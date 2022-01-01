mfk. Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Spanish coastal vibes in a friendly basement joint. Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner for 7 years running!
Location
432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
