Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Martha's Restaurant

437 Reviews

$$

153 Lafayette Rd

Unit 10

Hampton Falls, NH 03844

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Hummus

UTENSILS

Utensils

Napkins Only

SPECIALTY WRAPS

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread

Chicken Chawarma Wrap

$11.00

Jumbo Chicken Tenders cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with parsley, lettuce & Homemade tahini sauce

Steak Chawarma Wrap

$11.00

XL Shaved Steak cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with chopped parsley & homemade Tahini Sauce

Kibbe Wrap

$11.00

Baked Kibbe, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Homemade Falafel cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley and homemade tahini sauce in fresh pita bread

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

USDA American Choice Lamb, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread

Sirloin Kabob Wrap

$13.00

USDA American Choice Sirloin, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$12.00

Kafta kabob, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing

Fried Haddock Wrap

$11.00

Battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers, topped with our house dressing and homemade Tahini Sauce

Steve's Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken with Hummus, Taboule & Lettuce topped with our homemade Tahini Sauce all in a fresh Pita Wrap

HOT WRAPS

Steak & Cheese

$9.00

Old Neighborhood XL Shaved steak, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese

Steak Bomb

$11.00

Old Neighborhood XL Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese

Steak/Cheese Salad

$11.00

Famous! Old Neighborhood XL Shaved Steak, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumbers & house dressing all in a fresh pita wrap

Chicken Bomb

$11.00

Fresh jumbo chicken tenders, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese

Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.00

Hamburger Wrap

$9.00

Hamburger cooked on the charcoal grill and topped with your choice of veggies in a fresh pita wrap.

Beyond Burger Wrap

$10.50

COLD WRAPS

All Wraps served with homemade pita chips

Salad Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumbers and our house dressing

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumbers, feta, Kalamata Olives and our house dressing

Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Build your wrap

Spicy Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Build your wrap

Babaganoush Wrap

$11.00

Build your wrap

Vegan "Tuna" Salad

$11.00

Homemade Chickpea Salad

Labne Wrap

$11.00

Labne in a pita wrap with cucumber, dry mint, tomato and extra virgin olive oil

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Tuna made to order. Served with our house dressing on the side

SALADS

SM Garden Salad

$6.00

LG Garden Salad

$9.00

SM Greek Salad

$7.00

LG Greek Salad

$10.00

SM Fattoush

$8.00

LG Fattoush

$12.00

SPECIALS

Tzatziki Dip

$7.00

Zaatar Fries W/Feta

$10.00

Stuffed Eggplant (Beef)

$17.00
Loubee (Lamb)

Loubee (Lamb)

$17.00

Mjadora (VGN GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Lentils, Rice & sautéed onions. Served with a salad and bread

Baked Kafta

$17.00Out of stock

LUNCH

Lunch Grape Leaves

$11.00

Lunch Vegan Grapeleaves

$11.00

Lunch Chicken Kabob

$11.00

Lunch Chicken Chawarma

$11.00

Lunch Kibbe

$11.00

Lunch Falafel

$11.00

Lunch Stuffed Cabbage

$11.00

Lunch Steak Chawarma

$11.00

Lunch Lamb Kabob

$13.00Out of stock

Lunch Sirloin Kabob

$13.00

Lunch Kafta Kabob

$12.00

Lunch Loubee

$11.00

Lunch Stuffed Koussa

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch Stuffed Eggplant

$12.00

Lunch Baked Kafta

$12.00Out of stock

DINNERS

All Dinners Served with Salad, Rice & Pita Bread. Premium Sides Available

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$16.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground beef & spices cooked to perfection on a low flame

Vegan Grape Leaves

$16.00

Chicken Kabob

$17.00

Jumbo chicken tenders with salt, pepper and garlic, cooked on the charcoal

Chicken Chawarma

Chicken Chawarma

$17.00

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Tenders cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with parsley, lettuce & Homemade tahini sauce

Steak Chawarma

$17.00

XL Shaved Steak cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with chopped parsley & homemade Tahini Sauce

Kibbe

$17.00

Ground beef mixed with bulgar wheat, pine nuts and our blend of spices, baked to perfection

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$16.00
Falafel

Falafel

$16.00

Homemade Falafel, cooked to order, served on top of Lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley and topped with our homemade tahini sauce

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$26.00Out of stock

USDA American Lamb, onions, salt & pepper cooked on the charcoal

Sirloin Kabob

$23.00

USDA American Choice Sirloin, onions, salt & pepper cooked on the charcoal

Kafta Kabob

Kafta Kabob

$20.00

Ground beef mixed, parsley, onions, salt, pepper & spices, cooked on the charcoal

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Fried Haddock Plate

$16.00

LEBANESE SIDES

Grape Leaves (Beef)

$7.00

Vegan Grape Leaves

$7.00

Kibbe

$6.00

Cabbage Rolls

$8.00

Falafel- GF

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Chicken Chawarma Side

$12.00

Steak Chawarma Side

$12.00

Loubee

$11.00

Stuffed Eggplant

$11.00

Koussa

$13.00Out of stock

Spinach Pie

$8.00

Mini Spinach Pies (4)

