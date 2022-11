Baba's Bee's Knees

$5.99

Silky smooth with calming notes of warm caramel and honeysuckle. Experience soothing and relaxing flavors of chamomile with just a touch of local wildflower honey. Keep Calm and Drink Kombucha! Calories: 50 Sugar: 9 Ingredients: Organic raw kombucha (triple filtered water, cane sugar*, tea*, kombucha culture*), chamomile*, wildflower honey* *Organic and Fair Trade 12oz