Masala Art

990 GREAT PLAIN AVE

Needham, MA 02492

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Plain Naan
Garlic Naan

DINNER MENU

APPETIZERS

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

A zippy blend of tomatoes, cumin, ginger and garlic

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

Lentil soup flavored with herbs, mild Indian spices and a touch of garlic

Assorted Pakora Platter

$12.00

Chickpea battered fritters made from cauliflower, sliced potatoes, onions and spinach, and homemade cheese

Bhel Poori

$10.00

Crispy rice puffs tossed with chopped tomatoes and lemon juice with tamarind chutney and our homemade blend of spices

Bombay Corn Bhel

$10.00

Sweet corn kernels and crispy rice puffs with chopped onions, and lemon juice with tamarind chutney and our blend of spices

Dahi Ke Kebab (NEW!)

$11.00

Patties made from hung yogurt, graham flour, chopped onion, coriander, green chilies, and ginger

Dahi Papri Chaat

$10.00

Lentil crackers topped with spicy potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys

Kachumber Salad

$8.50

A chilled salad of cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in our sweet and tangy dressing

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

Handmade turnovers stuffed with spiced ground lamb

Malai Shrimp Cocktail (NEW!)

$21.00

Delicious tandoori grilled shrimp coated with yogurt, and light spices; served with our homemade cocktail sauce

Pav Bhaji

$14.00

Bombay’s favorite street snack! Potato and vegetable curry served on a bun

Samosa Chaat

$12.00

Vegetable Samosa topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys and our homemade blend of spices

Spinach & Cheese Rolls

$9.00

Delectable spinach and homemade cheese rissoles with a touch of green chilies

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$16.00

Juicy char-grilled chicken wings marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices

Vegetable Lollipop (NEW!)

$11.00

Minced vegetables wrapped around a bread stick; served with spicy red chili and scallion sauce

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Handmade turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas

Vegetarian Platter

$16.00

Vegetable Samosa, Spinach & Onion Pakora, Cheese Pakora, Spinach & Cheese Roll

MASALA ART FEATURES

Chana Bhatura

$20.00

A Punjabi recipe for chickpeas served with fresh puffy bread

Delhi Ki Dum Pukht Biryani (New!)

$20.00

Fragrant long grained zafrani rice layered with flavorful Indian spices and herbs; covered with whole wheat dough to seal the fragrance of each spice

Gobhi Gulistan

$25.00

Whole cauliflower grilled over a charcoal flame and then simmered in yogurt, with cashews and fresh mint; served with Basmati rice

Punjabi Kadi Aur Kaddu Ki Sabzi* (New!)

$22.00

A traditional Punjabi yogurt based curry with vegetable fritters; served with sautéed spiced pumpkin and Basmati rice

Tawa Lamb Chops (New!)

$34.00

Grilled baby marinated lamb chops finished in a creamy, mint cashew sauce; served with steamed Basmati Rice

INDIAN CHINESE

Sweet Corn Soup - Vegetarian (New!)

$7.50

Creamy goodness without the cream

Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken (New!)

$9.00

Creamy goodness without the cream

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.00

Hand-rolled dumplings stuffed with spiced cabbage and vegetables

Crispy Gobhi Manchurian (New!)

$15.00

Cauliflower florets tossed in soy sauce with scallions and exotic spices

Chili Paneer

$20.00

Homemade cheese tossed in spicy red chili with scallions and hot chilies; served with Vegetable Fried Rice

Chili Chicken

$22.00

Sautéed chicken tossed in a spicy red chili sauce with scallions and hot chilies; served with Vegetable Fried Rice

Chili Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian (New!)

$17.00

Chili Garlic Noodles - Chicken (New!)

$20.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Achaari Aloo

$19.00

Baby potatoes cooked with mustard flavored pickles

Baigan Bhartha

$20.00

Smoked and mashed eggplant smoked over charcoal, and seasoned with herbs and spices

Bhunwa Jeera Aloo (New!)

$19.00

Cumin scented, lightly spiced potatoes, pan seared with bell peppers

Chana Masala

$19.00

Gently cooked chickpeas, tomatoes, onions and herbs; recommended with Methi Poori

Daal Bokhara

$18.00

Slow cooked black lentils. A family recipe

Daal Sixmela (New!)