$10.00

Meat Pie

$8.00

Tahini Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Tahini Sauce

$2.25

House Dressing

$2.50

Feta Cheese

$5.00

Pitted Kalamata Olives

$5.00

APPS/FRIED

Hummus

$2.50

Spicy Hummus

$3.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.00

Tzatziki Dip

$7.00

Labne

$2.50

Babaganoush (Eggplant Dip)

$3.00

Taboule

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onions Rings

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Fingers

$10.00

BBQ Fingers

$10.00

COMBOS

Combination Plate

$22.00

Grapeleaves, Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, Kibbe, Hummus & Taboule served with pita bread

Vegan Combo Plate

$22.00

Falafel, Meatless Grapeleaves, Hummus & Babaganoush served with pita bread

BOWLS

Rice Pilaf Bowl

$5.50

French Fry Bowl

$6.00

GF Rice Bowl

$6.00

KABOB SKEWERS

1 Piece Chicken

$2.50

Lunch Lamb Skewer

$9.00Out of stock

Dinner Lamb Skewer

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Kabob Skewer with cooked onions

Lunch Sirloin Skewer

$9.00

Dinner Sirloin Skewer

$18.00

Veggie Skewer

$6.00

Lunch Kafta Kabob

$7.00

Dinner Kafta Kabob

$13.00

FRESH PITA BREAD

Large Pack 12" (6)

Large Pack 12" (6)

$5.50Out of stock
Medium Pack 8" (6)

Medium Pack 8" (6)

$5.00
Zaatar Bread (Thyme) XL

Zaatar Bread (Thyme) XL

$3.75Out of stock
Simsom Sweet Bread (Honey/Seasme)

Simsom Sweet Bread (Honey/Seasme)

$3.75

PITA CHIPS

Original Garlic & Zaatar

Original Garlic & Zaatar

$5.00
Cinnamon & Sugar

Cinnamon & Sugar

$5.00

Original Garlic & Zatatar Mini

$1.00

DESSERTS

Madeleine Cookie GF/DF

$6.00

Date Cookies

$3.00

Baklava (Pistachio)

$4.00

Mahmoul (Pistachio Cookie)

$3.00

KIDDOS

Kids CF & FF

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger (Wrap) & FF

$8.50

Kids Chicken Kabob W/ Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Sesame Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Tree Nut Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Egg Allergy

Specialty Lebanese Grocery

Tahini Paste (Al Kanater)

Tahini Paste (Al Kanater)

$8.00
Chocolate Tahini (Sesame King)

Chocolate Tahini (Sesame King)

$8.00
Orange Blossom Water

Orange Blossom Water

$7.00
Rose Water

Rose Water

$7.00
Najjar Lebanese Coffee (SM)

Najjar Lebanese Coffee (SM)

$8.00
Najjar Lebanese Coffee (LG)

Najjar Lebanese Coffee (LG)

$14.50
Foul Mudammas (Fava Beans)

Foul Mudammas (Fava Beans)

$2.00
Wild Pickled Cucumbers

Wild Pickled Cucumbers

$7.00
Pickled Turnips

Pickled Turnips

$7.00
Pickled Hot Peppers

Pickled Hot Peppers

$7.00
Al Kazzi Low Salted Peanuts

Al Kazzi Low Salted Peanuts

$7.00
Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)

Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)

$6.00
Light Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)

Light Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)

$6.00Out of stock
Lebanese Zaatar (1lb)

Lebanese Zaatar (1lb)

$14.00Out of stock
Halawa Sesame Candy

Halawa Sesame Candy

$7.00Out of stock
Halawa with Pistachio Sesame Candy

Halawa with Pistachio Sesame Candy

$11.00Out of stock

Najjar Lebanese Coffee Decaf

$7.00Out of stock
Grapeleaves (For Rolling)

Grapeleaves (For Rolling)

$8.00Out of stock
Fava Beans & Chick Peas

Fava Beans & Chick Peas

$2.00Out of stock
Al Kazzi Pumpkin Seeds

Al Kazzi Pumpkin Seeds

$8.00Out of stock
Mixed Pistachio Rolls Turkish Delight

Mixed Pistachio Rolls Turkish Delight

$16.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

Canada Dry Orange Seltzer

$2.50

Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer

$2.50

AHA Lime & Watermelon Sparkling Water

$2.00

AHA Fuji Apple Tea Sparkling Water (Caffeine)

$2.00

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water

$2.00

AHA Mango & Black Tea Sparkling Water (Caffeine)

$2.00
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Moxie

$2.50
Fresca

Fresca

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Barqs RootBeer

Barqs RootBeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Minute Maid Yellow Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry Drink

$2.50

Unsweetened Gold Peak

$3.00

Peach Gold Peak

$3.00

Raspberry Gold Peak

$3.00

Sweet Tea Gold Peak

$3.00

Kids Bonjus Box

$1.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

153 Lafayette Rd, Unit 10, Hampton Falls, NH 03844

Directions

