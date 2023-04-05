A map showing the location of Maya's Kitchen 790 Elm StreetView gallery

Maya's Kitchen 790 Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

790 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

White Rice

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Beans

$5.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Cabbage

$5.99

Collard Greens

$5.99

Rice and beans

$5.99

Fufu

$5.99

Appetizers

Wings

$13.99

Samosas

$3.50

Beans

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Cassava Leaf

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$4.00

shrimp kabob Platter

$18.00

chicken kabob Platter

$18.00

Mac and cheese

$6.99

Steak kabob Platter

$18.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Falafel

$4.00

Fried shrimp

$10.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$17.99

Curry Chicken

$16.99

Spicy Okra Stew

$19.99

Oxtail

$24.99

Cows Feet Stew

$15.99

Goat Meat

$20.99

Jerk Chicken

$17.99

baked chicken

$15.99

Alanas drinks

Alanas drink 1

$4.00

alanas drink 2

$4.00

Dessert

Jamaican Rum Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cranberry Bread

$5.99

Puff Puff

$5.99

chocolate cake

$5.99

Cheese cake

$5.99

Carrot cake

$5.99

Beer

Options

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Bucket Beer

$20.00

Budlight

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Michelos Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Beer special

$2.00

Beer bucket special

$20.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Wine

Options

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Cabernet bottle

$70.00

Drinks

Options

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hawaiin Punch

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Passionfruit

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Malta Goya

$2.00

cocktails

Margarita

$11.00

Sex on The Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Fish bowl

$30.00

Long Island Iced Tead

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Syni’s Seduction

$12.00

D’s Paradise

$12.00

Green Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Synclare’s Lit

$12.00

$2 Well Special Tuesday's

$2.00

Ladies Night 50% off

$6.00

Halloween special

$160.00

Liquor

Tequila

Milagro

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos joven

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Hornitos reposado

$10.00

House tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Don julio

$12.00

Don Julio anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Azul

$15.00

1942

$15.00

Teremano

$10.00

Rum

House

$6.00

Malibu

$9.00

Malibu black

$9.00

Bcardi

$10.00

Bacardi coconut

$10.00

Bacardi tropical

$10.00

Bacardi gold

$10.00

Captain morgan

$10.00

Vodka

House

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc red berry

$10.00

Ciroc coconut

$10.00

Ciroc pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc peach

$10.00

Ciroc apple

$10.00

Ciroc mango

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Skyy

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff pink lemonade

$9.00

Smirnoff vanilla

Smirnoff watermelon

$9.00

Smirnoff cherry

$9.00

Firefly

$9.00

Gin

House

$6.00

Tanqueray orange

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Amsterdam

$9.00

Whiskey

House

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack fire

$10.00

Jack honey

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bucannons

$10.00

Monkey shoulder

$12.00

Chivas

$10.00

Jim bean

$10.00

Jim bean honey

$10.00

Black label

$12.00

Congac

Hennesyy

$10.00

Dusse

$11.00

Imperial

$11.00

Brandy

Gazdina

$9.00

Brunch

Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Espresso martini

$10.00

Pins colada

$10.00

Mint mojito

$12.00

Fruit smoothie

$5.00

Mami Special

$10.00

Mango margarita

$12.00

Plates

Breakfast samosa

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Charcuterie board

$15.00

Omelet plate

$15.00

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Sides

Toast

$3.00

Sausage

$5.00

Turkey sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey bacon

$5.00

Fruit salad

$5.00

Home fries

$5.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

catering

entrees

Curry chicken

$200.00

mac and cheese

$200.00

white rice

$50.00

service charge

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

790 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
796 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Piccola Italia Ristorante Bar - 815 Elm St
orange starNo Reviews
815 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
City Hall Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
bluAqua Restrobar - 930 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
930 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston