Limniona Rose, Domaine Zafeirakis, Tyrnavos, Greece, 2021

$50.00

The talented young Christos Zafeirakis has built a winery both in honor and continuation of four generations of winemaking in his family. The domaine is certified organic and Christos is also dedicated to the restoration of the cultivation of indigenous Greek varietals, such as Limniona. Limniona, known for its Pinot-like red-fruited and floral aromas and flavors. Made in a style to capture Limniona’s youthful freshness, this is a dry, flavorful rose that shows bright cranberry and strawberry aromas and flavors with savory undertones of sage and Mediterranean herbs, suggestive of the hillsides of Greece. A staff favorite!