Martha Dear
19 Reviews
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement
Washington, DC 20010
Snacks
Stracciatella + Carrots
House stracciatella with pepita + basil pesto, roasted carrots, and fresno peppers. Contains dairy and garlic; Vegetarian.
Dip Duo: Whipped Feta + Eggplant
This week's dip duo is a combo of burnt eggplant dip and whipped feta topped with pasteli, orange jam, and olive. Served with sourdough pita chips. Contains legumes, dairy, chili, sesame, and gluten (on the side).
Lamb, Hummus, Soft Pita
Roasted lamb on a pool of hummus with fresh herbs, zhoug, date chutney and olive oil. Finished with silk chili. Served with soft sourdough pita. Contains legumes, and gluten (on the side).
Marinated Squid
Marinated squid with shallots, garlic, sweet carmen peppers, jalapeño, and red wine vinaigrette. Served at room temperature with a side of pita chips.
Citrus Kalamata Olives
Citrus + oregano marinated Kalamata olives. 4 ounces. The olives have pits.
Starters
Gigantes Plaki + Focaccia
Gigantes plaki are baked giant beans with tomato. Hearty, filling and a staple in most Greek homes. Served with house focaccia. Vegan; contains legumes.
Tzatziki + Crispy Potato
Crispy smashed fingerling potatoes on a bed of house tzatziki. Finished with salt, olive oil and dill. We like to think of this dish as an "adult" version of french fries and tzatziki, but fork necessary. Vegetarian; contains dairy.
Focaccia + Mushroom
Toasted focaccia, thick skordalia, roasted mushrooms, and parsley. Contains gluten, mushrooms, and garlic; Vegan. Skordalia is a Greek garlic dip or spread made by combining crushed garlic with breadcrumbs or pureed potatoes.
Beets + Walnuts
Demetri's take on pantzarosalata. Farm roasted beets with creamy yogurt, candied walnuts, sumac, and herbs. Vegetarian; contains dairy and nuts.
Caesar Salad
House caesar salad with radicchio, white anchovy, sourdough breadcrumbs, and parmesan. Pescatarian; contains gluten, dairy, egg, and fin fish.
Vegetarian Moussaka for One (GF)
Vegetarian + Gluten Free Moussaka. Moussaka is the ultimate comfort food: Greek eggplant lasagna (no pasta). Ours has eggplant, potato, mushroom ragù, and heavenly béchamel. Vegetarian; contains: Dairy. Individually portioned for One. Add sides to make it a meal.
Cheesy Meatballs Marinara
Beef meatballs smothered with marinara sauce and parmesan fonduta. Finished with parsley and more parm. Served with a slice of sourdough focaccia. Contains gluten, egg, dairy, and beef.
Pizzas
Classic Cheese
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Marinara
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, garlic, Greek oregano and olive oil. Contains gluten; vegan (unless you add toppings).
White Pie
A 12" sourdough pizza with garlic, basil, mozzarella, kefalograviera and myzithra. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian. (unless you add toppings).
Squash, Spinach + Halloumi
A 12" sourdough pizza with roasted squash, spinach, mozzarella, and halloumi cheese. Finished with black pepper. Vegetarian. Contains gluten and dairy.
'Nduja + Peppers
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
Creamed Kale + Sausage
A 12" sourdough white pizza with mozzarella, taleggio, Italian sausage, creamed lacinato kale, and pickled fennel. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork.
Pizza Finishings
Hot Dip
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
Dill Dip
Dill dip made here - Greek meets ranch. Dill "ranch" dip and our pizza are meant to be. Contains dairy, lemon, and garlic; vegetarian. 2 ounces
Anchovy Butter
Anchovy butter is a perfect umami bomb. It is perfect with our sourdough pizza crust. Contains dairy and anchovy; pescatarian. 2 ounces
Finishing Cheese
We finish all of our pizzas with freshly grated cheese. But do you love cheese? Do you want more cheese? Hit that order button and 2 more ounces will accompany the pizza you order.
