Matsumotto Sushi & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1975 West 120th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80234

Order Again

Lunch Hot Kitchen

Bento Box Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Bento Box Teriyaki Salmon

$14.00

Bento Box Teriyaki Steak

$14.00

(L) Chicken Katsu

$13.00

(L) Goma Chicken

$13.00

(L) Pork Katsu

$13.00

(L) Sesame Tofu

$11.00

Yakiniku Kobe Beef Bowl

$14.00

Lunch Sushi Bar

Maki Combo

$14.00

Pick 2 Rolls: California, vegetable, salmon, avocado, eel, cucumber, tuna, spicy tuna, yellotail

(L) Sashimi

$19.00

9pcs assorted fish with side of steam rice

(L) Sushi

$16.00

5pcs assorted fish with a california roll

(L) Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$21.00

4pcs sushi, 6pcs sashimi and 1 california roll

Tuna 3 Ways

$18.00

3pcs of tuna takaki, 3pcs of tuna nigiri and 1 spicy tuna roll

Kitchen Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Baked Mussels

$9.00

Crab Ragoon

$7.00

Crispy Calamari

$8.00

Dynamite

$13.00

Seafood mix baked with mushrooms

Edamame (Salted)

$6.00

Edamame (Spicy Garlic)

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Japanese Egg Rolls

$6.00

Shumai

$7.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Tempura APP

$7.00

2pcs shrimp and 5pcs vegetables

Soups

Small Miso Soup

$3.00

Small Clear Soup

$3.00

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

Large Clear Soup

$6.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$3.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad Deluxe

$13.00

Assorted seafood mix with seaweed salad

Tataki Salad

$14.00

Mix greens with seared tuna and tataki dressing

Authentic Japanese Dishes

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Goma Chicken

$16.00

Pork Katsu

$16.00

Sesame Tofu

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Teriyaki Steak

$20.00

Teriyaki Tofu

$13.00

Japanese Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

Kobe Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Maine Lobster Fried Rice

$20.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Noodles

Chicken Yakisoba

$13.00

Chicken and vegetables stir fired with egg noodle

Kobe Beef Udon Soup

$16.00

Thinly sliced kobe beef with mixed vegetables

Kobe Beef Yakisoba

$15.00

Seafood Udon Soup

$17.00

Assorted seafood and vegetables

Shrimp Yakisoba

$15.00

Shrimp and vegetables stir fried with egg noodle

Tempura Udon Soup

$15.00

3pcs shrimp tempura and 3pcs of vegetable tempura

Tempura Dinner

Chicken Tempura

$17.00

5pcs chicken and 8pcs vegetables

Seafood Tempura

$20.00

6pcs assorted seafood and 8pcs vegetables

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

5pcs shrimp and 8 pcs vegetables

Vegetarian Tempura

$13.00

12pcs mixed vegetables

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Albacore Delight w/ Yuzu Sauce

$16.00

Big Eye Tuna w/ Avocado

$16.00

Garlic Butter Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Heart Attack

$13.00

Jalapeno Yellowtail

$16.00

Monkey Brain

$13.00

Spicy Crispy Tuna

$12.00

Sushi Tacos

$13.00

Nigiri Or Sashimi

Tuna

$8.00

Salmon

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Aburi Scallop

$8.00

Albacore

$7.00

Bean Curd Skin

$5.00

Blue Fin

$16.00

Egg Custard

$6.00

Escolar

$7.00

Fatty Tuna

$17.00

Flying Fish Roe (red, green, or black)

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

$7.00

Imitation Crab

$7.00

King Salmon

$8.00

Mackerel

$7.00

Non-spicy Scallop

$8.00

Octopus

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Salmon Egg

$7.00

Sea Urchin

$17.00

Seared Tuna

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Smelt Roe

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Snow Crab

$10.00

Spicy Scallop

$8.00

Squid

$7.00

Striped Bass

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp

$9.00

Sushi Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, avocado, crab mix,masago

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Kobe Beef Roll

$11.00

Kobe beef, asparagus, mayo, chili flakes, spring mix

Mr. Krabs Roll

$9.00

Spicy kani, shrimp

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocaodo

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Octopus Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail w/ Scallion Roll

$7.00

Premium Rolls

911 Roll

911 Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber inside. Topped with tuna, escolar, and seared with togarashi flakes.

Ceviche Roll

Ceviche Roll

$20.00

Our house special roll! Fresh salmon, tuna, and yellowtail inside rolled in soy paper. Topped with scallops and thin slices of lemon. On the side is our chef special ceviche with chopped up albacore tuna.

Colorado Roll

Colorado Roll

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno inside, with scallops and fresh wasabi on top.

Cyclone Roll

Cyclone Roll

$16.00

Tempura fried lobster tail inside, topped with crab mix, avocado, and eel sauce. Sub snow crab for $6.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Unagi and cucumber inside with a bed of avocado on top.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$16.00

Crab mix, avocaodo, cucumber inside. Topped with our baked seafood dynamite, green onions, and masago.

Fire Craker Roll

Fire Craker Roll

$16.00

Tempura jalapeno inside topped with seared albacore, avocado, cilantro, and a light drizzle of tataki sauce.

Krackin Roll

Krackin Roll

$17.00

Tempura jalapeno, cream cheese, ebi inside, topped with spicy kani, eel sauce, siracha, and bake whole roll.

Lion King Roll

Lion King Roll

$16.00

Crab mix, avocado inside, topped with salmon. Dressed with our chef special baking sauce, eel sauce, dried onions on top.

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, with a bed of mango, avocado and mango sauce on top.

Mexico City Roll

Mexico City Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy kani, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, with spicy mayo and siracha.

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$16.00

Assorted sashimi, snow crab, mango, jalapeno, and avocado wrapped in cucumber.

New Style Salmon Roll

New Style Salmon Roll

$16.00

Flash seared salmon with cilantro, avocaodo, cucumber, and yuzu sauce.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

A California roll topped with avocado, tuna, salmon, and white fish.

Rockies Roll

Rockies Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with crab, unagi, eel sauce, and masago.

Seared Tuna Roll

Seared Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber on the inside, topped with seared tuna and chef special garlic butter sauce.

Sex on the Beach Roll

Sex on the Beach Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy salmon inside, with seared escolar, avocado, masago, eel sauce, and siracha on top.

Spiderman Roll

Spiderman Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, and cucumber wrapped up in soy paper with eel and mango sauce on top.

Sweet Heart Roll

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with big eye tuna, mango sauce, fresh mango, pineapple, and mango sauce.

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$15.00

Crispy fried roll with salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Spicy mayo and eel sauce on top.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, avocado, no rice, deep fry the whole roll with eel sauce and spicy mayo on top.

Vegetarian Sushi

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Eggplant Sushi

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Sushi Entrees

Celebrate Platter

$99.00

14pcs of sushi and 14pcs of sashimi and 2 chef choice rolls

Chirashi Bowl

$26.00

10pcs assorted fish over sushi rice

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

10pcs of assorted fish with a side of steamed rice

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$38.00

5pcs of sushi, 9pcs of sashimi and 1 Dragon roll

Sushi Dinner

$30.00

8pcs chef's choice of sushi and 1 Rainbow roll

Unagi Bowl

$27.00

8pcs of unagi over sushi rice

Desserts

Fried Bananas

$7.00

Fried Cheescake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Sides

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Extra sauce

$1.00

Side of Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of Steam Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side of Tempura Shrimp

$2.00

Side of Udon Noodles

$4.00

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Yakisoba Noodles

$4.00

Side Order of Shrimp

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Location

1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234

Directions

