Italian

Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington

317 Reviews

$$

435 North Bardstown Road

Suite 2

Mount Washington, KY 40047

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Calzone
Spicy Tuscan Garlic Chicken
Cheese Calzone

Food

Antipasti

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Calamari

$11.99

Spicy Diablo Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Bruschetta Da Milano

$8.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Grandma's Alfredo Dip

$6.99

Cheese Bread w/ Red Sauce

$6.99

Brushetta and Capri Salad

$10.99

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$12.99

Italian Style Cheese Bread

$6.99

Beef Arancinni

$10.99Out of stock

Cheese Red Potatoes

$8.99

Caprese

$8.99

Shrimp Pesto

$9.99

Lasagna Fritti

$9.99

Prosciutto Crudo

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo Fries

$10.99

Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.99

Combo Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Italian Meatball Calzone

$9.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$9.99

Mexican Calzone

$9.99

Stromboli Calzone

$8.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Veggie Calzone

$8.99

Grandpa's Calzone

$10.99

Ham Calzone

$8.99

Sausage Roll Calzone

$9.99

Carbonara Calzone

$12.99

Seafood Calzone

$19.99

Cheeseburger Calzone

$9.99

Godfather Calzone Challenge

$39.99

Anziano & Bambini

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Meat Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$6.99

Kids Tricolor Tortellini

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Baked Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Shrimp Fettuccine

$15.99

Lobster Ravioli

$15.99

Catalina Florentine

$13.99

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Meat ravioli

$11.99

Mancotti

$11.99

Chicken Spinach Cannelloni

$13.99

Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta

$12.99

Pasta DaVinci

$16.99

Pasta Milano

$15.99

Penne Pesto

$13.99

Pick 3

$19.99

Ravioli Grande E Ole

$15.99

Tortellini Buddeke

$15.99

Tri Colored Tortellini

$13.99

Zuppa Di Vongole

$15.99

Penne Catona

$16.99

Pollo Florentino

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan "Pizza Style"

$15.99

Meat Manicotti

$13.99

Pasta Napoletana

$16.99

Pollo Vitello

Parmigana

$14.99

Cacciatore

$16.99

Piccata

$16.99

Marsala

$15.99

Vesuvio

$16.99

Pizzaiola

$16.99

Zingara

$16.99

Francese

$16.99

Sorrento

$16.99

Saltinboca Ala Romano

$16.99

Insalate

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Feta Salad

$7.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Family Salad

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Antipasta Salad

$8.99

Italian Shrimp Kabob Salad

$13.99

Chicken Parmasan Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, & Meatball Sub

$8.99

Turkey Cheese Club Sub

$7.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Chicken Cheesteak

$11.99

Stromboli Sub

$9.99

Specialita Da Casa

Pollo Florentine

$16.99

Rack Of Lamb

$22.99

Frutti Di Mare

$21.99

Mediterraneo

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Tour of Italy

$18.99

Carbonara

$16.99

Penna Catona

$16.99

Lobster Langostino

$24.99

Salmon & Veggies

$16.99

Penne Salmon

$16.99

Gamberi Taverna

$15.99

Gamberi Fra Diavolo

$16.99

Chicken & Veggies

$13.99

Salmon Florentino

$18.99

Spaghetti Alla Amici

$15.99

Scallopini Alfredo

$16.99

Spicy Shirmp And Scallop Alfredo

$20.99

Zuppa Di Vongole

$16.99

Steak Filet & Gnocchi

$22.99

Spicy Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$18.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Vistecca Di Milanos

$26.99

Seafood Fettucine Alfredo

$20.99

Salmon & Shrimp Picatta

$21.99

Spaghetti Con Vongole

$20.99

Specialita Vegeatrie

Puttanesca

$13.99

Primavera

$14.99

Penne Con Verdure Mista

$13.99

Vegan Sorrento

$13.99

Pomodoro

$12.99

Fettucine Furiose

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Eggplant Rollini

$16.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken Carbonara

$17.99+

Combo Pizza

$16.99+

Feta Cheese Pizza

$16.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99+

Margarita Pizza

$15.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Mexican Pizza

$16.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99+

Spinach Pizza Pie

$16.99+

Veggie Pizza

$16.99+

White Pizza Pie

$16.99+

Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$17.99+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99+

Grandpa's Pizza

$16.99+

Lati

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Breaded Chicken Breast

$5.00

Salmon

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Shrimp (6)

$7.99

Side Shrimp (12)

$12.00

Veal

$6.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Mussels (7)

$6.00

Clams (7)

$6.00

Meatballs (5)

$7.99

Side Meatsauce

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Red Potatoes

$4.00

Pink Sauce

$4.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Pesto Sauce

$4.00

Marinera Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Dressing

$1.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Togo Bread

$3.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Scalop

$8.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Cup Fetta Cheese

$3.99

Cup Of Capers

$1.99

Sauted Onions

$3.00

Dolci

(3)Cannoli Sheells

$6.49

Cannoli Cake

$6.49

Tiramisu

$6.49

Ny Cheese Cheesecake

$6.49

Berry Cream Marscaspone Cake

$6.49

Strawberry Layer Cake

$6.49

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.49

Spumoni

$6.49

Bourbon

.

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Old Elk

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels (Shot)

$8.00

Crown Royal (Shot)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
435 North Bardstown Road, Suite 2, Mount Washington, KY 40047