Chili Flake
A few pinches of Cobanero chili flakes from Burlap + Barrel. Cobanero chili is a rare Mayan variety of chili pepper, grown in the mountains around the city of Cobán, Guatemala. They're spicier than serrano peppers and in the same range as cayenne.
Dessert
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
One slice of dark chocolate olive oil cake. Topped with sea salt. Contains gluten and dark chocolate; vegan.
Maple Feta Pumpkin Cake
A slice of pumpkin cake finished with crumbled Greek feta and maple syrup.
Special Occasion?
Are you celebrating something? Add a little something extra to your order! You deserve it. At the very least, the person you are celebrating does.
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
Delicious (like seriously addictive) chocolate chip cookies. Finished with flaky salt. Contains gluten, egg, dairy, and chocolate; vegetarian.
Beer
Blonde Lager, Alfa, Greece
Alfa was launched in Greece in 1961 and brewed in Athens, Greece. It is a blonde light lager beer, with 5% alcohol content. It is a cool thirst quencher, with rich foam and easy-to- drink.
Session IPA, Forever Ever, Other Half Brewing
Tallboy Session IPA from Other Half Brewery. This beer is dry hopped with Azacca, Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Galaxy hops. It is light, bright, and straight crushable. 16 ounces.
Wine
Sparkling Debina Blend, Paleokerisio, Glinavos, Epirus, Greece, 2019
This fizzy orange wine is almost cider-like. The Paleokerisio meaning “old fashioned” is made from the Debina and Vlahiko grapes. Domaine Glinavos is in a semi‐mountainous region whose overall feel is more reminiscent of Austria or Switzerland than Mediterranean Greece. Limestone soils and mother‐rock create finely delineated wines of bright acidity and lacy minerality. It's a one of a kind wine. 500mL bottle.
Pétillant Naturel Rosé, Kamara Estate, Thessaloniki, Greece, NV
It is rumored that we were blessed with this Greek fizzy sparkler because one of Dimitrios Kioutsoukis's daughters wanted a sparkling for her wedding. A mix of Xinomavro, Malagousia, Assyrtiko | ABV 12.5%.
Kotsifali Blend, "Melissokipos," Domaine Paterianakis, Crete, Greece, 2019
The third generation of the Paterianaki family, sisters Emmanouela and Nicky craft each wine with the intention of sharing the terroir of their native island, Crete, with the world. The palate is stuffed with flavors of raspberry, black cherries, plum, soy sauce, and cedarwood. Kotsifali and Mandilaria varietals; aged in used oak barrels. Certified organic. This is a beauty.
Merlot Blend, Buketo, Macedonia, Greece, 2018
A small group of passionate winegrowers near Mt. Pangeon in Northern Greece come together to make two wines every year from their organic grapes. Each winegrower brings their organic offerings and Vassilis Tsaktsarlis, the one of the winemakers behind Biblia Chora, crafts this full-bodied red wine into a beautiful bouquet or buketo. It is aged 10 months in French oak, which results in ripe cherry with velvety tannins. 60% Agiorgitiko, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot.
Limniona Rose, Domaine Zafeirakis, Tyrnavos, Greece, 2021
The talented young Christos Zafeirakis has built a winery both in honor and continuation of four generations of winemaking in his family. The domaine is certified organic and Christos is also dedicated to the restoration of the cultivation of indigenous Greek varietals, such as Limniona. Limniona, known for its Pinot-like red-fruited and floral aromas and flavors. Made in a style to capture Limniona’s youthful freshness, this is a dry, flavorful rose that shows bright cranberry and strawberry aromas and flavors with savory undertones of sage and Mediterranean herbs, suggestive of the hillsides of Greece. A staff favorite!
Xinomavro, Le Rosé, Ligas, Pella, Greece, 2020
The sought-after Greek natural rose wine, that's pre-sold before it's even bottled. It has deep pomegranate color and aromas of tomato, strawberry, dried cranberry, yogurt, pomegranate, cherry and raspberry jam framed with notes of orange, and herbs. Ligas follows the philosophy of artisanal production. No added sulfites or minimum, Indigenous yeasts.
