Masala Art
990 GREAT PLAIN AVE
Needham, MA 02492
Popular Items
DINNER MENU
APPETIZERS
Tomato Basil Soup
A zippy blend of tomatoes, cumin, ginger and garlic
Mulligatawny Soup
Lentil soup flavored with herbs, mild Indian spices and a touch of garlic
Assorted Pakora Platter
Chickpea battered fritters made from cauliflower, sliced potatoes, onions and spinach, and homemade cheese
Bhel Poori
Crispy rice puffs tossed with chopped tomatoes and lemon juice with tamarind chutney and our homemade blend of spices
Bombay Corn Bhel
Sweet corn kernels and crispy rice puffs with chopped onions, and lemon juice with tamarind chutney and our blend of spices
Dahi Ke Kebab (NEW!)
Patties made from hung yogurt, graham flour, chopped onion, coriander, green chilies, and ginger
Dahi Papri Chaat
Lentil crackers topped with spicy potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys
Kachumber Salad
A chilled salad of cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in our sweet and tangy dressing
Lamb Samosa
Handmade turnovers stuffed with spiced ground lamb
Malai Shrimp Cocktail (NEW!)
Delicious tandoori grilled shrimp coated with yogurt, and light spices; served with our homemade cocktail sauce
Pav Bhaji
Bombay’s favorite street snack! Potato and vegetable curry served on a bun
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable Samosa topped with chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys and our homemade blend of spices
Spinach & Cheese Rolls
Delectable spinach and homemade cheese rissoles with a touch of green chilies
Tandoori Chicken Wings
Juicy char-grilled chicken wings marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices
Vegetable Lollipop (NEW!)
Minced vegetables wrapped around a bread stick; served with spicy red chili and scallion sauce
Vegetable Samosa
Handmade turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas
Vegetarian Platter
Vegetable Samosa, Spinach & Onion Pakora, Cheese Pakora, Spinach & Cheese Roll
MASALA ART FEATURES
Chana Bhatura
A Punjabi recipe for chickpeas served with fresh puffy bread
Delhi Ki Dum Pukht Biryani (New!)
Fragrant long grained zafrani rice layered with flavorful Indian spices and herbs; covered with whole wheat dough to seal the fragrance of each spice
Gobhi Gulistan
Whole cauliflower grilled over a charcoal flame and then simmered in yogurt, with cashews and fresh mint; served with Basmati rice
Punjabi Kadi Aur Kaddu Ki Sabzi* (New!)
A traditional Punjabi yogurt based curry with vegetable fritters; served with sautéed spiced pumpkin and Basmati rice
Tawa Lamb Chops (New!)
Grilled baby marinated lamb chops finished in a creamy, mint cashew sauce; served with steamed Basmati Rice
INDIAN CHINESE
Sweet Corn Soup - Vegetarian (New!)
Creamy goodness without the cream
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken (New!)
Creamy goodness without the cream
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Hand-rolled dumplings stuffed with spiced cabbage and vegetables
Crispy Gobhi Manchurian (New!)
Cauliflower florets tossed in soy sauce with scallions and exotic spices
Chili Paneer
Homemade cheese tossed in spicy red chili with scallions and hot chilies; served with Vegetable Fried Rice
Chili Chicken
Sautéed chicken tossed in a spicy red chili sauce with scallions and hot chilies; served with Vegetable Fried Rice
Chili Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian (New!)
Chili Garlic Noodles - Chicken (New!)
Vegetable Fried Rice
VEGETARIAN DISHES
Achaari Aloo
Baby potatoes cooked with mustard flavored pickles
Baigan Bhartha
Smoked and mashed eggplant smoked over charcoal, and seasoned with herbs and spices
Bhunwa Jeera Aloo (New!)
