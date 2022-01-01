Marigold - Lyons
No reviews yet
405 Main St Unit B
Lyons, CO 80540
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Nuts
Garam masala & smoked sea salt mixed nuts (GF, DF)
Olives
House-marinated assorted olives (GF, DF)
Bread
Babette's country bread (1/4 loaf)
Caesar
Baby gem lettuce, bagna càuda caesar dressing, toasted wild rice, bonito flakes, fresh herbs (GF, DF)
Bottarga
braised celery & fennel, bottarga di muggine, pinenuts, citron (GF)
Puntarelle
puntarelle alla romana, ricotta salata (GF)
Squash
roasted koginut squash, ricotta, pepitas, truffle honey (GF)
Fall Vegetables
baked fall vegetables, pepper jelly, chevre, hazelnuts (GF)
Pasta
Entree
Dessert
Wine
Vegas Atlas Ancestral
Sparkling Spanish Rose (Macabeo, Xarello, Cabernet Sauvignon) - a blend of both red and white grapes, made with a single fermentation finishing in the bottle for the bubbles. Great tart raspberry aromas and stony minerality.
Chateau Moncontour ‘Cremant de Loire’ Brut Rose
French Dry Sparkling Rose (Cabernet Franc, Chenin Blanc) - quite structured, tastes like biting into a raspberry with a tang of plum skins and a slightly spicy finish.
Podere il Soliceto ‘Falistra’ Lambrusco di Sorbara
Natural Italian Sparkling Wine (100% Lambrusco di Sorbara) - "Not your grandmother's Lambrusco" - complex notes of wild berries – cherries, strawberries, redcurrants – with a deep underlying minerality. The palate is super dry, mineral, zippy and sapid with a chalky feel and gentle, frizzante mousse.
Podere il Soliceto ‘Bi Fri’ Bianco dell Emilia
Natural Italian Sparkling Wine (Sauvignon Blanc & Trebbiano) - Bottle-fermented, lip-smacking bubbly with subtle white peach and tart minerality. There is a bit of sea breeze-like saltiness that sneaks up on you
Ilatium Morini Soave
Italian White Wine (80% Garganega, 20% Trebbiano) - Light crisp and refreshing white. White flowers, apples, and exotic fruits on the nose. The mouth is delicate, citrusy, and dry with an almond and mineral finish.
Picollo Ernesto Gavi di Gavi
Italian White Wine (100% Cortese) - Clean, rich, and minerally with notes of citrus and stonefruits, delectably bright acidity. Fun, fresh and crushable.
Domaine Ricard 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc
Organic French White Wine (100% Sauvignon Blanc) - sweet white tropical and citrus aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, and lemon with a savory herbal touch.
Weingut Salomon-Undhof ‘Stein a.d. Donau’ Riesling
Austrian White Wine (100% Riesling) - Light yellow-green. On the nose, tropical fruits, a hint of floral honey and orange zests. Juicy and elegant on the palate, pineapple and papaya.
Albamar Albarino
Spanish White Wine (100% Albariño) - classic aromas of lime zest, green pineapple, and saline minerals. On the palate, the wine is packed with intense expressions of lemon, lime, tart green melon fruit driven by riveting acidity, and complex suggestions of jasmine, ginger, bay leaf, and white pepper.
Clos Fornelli ‘Sciaccarellu’ Rose
French Rose (100% Sciaccarellu - SHOCK-a-Rell-ou) - Dry Corsican rose. Purfumed, spicy and exotic dry rose with nice body but very light fruit extraction.
Vegas Altas Orange
Gulp ‘Hablo’ Orange (1L)
Natural Spanish Orange Wine (50% Verdejo, 50% Sauvignon Blanc) - Aromatics of orange blossom and tropical jackfruit with moderately tannic dried citrus peels, tea and preserved apricots on the yeasty and textured plate.
Fattoria di Vaira 'Vincenzo' Bianco
Biodynamic Italian Orange Wine (50% Falanghina, 50% Trebbiano) - Aromas of stone fruit, yellow apples, and plums open up to a complex palate of minerals, tannin, gooseberries, and crunchy fruit.
Poderi Cellario È! Orange Bianco (1L)
Organic Italian Orange Wine (Arneis, Nascetta, Incrocio Manzoni) - Citrusy aroma with some candied flowers. On the palate, extremely citrus and candied ginger, palpable minerality and a racy acidity that lingers.