$18.00

A medley of six different lentils stewed to perfection

Gobhi Aloo

$20.00

Cauliflower florets delicately spiced and sautéed with potatoes

Gobhi Mattar

$20.00

Cauliflower florets delicately spiced and sautéed with green peas

Khattay Meethay Baigan (New!)

$20.00

Our signature dish! Strips of eggplant stewed in a tomato sauce enhanced with fenugreek and mustard seeds

Lychee Paneer (New!)

$20.00

A unique blend of homemade cheese and lychee nuts simmered in a mildly spiced curry sauce

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Minced cheese and vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy cashew nut sauce

Navrattan Korma

$20.00

Nine select vegetables cooked in a mild cream sauce with almonds and cashews

Palak Paneer

$20.00

Homemade cheese simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices

Paneer Butter Masala (New!)

$20.00

Homemade cheese simmered in a delightful tomato, cashew nut and paprika sauce with bell peppers

Punjabi Bhindi Masala (New!)

$19.00

Gently seasoned okra sautéed with onions and tomatoes

Matter Paneer

$20.00

CHICKEN DISHES

Butter Chicken

$24.00

Pulled tandoori grilled chicken simmered with fresh tomatoes and puréed cashew nuts - Authentic Northern Indian recipe

Chicken Akbari

$24.00

Tandoori grilled Reshmi Chicken Kebab sliced and sautéed with spiced bell peppers and onions

Chicken Anarkali (New!)

$24.00

A light chicken curry stewed with pomegranate sauce

Chicken Korma

$22.00

A mild chicken curry simmered in a creamy almond and cashew sauce

Chicken Saag

$22.00

Succulent pieces of chicken simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$22.00

India’s most famous dish! White meat grilled chicken cooked in a delightfully spiced creamy tomato and paprika sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.00

Very Spicy! Juicy pieces of chicken marinated in red chilies and vinegar, stewed with potatoes

Kerala Chicken (New!)

$23.00

A light, Southern Indian inspired chicken and vegetable stew

Madras Chicken (New!)

$24.00

Tender chicken simmered in a coconut m lk and red chili sauce with mustard seeds

LAMB DISHES

Lamb Curry (New!)

$25.00

Shikha’s infamous recipe - Tender pieces of lamb stewed in tomato and onions with cumin, coriander and red chili

Lamb Do-Piaza (New!)

$26.00

Spiced grilled lamb dry cooked at high heat with diced onions and green chili

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.00

Tender pieces of lamb curried with yogurt and spiced with onions, fresh ginger, cloves, and a touch of garlic

Lamb Saag

$25.00

Succulent pieces of lamb simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$25.00

Very Spicy! Juicy pieces of lamb marinated in red chilies and vinegar stewed with potatoes

Teekha Handi Lamb (New!)

$28.00

Tender cuts of tandoori grilled lamb coated and sautéed in a fiery blend of freshly ground spices

Goat curry

$27.00

SEAFOOD DISHES

Goan Fish Curry (New!)

$28.00

Haddock cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, coconut milk, red chilies and tamarind sauce

Lemon Fish Karahi (New!)

$28.00

Tilapia marinated in lemon juice finished in a subtly spiced curry sauce with whole black peppercorns

Seafood Masala

$33.00

Lobster tail, shrimp and scallops simmered in a creamy tomato and paprika sauce

Shrimp Patia (New!)

$29.00

Shrimp simmered in a softly spiced tomato based sweet and sour sauce with eggplant; a Parsee preparation

Shrimp Saag

$28.00

Shrimp simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic herbs and spices

Tawa Salmon Tikka (New!)

$26.00

Lightly spiced, marinated salmon fillet

SOUTH INDIAN DISHES

Idli Sambhar

$17.00

Steamed rice flour cakes flavored with curry leaves; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth)

Lemon Rice

$16.00

Basmati rice sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves and a splash of lemon juice

Masala Dosa Thaali

$22.00

A thin lentil crêpe filled with potatoes and peas; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth), steamed rice cakes and crispy lentil fritters

Vada Sambhar

$17.00

Fried rice and lentil dumplings; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth)

TANDOORI BARBEQUE

Chicken Reshmi Kebab (New!)