Cumin scented, lightly spiced potatoes, pan seared with bell peppers
Chana Masala
Gently cooked chickpeas, tomatoes, onions and herbs; recommended with Methi Poori
Daal Bokhara
Slow cooked black lentils. A family recipe
Daal Sixmela (New!)
A medley of six different lentils stewed to perfection
Gobhi Aloo
Cauliflower florets delicately spiced and sautéed with potatoes
Gobhi Mattar
Cauliflower florets delicately spiced and sautéed with green peas
Khattay Meethay Baigan (New!)
Our signature dish! Strips of eggplant stewed in a tomato sauce enhanced with fenugreek and mustard seeds
Lychee Paneer (New!)
A unique blend of homemade cheese and lychee nuts simmered in a mildly spiced curry sauce
Malai Kofta
Minced cheese and vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy cashew nut sauce
Navrattan Korma
Nine select vegetables cooked in a mild cream sauce with almonds and cashews
Palak Paneer
Homemade cheese simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices
Paneer Butter Masala (New!)
Homemade cheese simmered in a delightful tomato, cashew nut and paprika sauce with bell peppers
Punjabi Bhindi Masala (New!)
Gently seasoned okra sautéed with onions and tomatoes
Matter Paneer
CHICKEN DISHES
Butter Chicken
Pulled tandoori grilled chicken simmered with fresh tomatoes and puréed cashew nuts - Authentic Northern Indian recipe
Chicken Akbari
Tandoori grilled Reshmi Chicken Kebab sliced and sautéed with spiced bell peppers and onions
Chicken Anarkali (New!)
A light chicken curry stewed with pomegranate sauce
Chicken Korma
A mild chicken curry simmered in a creamy almond and cashew sauce
Chicken Saag
Succulent pieces of chicken simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
India’s most famous dish! White meat grilled chicken cooked in a delightfully spiced creamy tomato and paprika sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Very Spicy! Juicy pieces of chicken marinated in red chilies and vinegar, stewed with potatoes
Kerala Chicken (New!)
A light, Southern Indian inspired chicken and vegetable stew
Madras Chicken (New!)
Tender chicken simmered in a coconut m lk and red chili sauce with mustard seeds
LAMB DISHES
Lamb Curry (New!)
Shikha’s infamous recipe - Tender pieces of lamb stewed in tomato and onions with cumin, coriander and red chili
Lamb Do-Piaza (New!)
Spiced grilled lamb dry cooked at high heat with diced onions and green chili
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender pieces of lamb curried with yogurt and spiced with onions, fresh ginger, cloves, and a touch of garlic
Lamb Saag
Succulent pieces of lamb simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Very Spicy! Juicy pieces of lamb marinated in red chilies and vinegar stewed with potatoes
Teekha Handi Lamb (New!)
Tender cuts of tandoori grilled lamb coated and sautéed in a fiery blend of freshly ground spices
Goat curry
SEAFOOD DISHES
Goan Fish Curry (New!)
Haddock cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, coconut milk, red chilies and tamarind sauce
Lemon Fish Karahi (New!)
Tilapia marinated in lemon juice finished in a subtly spiced curry sauce with whole black peppercorns
Seafood Masala
Lobster tail, shrimp and scallops simmered in a creamy tomato and paprika sauce
Shrimp Patia (New!)
Shrimp simmered in a softly spiced tomato based sweet and sour sauce with eggplant; a Parsee preparation
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp simmered with spinach, tomatoes and exotic herbs and spices
Tawa Salmon Tikka (New!)
Lightly spiced, marinated salmon fillet
SOUTH INDIAN DISHES
Idli Sambhar
Steamed rice flour cakes flavored with curry leaves; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth)
Lemon Rice
Basmati rice sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves and a splash of lemon juice
Masala Dosa Thaali
A thin lentil crêpe filled with potatoes and peas; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth), steamed rice cakes and crispy lentil fritters
Vada Sambhar
Fried rice and lentil dumplings; served with Sambhar (spicy lentil broth)
TANDOORI BARBEQUE
Chicken Reshmi Kebab (New!)
