Restaurant header imageView gallery

MidiCi Celebration Pointe Gainesville

review star

No reviews yet

4949 Celebration Pointe Avenue

Ste. 100

Gainesville, FL 32608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatball Calzone
The Devils Pizza
House Meatballs

Small Bites

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.50
House Meatballs

House Meatballs

$8.50+
Meat & Cheese Plate

Meat & Cheese Plate

$18.50
Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$9.50
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Bread App

$4.00

Burrata

$3.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50+
MidiCi House Salad

MidiCi House Salad

$10.50+
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$13.50
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.50
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.50
Greek Sub

Greek Sub

$10.50

Pizza

NY Style Pepperoni

NY Style Pepperoni

$13.50
NY Cheese

NY Cheese

$12.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00
Margherita & Proscuitto

Margherita & Proscuitto

$15.00
White

White

$12.50
Supreme

Supreme

$16.50
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.50
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$15.50
The Meats

The Meats

$14.50
Double Pepperoni

Double Pepperoni

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50
The Devils Pizza

The Devils Pizza

$14.50
Truffle

Truffle

$15.50
Truffle & Proscuitto

Truffle & Proscuitto

$17.50
Abruzzi

Abruzzi

$14.50
BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$14.00

Pesto Pizza

$14.50

Chicken Rustica Pizza

$15.00
From The Garden

From The Garden

$15.50
Forest

Forest

$15.00

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

Limoncello Marscapone

$8.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

Nutella Calzone

$8.50

Calzones

Italian Calzone

Italian Calzone

$14.00
Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$14.50
Spicy Sausage Calzone

Spicy Sausage Calzone

$13.50
Truffle Calzone

Truffle Calzone

$15.50

Chicken Rustica Calzone

$15.00

Byo Calzone

$11.00

4 Cheese Calzone

$14.50

Specials & Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Prosciutto

$3.50

Side Honey

$2.50

Side Shaved Parm

$1.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Specialty

Devils Margarita

$10.00
Angels Margarita

Angels Margarita

$10.00

The Rum Island

$10.00

The Ginnie

$10.00

Emerald Cut

$10.00

Melon Refresher

$10.00

Basil Fizz

$10.00

Basil Mule

$10.00

Whiskey Mule

$10.00

Blackwater Sour

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Moment in the Sun

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island IT

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$9.50

Negroni

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Dark & Stormy

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Appletini

$10.00

Italian Sour

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Aeperol Spritz

$10.00

N/A Bevs

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

TO GO Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Wines BTB

Sweet Red BTL

$26.00

Red Blend BTL

$26.00

Chianti BTL

$30.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Malbec BTL

$34.00

Merlot BTL

$26.00

Cabernet Capo Z BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Cabernet Blackburn BTL

$42.00

Pinot Grigio Bella Sera BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Villa Loren BTL

$33.00

Savignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Moscato BTL

$22.00

Chardonnay Impero BTL

$23.00

Chardonnay Tre BTL

$33.00

Rosé BTL

$26.00

Champagne BTL

$22.00

Prosecco 187 ml (Split)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza

Location

4949 Celebration Pointe Avenue, Ste. 100, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Vale Food Co. - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
3841 SW Archer Rd #B Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
G'ville Seafood N' Chicken - 4310 Southwest 20th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4310 Southwest 20th Avenue Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurantnext
Top Hog BBQ - Kanapaha
orange starNo Reviews
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
BleuBird Wings - 5156 Southwest 34th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5156 Southwest 34th Street Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Halo Potato Donuts - Tower Road - 209 NW 75th St Suite 30
orange starNo Reviews
209 NW 75th St Suite 300 Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston