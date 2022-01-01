Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marigold - Lyons

review star

No reviews yet

405 Main St Unit B

Lyons, CO 80540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Chicken
Bucatini
Rigatoni

Apps

Nuts

$4.00

Garam masala & smoked sea salt mixed nuts (GF, DF)

Olives

$8.00

House-marinated assorted olives (GF, DF)

Bread

$10.00

Babette's country bread (1/4 loaf)

Caesar

$12.00

Baby gem lettuce, bagna càuda caesar dressing, toasted wild rice, bonito flakes, fresh herbs (GF, DF)

Bottarga

$13.00

braised celery & fennel, bottarga di muggine, pinenuts, citron (GF)

Puntarelle

$14.00

puntarelle alla romana, ricotta salata (GF)

Squash

$15.00

roasted koginut squash, ricotta, pepitas, truffle honey (GF)

Fall Vegetables

$16.00

baked fall vegetables, pepper jelly, chevre, hazelnuts (GF)

Pasta

Celeriac Parm

$21.00

celeriac ‘parmigiana’, pistachio cream, buddha's hand, lemon, parmesan (GF)

Bucatini

$24.00

bucatini, manila clams, monkfish, prosecco (DF)

Rigatoni

$26.00

Rigatoni lamb and pork “bolognese”, mint, pecorino romano

Entree

Steelhead Trout

$32.00

steelhead trout, roasted potatoes, horseradish, castelfranco (GF)

Hanger Steak

$34.00

hanger steak, taleggio polenta, green tomatoes, salsa verde (GF)

Half Chicken

$28.00

half chicken under a brick, sunchoke, treviso, jus (DF)

Dessert

Budino

$8.00

Vegan chocolate mousse, carraway honeycomb, puffed amaranth (GF, DF)

Mochi Cake

$9.00

Butter mochi cake, mascarpone cheese, strawberry coulis (GF)

Wine

Vegas Atlas Ancestral

$50.00

Sparkling Spanish Rose (Macabeo, Xarello, Cabernet Sauvignon) - a blend of both red and white grapes, made with a single fermentation finishing in the bottle for the bubbles. Great tart raspberry aromas and stony minerality.

Chateau Moncontour ‘Cremant de Loire’ Brut Rose

$55.00

French Dry Sparkling Rose (Cabernet Franc, Chenin Blanc) - quite structured, tastes like biting into a raspberry with a tang of plum skins and a slightly spicy finish.

Podere il Soliceto ‘Falistra’ Lambrusco di Sorbara

$70.00

Natural Italian Sparkling Wine (100% Lambrusco di Sorbara) - "Not your grandmother's Lambrusco" - complex notes of wild berries – cherries, strawberries, redcurrants – with a deep underlying minerality. The palate is super dry, mineral, zippy and sapid with a chalky feel and gentle, frizzante mousse.

Podere il Soliceto ‘Bi Fri’ Bianco dell Emilia

$75.00

Natural Italian Sparkling Wine (Sauvignon Blanc & Trebbiano) - Bottle-fermented, lip-smacking bubbly with subtle white peach and tart minerality. There is a bit of sea breeze-like saltiness that sneaks up on you

Ilatium Morini Soave

$40.00

Italian White Wine (80% Garganega, 20% Trebbiano) - Light crisp and refreshing white. White flowers, apples, and exotic fruits on the nose. The mouth is delicate, citrusy, and dry with an almond and mineral finish.

Picollo Ernesto Gavi di Gavi

$42.00

Italian White Wine (100% Cortese) - Clean, rich, and minerally with notes of citrus and stonefruits, delectably bright acidity. Fun, fresh and crushable.

Domaine Ricard 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Organic French White Wine (100% Sauvignon Blanc) - sweet white tropical and citrus aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, and lemon with a savory herbal touch.

Weingut Salomon-Undhof ‘Stein a.d. Donau’ Riesling

$55.00

Austrian White Wine (100% Riesling) - Light yellow-green. On the nose, tropical fruits, a hint of floral honey and orange zests. Juicy and elegant on the palate, pineapple and papaya.

Albamar Albarino

$60.00

Spanish White Wine (100% Albariño) - classic aromas of lime zest, green pineapple, and saline minerals. On the palate, the wine is packed with intense expressions of lemon, lime, tart green melon fruit driven by riveting acidity, and complex suggestions of jasmine, ginger, bay leaf, and white pepper.

Clos Fornelli ‘Sciaccarellu’ Rose

$40.00

French Rose (100% Sciaccarellu - SHOCK-a-Rell-ou) - Dry Corsican rose. Purfumed, spicy and exotic dry rose with nice body but very light fruit extraction.

Vegas Altas Orange

$45.00

Gulp ‘Hablo’ Orange (1L)

$50.00

Natural Spanish Orange Wine (50% Verdejo, 50% Sauvignon Blanc) - Aromatics of orange blossom and tropical jackfruit with moderately tannic dried citrus peels, tea and preserved apricots on the yeasty and textured plate.

Fattoria di Vaira 'Vincenzo' Bianco

$50.00

Biodynamic Italian Orange Wine (50% Falanghina, 50% Trebbiano) - Aromas of stone fruit, yellow apples, and plums open up to a complex palate of minerals, tannin, gooseberries, and crunchy fruit.

Poderi Cellario È! Orange Bianco (1L)

$65.00

Organic Italian Orange Wine (Arneis, Nascetta, Incrocio Manzoni) - Citrusy aroma with some candied flowers. On the palate, extremely citrus and candied ginger, palpable minerality and a racy acidity that lingers.

Anne Pichon ‘Sauvage’ Orange

$75.00

Organic French Orange Wine (70% Roussanne and 30% Sauvignon blanc) - Gorgeous ripe stone fruit notes with a kiss of honeysuckle and crème brulée, crisp acidity, tangy citrus peel and a subtle fino sherry note make this a balanced, extraordinary orange wine.

Domaine Miolanne Volcane Rouge PN/Gamay

$45.00Out of stock

Organic French Red Wine (50% Gamay, 50% Pinot Noir) - A lighter and mineral-laden blend from volcanic soil in Loire Valley. Spicy peppery notes, a wild raspberry tang and soft, silky tannins.

Fattoria san Lorenzo ‘di Gino’ Marche Rosso

$45.00

Biodynamic Italian Red (60% Montepulciano, 40% Sangiovese, ) - an aromatic expression of red fruits, black fruits, black berries, and spices on the nose. Lively, and refined attack, with notes of cherry, black plums, blackcurrant, soft tannins, and lovely finish. Great pasta wine.

Château des Arras Cuvée Rhéa Bordeaux

$45.00

French Organic Red Wine (50% Merlot, 25% Cab Sauv, 25% Cab Franc) - a wine that retains the full freshness of the fruit; it is a real explosion. Both fruity and structured, it leaves a good length in the mouth.

Fattoria di Vaira ‘Vicenzo' Rosso

$50.00

Biodynamic Italian Red Wine (50% Montepulciano, 25% Merlot, 25% Cabernet Sauvignon) - This bold blend is a beautiful plummy hue in the glass, with notes of black currant, blackberries and spice. Full bodied, but cleaner texture and ripe tannins on the finish.

Domaine Jean Royer ‘Le Petit Roy’

$50.00

Organic French Red Wine (Mouvedre, Syrah, Grenache, Alicante) - the scent of Provençal garrigue – thyme, rosemary, lavender, black olive – the texture is remarkably silky as the wine delivers big red raspberry, black cherry and roasted strawberry fruit.

Vegas Altas Tempranillo

$50.00

Folk Machine Valdiguié

$55.00

Organic California Red Wine (100% Valdiguie) - Aromatic, chillable red with bright, tart red berries, an herbal finesse and vibrant acidity that butts up against an earthy edge, this wine is light and easy to drink, but far from simple.

Domaine Chanteleuserie ‘Bourgueil’ Cabernet Franc

$55.00

French Red Wine (100% Cabernet Franc) - aged for eight to twelve months in stainless steel tanks to preserve as much of the fruit’s bright, fresh character as possible. Evoking blackberries, black cherries, green pepper, and graphite.

Les Chemins de l'Arkose Les Dômes Gamay

$60.00

Organic French Red Wine (100% Gamay) - round, fresh, luscious, combining great finesse with insolent delicacy, with superlative balance. The fruit is of great intensity; highlighted by blood orange, forming a classy whole. The finish is even fresher and fruitier than the palate, with incredible niaque and vibrancy.

Vignobles Brunier ‘Le Pigeoulet’ Rouge

$60.00

French Red Wine (80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault) - an ideal expression of northern Provence’s most irresistible qualities: the succulent red and black fruit, stony core, hints of black olive, and garrigue.

Margins Santa Cruz Pinot Noir

$60.00

Margins San Benito County Barbera

$60.00

Domaine Philippe Viret 'Energie' Cotes du Rhone

$60.00

Perelada ‘5 Finques’ Reserva Emporda

$60.00

Spanish Red Wine (Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Monastrell) - a deep cherry red color with violet hints. Full fruit aromas with spice notes and hints of the tasty oak. In the mouth, it is full-bodied, well-structured, and balanced with well-integrated tannins and very fresh acidity.

Bikicki Sfera Noir

$65.00

Antonio Madeira Dão Tinto

$65.00

Stella Crinita Petit Verdot

$65.00

Braida ‘Montebruna’ Barbera d'Asti

$70.00

Italian Red Wine (100% Barbera) - very evident scents of ripe cherry and red berries. The flavor is deep, full, and harmonious, with a persistent finish that lingers on the palate, ending with a hint of almond.

Swick Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$80.00

Oregon Red Wine (100% Pinot Noir) - dark cherry, mushrooms and forest floor with a raspberry, plum, and espresso palate. This is a light to medium-bodied wine best served with a slight chill.

Domaine Leon Barral ‘Faugères’

$105.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

MARKET-DRIVEN SEASONAL MENU INSPIRED BY NORTHERN ITALIAN AND SOUTHERN FRENCH CUISINE. FEATURING LOCAL PRODUCE COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE FARMING PRACTICES.

Location

405 Main St Unit B, Lyons, CO 80540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mojo Taqueria Lyons
orange star4.5 • 207
216 E Main Street Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Diner Bar - 160 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
160 East Main Street Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Colorado Cherry Company - Lyons
orange star4.7 • 426
12311 N Saint Vrain Dr Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Subworks Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1102 Francis St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Longmont
orange starNo Reviews
1067 S. Hover St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Martini's Bistro - 543 Terry St
orange starNo Reviews
543 Terry St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lyons

Colorado Cherry Company - Lyons
orange star4.7 • 426
12311 N Saint Vrain Dr Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Mojo Taqueria Lyons
orange star4.5 • 207
216 E Main Street Lyons, CO 80540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lyons
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston