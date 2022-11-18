Restaurant header imageView gallery

McCoys Place

review star

No reviews yet

6008 Springdale Road

Cincinnati, OH 45247

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket O' Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with chili and cheddar cheese

Basket O' Fries

$4.99

Crispy golden brown

Basket O' Loaded Fries

$6.99

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

Basket Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy Golden Brown

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Golden fried, served with ranch dipping sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled golden and stuffed with melty cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled chicken & cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side

Chicken Skewers

$7.99

Hand cut chicken tenders grilled and glazed in Teriyaki served over lettuce tomato and jalapenos

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.99Out of stock

Served with a side of Ranch or gravy

Jumbo Pretzles

$3.49+

1 or 2 Extra large hot pretzels served with a side of beer cheese

McCoy's Homemade Pickle Chips

$4.49

Pickles breaded and deep fried served with a side of Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 served with marinara sauce

Pot Roast Skins

$9.99

Skins fried golden, then topped with Irish pot roast and Swiss cheese. Served with horsey mayo sauce.

Potato Skins

$7.99

Fried Golden brown, then topped with Bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese and served with sour cream

Saratoga Chips

$4.49

Crisp fried thin potatoes served with BBQ sauce

Sweet N' Sour Shrimp

$8.99

Breaded butterflied shrimp served on a bed of lettuce and tomato, drizzled with Sweet chili sauce

Wings

Bone-in Wings

$7.99+

6 Wings with your choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

6 Meaty boneless wings with your choice of Sauce

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

A cup of our rotating chef creation. Ask your server for details

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.49

A bowl of our rotating chef creation. Ask your server for details

Cup of Chili

$4.99

A cup of our hearty homemade chili. Add cheese and onions for $1 more

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

A bowl of our hearty homemade chili. Add cheese and onions for $1 more

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce and spring mix with diced tomatoes, onions, carrots and shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing

Fresh Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons

Grape Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.99

A bed of mixed salad greens with shredded cheddar, diced tomato and croutons, topped with our award winning grape walnut chicken salad. Traditionally served with raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$9.49

Served in a fried tortilla bowl with McCoys homemade chili over a bed of fresh salad greens, topped with diced tomatoes, onions and shredded cheddar served with salsa and sour cream. Or substitute with salad dressing

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.49

Double decker with Bacon piled high on toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried chicken breast plain or tossed in wing sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Grape Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our award winning grape walnut chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of rye bread, white bread or fresh bakery bun

Grilled Chicken Bacon Swiss

$10.99

Juicy grilled chicken topped with melted Swiss cheese and bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

6oz Grilled tender chicken breast served with lettuce tomato, onion and pickle.

Irish Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99

Tender pot roast simmered in Guinness and served on your choice of fresh bakery bun or rye bread topped with Swiss cheese and a side of horsey mayo.

McCoy's Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Golden fried beer battered haddock served on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle and a side of tartar sauce

McCoy's Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef and Sauerkraut sauteed together then smothered with Swiss cheese and served on Rye toast with a side of 1000 Island dressing

McCoy's Steak Hoagie

$13.99

8oz Ribeye Steak grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.49

Wraps

Grilled Pepper Steak Portabella Wrap

$11.99

Delicious sliced Sirloin marinated with Red bell peppers, Portabella mushrooms and Provolone cheese served on your choice of Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla

Grilled Chicken Portabella Wrap

$9.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast with marinated Portabella mushrooms and Provolone cheese served on your choice of a Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.49

Sliced honey turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of a Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla

Grape Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Our award winning grape walnut chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of a Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Juicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle, sprinkled with shredded cheddar on your choice of a Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla. Add your favorite wing sauce for $0.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Juicy, grilled blackened chicken with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on your choice of a Flour or Spinach and Herb tortilla.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Our thick 8oz patty cooked to your liking

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Our juicy 8oz patty, topped with your choice of cheese

Turkey Burger

$8.99Out of stock

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.49

Our Angus Burger with Special Blackened Seasoning and melted Bleu cheese crumbles

McCoy's Smokehouse Burger

$10.49

Our Angus Burger topped with Grilled Onions and Smoked Gouda cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Our thick patty topped with melted Swiss cheese and Sauteed mushrooms

Western Burger

$10.49

Our Angus Patty topped with Pepper jack cheese, onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Rise & Shine Burger

$11.99

Our Angus Burger topped with an over medium Egg and Bacon

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.99

Crispy golden French fries

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Beer battered Onion rings

Side Saratoga Chips

$3.99

Golden fried served with BBQ sauce

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Creamy homemade slaw

Side Salad

$3.99

House salad with mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, onions, carrots, shredded cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes and brown gravy

Apple Sauce

$3.99

Applesauce

Green Beans

$3.99

Green beans sauteed with bacon bits and onion

Broccoli

$3.99

Sauteed Broccoli. Add shredded cheese for $0.50

Baked Potato

$3.99

Available Fridays and Saturdays after 4pm. Try it loaded with shredded cheese and bacon for $2

Baked Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Available Fridays and Saturdays after 4pm. Layered cheese and buttered cavatappi pasta and baked to melty perfection

Lunch

1/2 Turkey Club, Soup or Salad

$6.79

1/2 sandwich with sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. With your choice of soup or salad. Try any of our other sides for $1 more.

1/2 BLT Dbl, Soup or Salad

$6.49

1/2 Grape Walnut Chicken Salad, Soup or Salad

$6.49

Lunch Burger, Soup or Salad

$6.99

Grilled Cheese, Soup or Salad

$5.99

Soup and Salad

$5.49

Dinners

Irish Pot Roast Dinner

$10.99+

Served with Rustic Carrots and Mashed Potatoes all topped with brown gravy

Open Faced Pot Roast Dinner

$10.99+

Our signature Pot Roast served over rye bread, covered with mashed potatoes, Swiss cheese and topped with brown gravy

Pork Chops Dinner

$15.99+

Two mouth watering center cut french tipped chops, grilled to perfection, with your choice of two sides

10 oz Sirloin Steak Dinner

$16.99

Juicy grilled to your liking Sirloin, served with your choice of two McCoys sides

12 oz Ribeye Steak Dinner

$22.99

Juicy grilled to your liking Ribeye, served with your choice of two McCoys sides

Black & Bleu Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

Grilled blackened chicken breast topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and sauteed mushrooms. Your choice of two sides

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.99

A basket filled with Home-style battered chicken, served with crispy fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce to dip

Fish n' Fries

$9.99

A basket filled with delicious battered Mahi Mahi fillets, served with fries and coleslaw

Shrimp n' Fries

$9.99

Kids

Leprechaun Finger

$5.49

One large battered and fried tender served with french fries or applesauce and a drink

Lucky Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Delicious melty grilled cheese with fries or applesauce and a drink

St. Patty Burger

$5.49

Quarter pound burger served with fries or applesauce and a drink

Folklore Fish

$5.49

Delicious battered Mahi Mahi fillets, served with fries or applesauce and a drink

Shamrock Shrimp

$5.49

Breaded shrimp served with fries or applesauce and a drink

Pot O' Golden Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Classic Kraft Mac served with fries or applesauce and a drink

Beverages

Fountain Sodas

$2.49+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99

Coffee

$1.49

Water

Tonic Water

$1.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
McCoy's Place serves as a local favorite bar and grill offering a full menu, cheap drinks, and live entertainment nearly every night of the week. Karaoke, trivia, cornhole, Keno, live music, pool table, and plenty of parking!

6008 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

