Marcus Live! Bar & Grille Marcus Live!
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Elevated comfort food by Chef Marcus Samuelsson
Location
1 American Dream Way, Suite A376, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rosetta Bakery | American Dream -
No Reviews
1 American Dream Way East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurant
Dim Sum Station - Secaucus
No Reviews
10 Meadowlands Parkway Suite D Secaucus, NJ 07094
View restaurant
More near East Rutherford