Matt's Big Breakfast Gilbert





3150 East Ray Road Suite #158

Gilbert, AZ 85296

MATT'S TRADITIONS

SATURDAY'S SPECIAL

SPECIAL SCRAMBLE

$15.39

Always different, three eggs scrambled with rotating select meats and cheeses, choice of potatoes and toast with house-made preserves

FOOD

BREAKFAST

THE FIVE SPOT PLATTER

THE FIVE SPOT PLATTER

$12.99

Breakfast sandwich on a roll with two eggs, two slices of thick-cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions and choice of potatoes

THE HOG & CHICK

THE HOG & CHICK

$13.49

Two eggs, choice of thick-cut bacon or country sausage, served with toast and choice of potatoes

SALAMI SCRAMBLE

SALAMI SCRAMBLE

$12.99

Three eggs scrambled together with Molinari sopressata salami, served with toast and choice of potatoes

THE CHOP & CHICK

THE CHOP & CHICK

$14.99

Two eggs and a skillet-seared Iowa pork rib chop served with toast and choice of potatoes

THE BIG PAPA BURRITO

THE BIG PAPA BURRITO

$14.99

Local tortilla stuffed with three eggs, Schreiner's chorizo, roasted yukon gold potatoes, organic pinto beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, enchilada style with our ranchero sauce

CHEESE OMELET

CHEESE OMELET

$11.49

Wisconsin cheddar, aged Provolone or American folded into three eggs, served with toast and choice of potatoes

GRIDDLECAKES

GRIDDLECAKES

$11.49

Three made-from-scratch cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)

BLUEBERRY GRIDDLECAKES

BLUEBERRY GRIDDLECAKES

$14.48

Three made-from-scratch blueberry cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)

WAFFLE WITH BACON

WAFFLE WITH BACON

$11.49

Made-from-scratch Belgian-style waffle, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.) with two slices of thick-cut bacon

WAFFLE NO BACON

$10.49

Made-from-scratch Belgian-style waffle, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)

THE SKINNY

THE SKINNY

$14.99

Four egg whites scrambled with gruyere cheese, local organic baby spinach, and Chicken Apple Sausage cooked in olive oil and served with our Simple Little Salad

SHORT STACK GRIDDLECAKES (2)

$8.99

Two made-from-scratch cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)

SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY GRIDDLECAKES (2)

$10.99

Three made-from-scratch blueberry cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)

GRAINS, GREENS & BEANS

GRAINS, GREENS & BEANS

$13.49

Big bowl of ancient grains (farro) with sautéed local organic baby spinach, heirloom Anasazi beans topped with two poached eggs, crushed herbs and pink Himalayan sea salt

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$11.99

Smashed avocado on hearty cut of multigrain, topped w/radish, cherry tomatoes, microgreens, EVOO, black sesame seed and flaky Maldon sea salt

OATS

OATS

$8.79

Creamy bowl of steel-cut oatmeal with organic brown sugar and raisins

LUNCH

BLT

BLT

$12.99

Thick-cut bacon, iceberg lettuce and hothouse tomato on toasted country bread with real mayo (served with kettle chips and pickle)

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.49

All-natural breast of chicken marinated in pesto, topped with aged provolone and romaine, on a rustic roll

BILTMORE CLUB

BILTMORE CLUB

$16.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, hothouse tomato, havarti cheese and romaine on toasted sourdough with herbed mayo

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.59

Line-caught albacore solid white tuna tossed with celery hearts and real mayo on multigrain

CLASSIC REUBEN

CLASSIC REUBEN

$15.79

House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, home made 1000 Island dressing, grilled on rye

BIG BUTTER BURGER

BIG BUTTER BURGER

$15.79Out of stock

Hearty hand-pressed Niman Ranch ground chuck grilled in butter, topped with American cheese

HICKORY BURGER

HICKORY BURGER

$16.99

Hearty hand-pressed Niman Ranch ground chuck topped with griddled Canadian Bacon, shredded Wisconsin Cheddar, diced sweet onion and our signature bbq sauce

CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$8.99

Slow-cooked Midwest-style chili topped with Wisconsin Cheddar and sweet onion, served with oyster crackers

TOSSED COBB

$14.49

Crispy iceberg and romaine lettuce, chopped eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, hothouse tomato and Maytag blue cheese tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette

SIDES

THICK CUT BACON

$4.99

WESTERN SAGE SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.99

MAPLE SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.99

OFF-THE-BONE 8oz. HAM STEAK

$6.79

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE

$4.99

SOUTHWEST TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.99

ONE EGG ANY STYLE

$2.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

THREE EGGS ANY STYLE

$5.00

TOAST & HOMEMADE PRESERVES

$3.49

HASH BROWNS

$4.29

HOMEFRIES

$4.29

Yukon gold potatoes roasted in extra virgin olive oil and sautéed with onions and rosemary

COLE SLAW

$4.49

MACARONI SALAD

$4.49

SLICED HOTHOUSE TOMATO

$2.99

SIMPLE LITTLE SALAD - ORGANIC

$6.49

MIXED SEASONAL FRUIT

$5.50

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.29

SIDE SYRUP

$2.00

DRINKS

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.49
FRESH-SQUEEZED OJ

FRESH-SQUEEZED OJ

$3.99+
FRESH-SQUEEZED HONEY LEMONADE

FRESH-SQUEEZED HONEY LEMONADE

$4.49

FRESH-SQUEEZED HONEY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.49

FRESH-SQUEEZED HONEY BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$4.49

ORGANIC MILK

$3.59

CHOCOLATE ORGANIC MILK

$3.89

ICED TEA

$3.49

MBB COLD BREW (can)

$6.00Out of stock

MBB NITRO COLD BREW (can)

$6.00Out of stock

BOTTLED SPRING WATER

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SCRATCH COOKING. HONEST INGREDIENTS® We think that food tastes better when prepared simply with better ingredients. Enjoy!

3150 East Ray Road Suite #158, Gilbert, AZ 85296