$23.00

White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, sour cream and Amul cheese, with fresh coriander and roasted cumin

Hariyali Chicken Kebab (New!)

$23.00

A classic North Indian grilled chicken, marinated in yogurt with fresh mint and coriander leaves

Lamb Barra Kebab

$30.00

A long-time Masala Art favorite! Tender baby lamb chops marinated for three days and tandoori grilled on skewers

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$25.00

Minced lamb kebabs made with fresh ground spices

Paneer Tikka (New!)

$22.00

Spicy grilled cubes of homemade cheese marinated in yogurt with turmeric, cloves and coriander

Tandoori Chicken

$23.00

Juicy char-grilled chicken on the bone marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$30.00

Marinated Tilapia grilled on skewers over a charcoal flame

Tandoori Mixed Grill (New!)

$31.00

Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Resmi Kebab, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Barra Kebab and Tandoori Malai Shrimp

Chicken tikka

$23.00

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Indian Salad

$5.00

Onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and lemon

Mango Chutney

$3.50

Mint Raita

$4.50

Homemade yogurt with fresh mint

Mixed Pickles

$3.50

Onion Chutney

$3.50

Papadum

$4.00

Roasted, sun-dried lentil wafers

Plain Yogurt

$4.00

Steamed Basmati Rice

$4.00

Mint Chutney (8 oz.)

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney (8 oz.)

$2.00

Mixed Chutney (8 oz.)

$3.50

Masala Sauce

$11.00

Korma Sauce

$11.00

BREADS

Chapati (2 pcs. per order)

$5.50

Whole wheat bread cooked on a “tawa” (griddle)

Tawa Aloo Paratha (New!)

$6.00

Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes

Methi Poori (2 pcs. per order)

$5.50

Deep-fried whole wheat puffed bread sprinkled with dried fenugreek; recommended with Punjabi Chana Masala

Plain Poori (2 pcs. per order)

$5.50

Deep-fried whole wheat puffed bread

Bhatura (New!) (2 pcs. per order)

$5.50

Deep-fried bread recommended with Punjabi Chana Masala

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

Whole wheat tandoori bread; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Daal Sixmela

Lachha Paratha

$5.00

Layered whole wheat buttered bread; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Malai Kofta

Mint Paratha

$5.00

Layered whole wheat buttered bread topped with dried mint; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Malai Kofta

Missi Roti

$5.00

Flat bread made from a blend of white flour and chickpea flour

Plain Naan

$4.50

Homemade leavened baked bread with or without butter

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread with a touch of garlic and fresh cilantro

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes

Tabaahi Naan

$6.50

Leavened bread stuffed with green chilies and red onions coated with red chili powder - Very spicy!

Badami Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread topped with sliced almonds, poppy seeds and hand peeled cantaloupe seeds

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with seasoned chopped onions and cilantro

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with seasoned homemade cheese, finely chopped onions and cilantro

Bread Basket

$13.00

Plain Naan, Garlic Naan, and Mint Paratha

DESSERTS

Badami Kheer

$6.00

Chilled homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom, almonds and raisins

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake with a molten center; perfect for celebratory occasions

Gajjar Halwa

$9.00

Indian warm crushed carrot caked served with vanilla ice cream

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Hot cream dumplings dipped in rose water syrup

Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla, Mango, Pistachio, or Chocolcate

Kulfi Falooda

$9.00

Homemade ice cream flavored with cardamom and pistachio nuts

Peshawari Naan

$7.00

Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with dried fruit and sprinkled with dried coconut

Ras Malai

$8.00

Chilled cheese dumplings served in a reduced milk syrup sprinkled with crushed pistachio

BAR MENU

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Indian Iced Tea

$6.00

Plain Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$5.50

San Pellegrino (Large)

$8.00

San Pellegrino (Small)

$6.00

Acqua Panna (Large)

$8.00

Acqua Panna (Small)

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappaccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Special Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
990 GREAT PLAIN AVE, Needham, MA 02492

