May Day

258 N Winooski

Burlington, VT 05401

Thai Chicken Meatballs
Yakisoba
May Day beef patty melt

SKEWERS

Thai Chicken Meatballs

Thai Chicken Meatballs

$8.00

rhubarb chili sauce

Maple Wind Farm chicken hearts

Maple Wind Farm chicken hearts

$8.00

pickled ramps, ginger-molasses tare

SNACKS

Basket of french fries

$8.00

house made kewpie mayo

Grilled mushroom tikka masala

$16.00

tikka masala, goats milk skyr, pine nuts, house made flatbread

Chicories

$13.00

preserved lemon vinaigrette, asian pear, radishes, herbs

Hakurei turnips

$13.00

caraway yogurt, brown butter, asian pear, pickled cranberries, walnuts

Crispy brussels sprouts

$11.00

citrus kosho, persimmon, pistachio

LARGE PLATES

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$20.00

Jamie’s griddled ramen noodles, oyster mushrooms, cucumbers, pickled ginger, house bulldog sauce

Roasted half chicken

Roasted half chicken

$34.00Out of stock

baby pac choi, delicata, hot honey

May Day beef patty melt

May Day beef patty melt

$16.00

Boggy Meadow Baby Swiss, very caramelized onions, Slowfire rye

7 hour mojo pork

$34.00

charred tomatillos, spicy potatoes, pickled red onions

Hanger steak

$35.00Out of stock

habanda peppers, beets, plum-miso steak sauce

DESSERT

Scoop of the day

$5.00

vanilla-honey

Double layer chocolate cake

$9.00

goats milk skyr, charred peach pit honey

SIDE SAUCES

Side house made kewpie mayo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
*Online Ordering May Be Turned Off If We are At Capacity In The Restaurant* A cozy eatery serving up an awesome wine and cocktail list paired with small plates, sandwiches, and seasonal comfort food.