White meat chicken marinated in yogurt, sour cream and Amul cheese, with fresh coriander and roasted cumin
Hariyali Chicken Kebab (New!)
A classic North Indian grilled chicken, marinated in yogurt with fresh mint and coriander leaves
Lamb Barra Kebab
A long-time Masala Art favorite! Tender baby lamb chops marinated for three days and tandoori grilled on skewers
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb kebabs made with fresh ground spices
Paneer Tikka (New!)
Spicy grilled cubes of homemade cheese marinated in yogurt with turmeric, cloves and coriander
Tandoori Chicken
Juicy char-grilled chicken on the bone marinated in yogurt and our homemade blend of spices
Tandoori Fish Tikka
Marinated Tilapia grilled on skewers over a charcoal flame
Tandoori Mixed Grill (New!)
Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Resmi Kebab, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Barra Kebab and Tandoori Malai Shrimp
Chicken tikka
ACCOMPANIMENTS
Indian Salad
Onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and lemon
Mango Chutney
Mint Raita
Homemade yogurt with fresh mint
Mixed Pickles
Onion Chutney
Papadum
Roasted, sun-dried lentil wafers
Plain Yogurt
Steamed Basmati Rice
Mint Chutney (8 oz.)
Tamarind Chutney (8 oz.)
Mixed Chutney (8 oz.)
Masala Sauce
Korma Sauce
BREADS
Chapati (2 pcs. per order)
Whole wheat bread cooked on a “tawa” (griddle)
Tawa Aloo Paratha (New!)
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes
Methi Poori (2 pcs. per order)
Deep-fried whole wheat puffed bread sprinkled with dried fenugreek; recommended with Punjabi Chana Masala
Plain Poori (2 pcs. per order)
Deep-fried whole wheat puffed bread
Bhatura (New!) (2 pcs. per order)
Deep-fried bread recommended with Punjabi Chana Masala
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat tandoori bread; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Daal Sixmela
Lachha Paratha
Layered whole wheat buttered bread; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Malai Kofta
Mint Paratha
Layered whole wheat buttered bread topped with dried mint; recommended with Daal Bokhara or Malai Kofta
Missi Roti
Flat bread made from a blend of white flour and chickpea flour
Plain Naan
Homemade leavened baked bread with or without butter
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread with a touch of garlic and fresh cilantro
Aloo Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes
Tabaahi Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with green chilies and red onions coated with red chili powder - Very spicy!
Badami Naan
Leavened bread topped with sliced almonds, poppy seeds and hand peeled cantaloupe seeds
Onion Kulcha
Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with seasoned chopped onions and cilantro
Paneer Kulcha
Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with seasoned homemade cheese, finely chopped onions and cilantro
Bread Basket
Plain Naan, Garlic Naan, and Mint Paratha
DESSERTS
Badami Kheer
Chilled homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom, almonds and raisins
Chocolate Volcano Cake
Warm chocolate cake with a molten center; perfect for celebratory occasions
Gajjar Halwa
Indian warm crushed carrot caked served with vanilla ice cream
Gulab Jamun
Hot cream dumplings dipped in rose water syrup
Ice Cream
Vanilla, Mango, Pistachio, or Chocolcate
Kulfi Falooda
Homemade ice cream flavored with cardamom and pistachio nuts
Peshawari Naan
Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with dried fruit and sprinkled with dried coconut
Ras Malai
Chilled cheese dumplings served in a reduced milk syrup sprinkled with crushed pistachio
BAR MENU
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Iced Tea
Indian Iced Tea
Plain Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Salted Lassi
Mango Lassi
San Pellegrino (Large)
San Pellegrino (Small)
Acqua Panna (Large)
Acqua Panna (Small)
Apple Juice
Mango Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Masala Chai
Coffee
Decaf
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappaccino
Latte
Special Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
