato Etna Rosso Le Sabbie Dell'Etna Bottle

$60.00

Firriato Frappato Sicilia Sorìa Frappato Bottle

$56.00

Firriato Terre Siciliane Santagostino Bottle

$68.00

Flora Springs Trilogy Bottle

$300.00

Goldschmidt Vineyard Merlot Chelsea Bottle

$52.00

Hahn Zinfandel Boneshaker Bottle

$48.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Hilltop Bottle

$64.00

La Fortezza Aglianico Bottle

$52.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$116.00

Marchesi de' Frescobaldi Remole Bottle

$40.00

Mastroberardino Lacryma Christi Bottle

$64.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir Reserve Bottle

$68.00

Penfolds Cabernet Sauvignon Max's Bottle

$56.00

Prisoner Wine Company The Prisoner 1.5l Bottle

$248.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Bottle

$88.00

San Antonio Winery Centennial Blend Bottle

$244.00

Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon Rockfall Bottle

$300.00

Talbott Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Treana Red 1.5l bottle

$203.00

Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni Bottle

$72.00

Daou Rose Glass

$13.00

(Italy, Tuscany)

Daou Rose Bottle

$52.00

(Italy, Tuscany)

Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir Rosé bottle

$64.00Out of stock

The Pale Rose Bottle

$44.00

Marchesi de' Frescobaldi Alie Bottle

$60.00

2008 Louis Roederer Champagne Cristal Brut

$433.00

Fontanafredda Moscato d'Asti Bottle

$40.00

Mimosa Bar

$15.00

NV Collet Brut Art Deco Premier Cru

$124.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco Brut Il Fresco

$14.00

Daou Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Fontanafredda Moscato Glass

$10.00

Talbott Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Miner Family Viognier Glass

$17.00

Puiatti Friulano glass

$14.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Glass

$16.00

Villa Matilde Falanghina Rocca dei Leoni Glass

$12.00

Voerzio Martini Langhe Arneis glass

$15.00

Booker Vineyard Chardonnay Bottle

$92.00

Conundrum Bottle

$48.00

Daou Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Far Niente Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

$196.00

Fattoria il Palagio Vernaccia Bottle

$40.00

Mastroberardino Fiano

$64.00

Talbott Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Miner Family Viognier Bottle

$68.00

Optik Chardonnay Block No 11D3 Bien Nacido Vineyard Bottle

$92.00

Puiatti Friulano bottle

$54.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$64.00

Talbott Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Treana Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Villa Matilde Falanghina Rocca dei Leoni Bottle

$48.00

Voerzio Martini Langhe Arneis bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino (1 liter glass bottle)

$7.00

Explore the world of S.Pellegrino Water. Take a look at our products and special projects and discover the origin of our sparkling natural mineral water.

Panna Water (1 liter glass bottle)

$7.00

Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by- drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564. The balanced and unmistakable taste of Acqua Panna makes it the finest water to savor at the best tables.

San Pellegrino Italian Sodas

$6.00

Discover all the unique flavours of Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks made with quality selected ingredients from the Mediterranean area, expertly combined for a perfectly balanced taste.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Mangia e Bevi is a truly authentic Italian restaurant. The menu was inspired by Tore's grandmother and mother. The same dishes that were prepared for Tore as a child are now recreated for you to enjoy. Mangia e Bevi provides you the same cuisine as if you were sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Italy.

Location

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside, CA 92056

Mangia e Bevi image
Mangia e Bevi image
Mangia e Bevi image

