Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94704

Popular Items

DIAMOND HEAD - Original
BROKE DA MOUTH - Masa Special
808 Chicken

Ramen

BROKE DA MOUTH - Masa Special

$18.00

Our signature ramen features pork broth infused with black garlic oil, garlic butter, and your choice of spicy level. Topped with three pieces of pork belly char siu, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), green onion, aji tamago (marinated egg), and parmesan cheese.

DIAMOND HEAD - Original

$13.50

Scratch made pork broth infused with Masa original salt tare. Topped with three pieces of pork belly char siu, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), green onion, aji tamago (marinated egg)

KUNI - Black Garlic

$14.25

Our original pork broth infused with black garlic oil to give this bowl a heartier flavor. Topped with three pieces of pork belly char siu, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), green onion, aji tamago (marinated egg)

KILAUEA - Spicy

$15.50

Our KUNI base with your choice of spicy level. Topped with three pieces of pork belly char siu, kikurage (wood ear mushroom), green onion, aji tamago (marinated egg)

MISO HUNGRY - Vegetarian

$14.00

Miso Ramen topped with bok choi, kikurage, corn, green onions, tofu, and egg

TIMMY TAN TAN - Vegan

$19.50Out of stock

A mildly spicy and nutty sesame sauce tare base, topped with seasoned texture vegetable protein, bean sprouts, bok choi, cilantro, sesame seeds, Chinese peppercorn, and a drizzle of chili oil

Hawai'i Favorites

No Ka 'Oi - Oxtail Soup

$24.00

Simmered for six hours to bring out the tenderness and flavor of the oxtail meat, this classic Hawai'i dish is sure to become one of your favorites. Baby bok choi, shiitake mushroom, and cilantro round out this favorite. Served with white rice and a side of grated ginger and soy sauce

No Ka 'Oi - Oxtail Ramen

$24.00

Instead of rice served over ramen noodles with a side of grated ginger and soy sauce

No Worry Beef Curry Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Japanese style curry with beef simmered till tender soft perfection. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad

No Worry Chicken Curry Platter

$16.00

Our delicious Japanese style curry served with a chicken cutlet. Served with carrots, white rice, and Japanese style potato salad.

Pulehu Ribs Platter

$23.00

Beef short ribs marinated in a Hawaiian style BBQ sauce, served on a bed of shredded cabbage, with white rice and a scoop of Japanese style potato salad.

Lolo Loco Moco

$17.00Out of stock

House made hamburger patty served atop a bed of rice, smothered with brown gravy, two sunny side up eggs, and Japanese style potato salad. Sure to quench any hungry person

Chicken Katsu Platter

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet served with white rice, Japanese potato salad, and house special katsu sauce

DA Plattah

$16.00Out of stock

House specialty, Hawaiian style mochiko chicken served with white rice and Japanese style potato salad

Spam Musubi

$3.00

Hawai'i Locals favorite snack. Spam simmered in a sweet shoyu sauce, served with furikake and sesame oil flavored rice, wrapped with nori (seaweed)

Spam and Egg Musubi

$3.50

Add an scrambled egg into that spam musubi, great for Breakfast or as a snack

Kahuku Style Shrimp

$20.50

Tiger shrimp (Shell on) fried in Hawaiian style butter sauce. Served with rice and Japanese potato salad.

Appetizers

Ono Gyoza

$5.50

House-made dumpling filled with ground pork, cabbage, green onions, garlic chives, and various seasonings

808 Chicken

$8.50

House special - Hawaiian style deep fried mochiko chicken. Marinated with shoyu, sweet rice flour, garlic, ginger, and sugar

Braddah Brussels

$7.00

Brussel sprouts coated with a parmesan panko crust, deep fried until golden brown, and served with yuzu aioli

Da Kine Chicken

$8.50

Juicy and tender Japanese style fried chicken served with a calamansi ponzu sauce

Manini Fries

$5.50

Crispy golden french fries, tossed with a special house seasoning, served with a choice of spicy mayo, yuzu aioli, or ketchup

Side Order

Extra Noodle Tonkotsu

$2.25

Char Siu

$3.50

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Green Onions

$0.75

Nori (Seaweed)

$1.00

Aji Tamago (Marinated Egg)

$1.50

Kikurage (Woodear Mushroom)

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

House Chili

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.25

Habanero

$1.50

Bok Choi

$1.50Out of stock

Side Rice

$1.75

Extra Noodle Chijire

$2.25

Side Japanese Potato Salad

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Gravy

$2.25

Beverages

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Hwn Sun Strawberry Lilikoi

$3.25

Hwn Sun Lychee Lilikoi

$3.25

Hwn Sun Strawberry Guava

$3.25

Hwn Sun Lilikoi Passion

$3.25

Hwn Sun Guava Nectar

$3.25

Hwn Sun Passion Orange

$3.25

Hwn Sun Pass O Guava

$3.25

Hwn Sun Mango Orange

$3.25

Fiji Water 500ml Bottle

$2.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water 500ml Bottle

$3.00

Itoen Green Tea Bottle

$3.75

Ramune Original Bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Hakata style Tonkotsu Ramen, as well as Hawaii comfort food dishes. Come in and enjoy, Aloha!

Location

1923 University Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

