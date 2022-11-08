Mangia e Bevi

Tap #3 FIERA – Tripel

$9.00

Fuoco (8.5%) is a beer from Birra dell'Eremo , a producer based in Capodacqua di Assisi (PG). It draws inspiration from the category of Tripel , a historic style associated with production in Trappist abbeys and characterized by light beers, complex and strong but also very dry, balanced and easy to drink. In the aromatic profile there are notes of peach, apricot, spices and citrus fruits and subsequently tendencies similar to banana, honey, flowers and cereals.