Mavropatrino, Silflogo, Lefkada, Greece, 2020
Siflogo is an organic wine project begun by Maria and Dionysis Papanikolopoulos in 1994 on the picturesque island of Lefkada in the Ionian sea. Here, ungrafted vines of indigenous grape varieties (Vertzami, Vardea, Mavropatrino) struggle on poor, very rocky, limestone soils. This wine has a rustic character about it. It undergoes 4 days of pre-fermentation maceration, wild fermentation in stainless steel with mild temperature control. It is a funky wine, and registering at 14.2% ABV it is an atypical rosé. On the nose primroses, grapefruit and red fruit aromas, a voluptuous, textured palate and rich aftertaste.
Malagousia Blend, Buketo, Greece, 2019
A small group of passionate winegrowers near Mt. Pangeon in Northern Greece come together to make two wines every year from their organic grapes. Each winegrower brings their organic offerings and Vassilis Tsaktsarlis, the one of the winemakers behind Biblia Chora, crafts this zesty white wine subtely lined with stone fruit, citrus and sharp acidity. 30% Assyrtiko, 30% Sauvignon Blanc, 40% Malogousia.
Kydonitsa White, Theodorakakos Estate, Peloponnese, Greece, 2020
George Theodorakakos cultivates rare Greek wine varieties and using certified organic practices. He even harvests grapes by hand. Kydonitsa, meaning 'little quince,' was widely grown in ancient and Byzantime times. It was almost forgotten until select producers, such as Theodorakakos, revived the grape. This soft wine is a mix of green apricot and fresh oregano. 100% Kydonitsa | 12% ABV
Vostilidi, Panos Sarris, Cephalonia, Greece, 2017
Panos Sarris is a young sommelier turned winemaker, who took over his family’s old vineyards on Kefalonia island. His wines are wild fermented, unfiltered, and unfined, using foot stomping and various neutral oak barrels. Sarris’ Vostilidi is idiosyncratic. This wine is spontaneously fermented and matured in a 2-ton Austrian oak barrel. The nose hits you with angular blast of mountainous soil, seaweed, and even touch of petrol. The mouthfeel is layered and softens as it warms. This unctuous wine is a chameleon of its own, expressing not only the unique terrior of the island, but also the ambitions of a young winemaker. A natural wine staff favorite!
Retsina, Malamatina, Thessaloniki, Greece
Retsina Malamatina is produced from the exclusive Greek grape varieties, Savatiano and Roditis. A small amount of pine resin is added during brewing giving Malamatina the characteristic flavor of retsina. Drink it cold. Drink it on the pizza patio. 500mL
Soft Drinks
Orangeade, EPSA, Greece
Fresh orange Greek soda from the one of Greece's oldest beverage companies. 232 mL bottle.
Pink Lemonade, EPSA, Greece
Greek pink lemonade soda from the one of the Greece's oldest beverage companies. 232 mL bottle.
Lemonade, EPSA, Greece
Taste the drink that started the historic EPSA beverage company nine decades ago: Greek lemonade soda. The secret is the authentic recipe, which remains undisclosed. 232 ml bottle
Sour Cherry Drink, EPSA, Greece
Greek sour cherry soft drink. It's both sweet and tangy, just like Yia Yia used to make. 232 mL bottle.
Souroti Sparkling Water
Bottle of sparkling mineral water from Greece. 750 mL bottle.
Merch
Yellow Corduroy Hat
Yellow corduroy unconstructed 6 panel hat with navy Martha Dear Logo.
Army Green Hat
Army Green unconstructed 5 panel strapback hat with hot pink Martha Dear logo.
Black T-Shirt
Cotton blend unisex T-Shirt with Martha Dear logo and pizza written in Greek. Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL.
Natural Heather T-Shirt
Cotton blend unisex T-Shirt with Martha Dear logo and pizza written in Greek. Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington, DC 20010
Photos coming soon!