Anne Pichon ‘Sauvage’ Orange
Organic French Orange Wine (70% Roussanne and 30% Sauvignon blanc) - Gorgeous ripe stone fruit notes with a kiss of honeysuckle and crème brulée, crisp acidity, tangy citrus peel and a subtle fino sherry note make this a balanced, extraordinary orange wine.
Domaine Miolanne Volcane Rouge PN/Gamay
Organic French Red Wine (50% Gamay, 50% Pinot Noir) - A lighter and mineral-laden blend from volcanic soil in Loire Valley. Spicy peppery notes, a wild raspberry tang and soft, silky tannins.
Fattoria san Lorenzo ‘di Gino’ Marche Rosso
Biodynamic Italian Red (60% Montepulciano, 40% Sangiovese, ) - an aromatic expression of red fruits, black fruits, black berries, and spices on the nose. Lively, and refined attack, with notes of cherry, black plums, blackcurrant, soft tannins, and lovely finish. Great pasta wine.
Château des Arras Cuvée Rhéa Bordeaux
French Organic Red Wine (50% Merlot, 25% Cab Sauv, 25% Cab Franc) - a wine that retains the full freshness of the fruit; it is a real explosion. Both fruity and structured, it leaves a good length in the mouth.
Fattoria di Vaira ‘Vicenzo' Rosso
Biodynamic Italian Red Wine (50% Montepulciano, 25% Merlot, 25% Cabernet Sauvignon) - This bold blend is a beautiful plummy hue in the glass, with notes of black currant, blackberries and spice. Full bodied, but cleaner texture and ripe tannins on the finish.
Domaine Jean Royer ‘Le Petit Roy’
Organic French Red Wine (Mouvedre, Syrah, Grenache, Alicante) - the scent of Provençal garrigue – thyme, rosemary, lavender, black olive – the texture is remarkably silky as the wine delivers big red raspberry, black cherry and roasted strawberry fruit.
Vegas Altas Tempranillo
Folk Machine Valdiguié
Organic California Red Wine (100% Valdiguie) - Aromatic, chillable red with bright, tart red berries, an herbal finesse and vibrant acidity that butts up against an earthy edge, this wine is light and easy to drink, but far from simple.
Domaine Chanteleuserie ‘Bourgueil’ Cabernet Franc
French Red Wine (100% Cabernet Franc) - aged for eight to twelve months in stainless steel tanks to preserve as much of the fruit’s bright, fresh character as possible. Evoking blackberries, black cherries, green pepper, and graphite.
Les Chemins de l'Arkose Les Dômes Gamay
Organic French Red Wine (100% Gamay) - round, fresh, luscious, combining great finesse with insolent delicacy, with superlative balance. The fruit is of great intensity; highlighted by blood orange, forming a classy whole. The finish is even fresher and fruitier than the palate, with incredible niaque and vibrancy.
Vignobles Brunier ‘Le Pigeoulet’ Rouge
French Red Wine (80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault) - an ideal expression of northern Provence’s most irresistible qualities: the succulent red and black fruit, stony core, hints of black olive, and garrigue.
Margins Santa Cruz Pinot Noir
Margins San Benito County Barbera
Domaine Philippe Viret 'Energie' Cotes du Rhone
Perelada ‘5 Finques’ Reserva Emporda
Spanish Red Wine (Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Monastrell) - a deep cherry red color with violet hints. Full fruit aromas with spice notes and hints of the tasty oak. In the mouth, it is full-bodied, well-structured, and balanced with well-integrated tannins and very fresh acidity.
Bikicki Sfera Noir
Antonio Madeira Dão Tinto
Stella Crinita Petit Verdot
Braida ‘Montebruna’ Barbera d'Asti
Italian Red Wine (100% Barbera) - very evident scents of ripe cherry and red berries. The flavor is deep, full, and harmonious, with a persistent finish that lingers on the palate, ending with a hint of almond.
Swick Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
Oregon Red Wine (100% Pinot Noir) - dark cherry, mushrooms and forest floor with a raspberry, plum, and espresso palate. This is a light to medium-bodied wine best served with a slight chill.
Domaine Leon Barral ‘Faugères’
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
MARKET-DRIVEN SEASONAL MENU INSPIRED BY NORTHERN ITALIAN AND SOUTHERN FRENCH CUISINE. FEATURING LOCAL PRODUCE COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE FARMING PRACTICES.
405 Main St Unit B, Lyons, CO 80540