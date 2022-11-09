Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Milestone

96 Reviews

$

2 Main Street

Redding, CT 06896

Cheese
Milestone Burger
Jake

SMALL PLATES

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

garlic butter flatbread, artichoke, spinach

Roasted Beets

$12.00

port balsamic & citrus honey, pistachio crumble, herbed ricotta

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

marinara, herbed ricotta, parm, mozz

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

5 pepper blend, sea salt

Sausage & Pep

$14.00

classic prep, pickled mustard seeds

Giardiniera

$8.00

carrot, peppers, celery, cauliflower

Wings (6pc)

$12.00

milestone's own, ranch

Wings (12pc)

$19.00

milestone's own, ranch

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

5 pepper blend, sea salt, lemon

Small Balls

$12.00

three meatballs, marinara, parm, garlic toast

SOUPS & SALADS

Butternut Squash Soup

$11.00

maple crema

Soup's On Original Chili

$12.00

cheddar, sour cream, green onions

Mixed Greens

$11.00

parmesan vinaigrette

Autumn Farro Salad

$16.00

roasted squash, shaved brussels, fresh herbs, feta, pickled raisins, sherry vinaigrette

Roasted Roots

$16.00

cumin roasted baby carrots, parsnips, beets, harissa vinaigrette

Victoria's Spinach Salad

$15.00

apple, raisins, scallions, peanuts, sesame, curry vinaigrette

Chopped Greek Salad

$16.00

heriloom cherry tomato, cucumber, green bell, red onion, feta, olive, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

romaine, white anchovies, fresh croutons

PIES

Cheese

$14.00

the classic

Arthur Ave

$16.00

sausage, hot cherry peppers,

Jake

$16.00

the classic with pepperoni

Margherita

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, basil

Lulu

$18.00

heritage bacon, shaved onion

Popeye

$17.00

spinach, pancetta, garlic

Fig Jam

$22.00

fig, bleu, bacon, fried sage, balsamic glaze

Harvest Pie

$22.00

roasted butternut squash, bacon, fried sage, balsamic glaze

Spin Art

$19.00

spinach, artichoke

Fun Guy

$22.00

truffle porcini puree

BURGERS

Milestone Burger

$18.00

plain & simple with special sauce, cheese

Nude Burger

$21.00

sautéed mushrooms, swiss, arugula salad, no bun & no fries

Backyard Burger

$23.00

bacon, slaw, cheddar, low country bbq sauce, frizzled onions

Burger Royale

$21.00

yellow American, pickles, chopped onion, ketchup, yellow mustard

PLATES

Big Balls

$22.00

sauce, garlic bread, fresh greens

Rigatoni al Buttera

$24.00

fennel sausage, marinara, fresh peas, touch of cream

Crispy Spatchcock Chicken

$27.00

classic garlic parmesan mash, arugula

Heritage Pork Chop "Scarp"

$28.00

cherry peppers, smashed yukons

Hanger Steak

$29.00

smashed yukons, chimichurri

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

brown butter parsnips, carrot sauce, black olive crumble

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

andouille, pan sauce, green onion

BLUE PLATES

Tuesday - Chicken Pot Pie

$24.00Out of stock

traditional, puff pastry

Wednesday - Meatloaf

$24.00Out of stock

pan gravy, mash, buttered peas

Thursday - Pork Shank

$32.00Out of stock

herbed Spätzle, dark ale gravy, spinach

Friday - Mushroom Lasagna

$25.00Out of stock

mushroom medley, herbed ricotta, garlic bread

Saturday - Maple Soy Brisket

$34.00Out of stock

slow roast brisket, root vegetables, brown butter vinaigrette

Sunday - Sunday Gravy

$26.00Out of stock

rigatoni, balls, sausage, house red sauce, garlic bread for mopping

SIDES

SD Herbed French Fries

$8.00

SD Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

SD Buttered Peas

$8.00

SD Smashed Yukon Potatoes

$8.00

SD Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

SD Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side Flat Bread

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

$8.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SPECIALS

NY Strip

$35.00Out of stock

Curry PEI Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

Lamb

$34.00Out of stock

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Family Meal Spatchcock Chicken

$60.00

Family Meal Meatballs and Ziti

$45.00

Family Meal Seared Salmon

$68.00

RETAIL

Short Sleeve T's

$32.00

Long Sleeve T's

$38.00

Hats

$36.00

Hoodies

$52.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Milestone Restaurant, a vibrant eatery in the heart of Georgetown, is the newest hot spot in the Fairfield County food scene. Conveniently located near neighboring towns: Weston, Wilton, Ridgefield, Easton, and Westport.

2 Main Street, Redding, CT 06896

Milestone image
Milestone image
Milestone image

