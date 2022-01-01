- Home
Martha's Restaurant
437 Reviews
$$
153 Lafayette Rd
Unit 10
Hampton Falls, NH 03844
Order Again
Popular Items
UTENSILS
SPECIALTY WRAPS
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Grilled Chicken Tenders, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread
Chicken Chawarma Wrap
Jumbo Chicken Tenders cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with parsley, lettuce & Homemade tahini sauce
Steak Chawarma Wrap
XL Shaved Steak cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with chopped parsley & homemade Tahini Sauce
Kibbe Wrap
Baked Kibbe, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread
Falafel Wrap
Homemade Falafel cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley and homemade tahini sauce in fresh pita bread
Lamb Kabob Wrap
USDA American Choice Lamb, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread
Sirloin Kabob Wrap
USDA American Choice Sirloin, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing on fresh pita bread
Kafta Kabob Wrap
Kafta kabob, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & house dressing
Fried Haddock Wrap
Battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers, topped with our house dressing and homemade Tahini Sauce
Steve's Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken with Hummus, Taboule & Lettuce topped with our homemade Tahini Sauce all in a fresh Pita Wrap
HOT WRAPS
Steak & Cheese
Old Neighborhood XL Shaved steak, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese
Steak Bomb
Old Neighborhood XL Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese
Steak/Cheese Salad
Famous! Old Neighborhood XL Shaved Steak, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumbers & house dressing all in a fresh pita wrap
Chicken Bomb
Fresh jumbo chicken tenders, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese
Chicken Finger Wrap
Hamburger Wrap
Hamburger cooked on the charcoal grill and topped with your choice of veggies in a fresh pita wrap.
Beyond Burger Wrap
COLD WRAPS
Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumbers and our house dressing
Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumbers, feta, Kalamata Olives and our house dressing
Hummus Wrap
Build your wrap
Spicy Hummus Wrap
Build your wrap
Babaganoush Wrap
Build your wrap
Vegan "Tuna" Salad
Homemade Chickpea Salad
Labne Wrap
Labne in a pita wrap with cucumber, dry mint, tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna made to order. Served with our house dressing on the side
SALADS
SPECIALS
LUNCH
Lunch Grape Leaves
Lunch Vegan Grapeleaves
Lunch Chicken Kabob
Lunch Chicken Chawarma
Lunch Kibbe
Lunch Falafel
Lunch Stuffed Cabbage
Lunch Steak Chawarma
Lunch Lamb Kabob
Lunch Sirloin Kabob
Lunch Kafta Kabob
Lunch Loubee
Lunch Stuffed Koussa
Lunch Stuffed Eggplant
Lunch Baked Kafta
DINNERS
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground beef & spices cooked to perfection on a low flame
Vegan Grape Leaves
Chicken Kabob
Jumbo chicken tenders with salt, pepper and garlic, cooked on the charcoal
Chicken Chawarma
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Tenders cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with parsley, lettuce & Homemade tahini sauce
Steak Chawarma
XL Shaved Steak cooked on the grill with diced tomatoes & onions, topped with chopped parsley & homemade Tahini Sauce
Kibbe
Ground beef mixed with bulgar wheat, pine nuts and our blend of spices, baked to perfection
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Falafel
Homemade Falafel, cooked to order, served on top of Lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley and topped with our homemade tahini sauce
Lamb Kabob
USDA American Lamb, onions, salt & pepper cooked on the charcoal
Sirloin Kabob
USDA American Choice Sirloin, onions, salt & pepper cooked on the charcoal
Kafta Kabob
Ground beef mixed, parsley, onions, salt, pepper & spices, cooked on the charcoal
Chicken Fingers
Fried Haddock Plate
LEBANESE SIDES
Grape Leaves (Beef)
Vegan Grape Leaves
Kibbe
Cabbage Rolls
Falafel- GF
Rice Pilaf
Chicken Chawarma Side
Steak Chawarma Side
Loubee
Stuffed Eggplant
Koussa
Spinach Pie
Mini Spinach Pies (4)
Meat Pie
Tahini Sauce
Spicy Tahini Sauce
House Dressing
Feta Cheese
Pitted Kalamata Olives
APPS/FRIED
COMBOS
KABOB SKEWERS
FRESH PITA BREAD
DESSERTS
Specialty Lebanese Grocery
Tahini Paste (Al Kanater)
Chocolate Tahini (Sesame King)
Orange Blossom Water
Rose Water
Najjar Lebanese Coffee (SM)
Najjar Lebanese Coffee (LG)
Foul Mudammas (Fava Beans)
Wild Pickled Cucumbers
Pickled Turnips
Pickled Hot Peppers
Al Kazzi Low Salted Peanuts
Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)
Light Roasted Tahini (Sesame King)
Lebanese Zaatar (1lb)
Halawa Sesame Candy
Halawa with Pistachio Sesame Candy
Najjar Lebanese Coffee Decaf
Grapeleaves (For Rolling)
Fava Beans & Chick Peas
Al Kazzi Pumpkin Seeds
Mixed Pistachio Rolls Turkish Delight
Drinks
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Canada Dry Orange Seltzer
Canada Dry Lemon Lime Seltzer
AHA Lime & Watermelon Sparkling Water
AHA Fuji Apple Tea Sparkling Water (Caffeine)
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water
AHA Mango & Black Tea Sparkling Water (Caffeine)
Fanta Orange
Moxie
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Barqs RootBeer
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Minute Maid Yellow Lemonade
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry Drink
Unsweetened Gold Peak
Peach Gold Peak
Raspberry Gold Peak
Sweet Tea Gold Peak
Kids Bonjus Box
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
153 Lafayette Rd, Unit 10, Hampton Falls, NH 03844