Mimosa Brookfield

Order Again

Eggs

Double Egg Classic

$8.45

two eggs your way

Steak and Eggs

$19.45

coulotte steak, two eggs your way

Chunky Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

housemade corned beef hash, two eggs

Surf, Turf, and Eggs

$22.45

coulotte steak, sautéed garlic shrimp

Chicken Chicken Chorizo and Eggs

$13.95

pulled chicken, chicken chorizo, chicken chorizo gravy

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Omelettes

Pollo Picante Omelette

$14.95

cheese, pulled chicken, roasted pepper sauce, avocado sauce

Shrimp Omelette

$16.95

shrimp, avocado, garlic, tomato, onion, cheese

Garden Omelette

$13.95

baby kale, mushroom, broccoli, peppers, onion, tomato, cheese

Three Meat Omelette

$15.45

bacon, ham, sausage, cheese

Mile High Omelette

$13.95

ham, peppers, onion, cheese

Blueberry Omelette

$13.95

blueberries, scallion cream cheese, micro greens

Hellene Omelette

$13.45

baby kale, feta, red roasted pepper sauce

Plain Omelette

$9.45

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Skillets & Bowls

Chicken Souvla Skillet

$14.95

pulled chicken, feta, peppers, onion, avocado sauce

Morning Jambalaya Skillet

$16.95

pulled chicken, sausage, shrimp, peppers, onion, cajun spices

Sol De Mesa Skillet

$12.95

avocado, arugula, tomato, salsa, greek yogurt ranch, cheese

Spring Garden Skillet

$13.95

mushroom, baby kale, tomato, peppers, onion, cheese

Choricero Skillet

$14.95

pulled chicken, chicken chorizo, roasted pepper sauce, peppers, onion, cheese

Plain Skillet

$10.95

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$13.45

poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise

Benedict Dolores

$13.45

sautéed mushrooms, arugula, chia maple vinaigrette, scallion cream cheese

Aegean Benedict

$13.45

hummus, tabbouleh, english muffin, poached eggs

Grandma’s Benedict

$15.45

pulled chicken, chicken chorizo gravy, biscuits, poached eggs

Benedict Florentine

$12.95

sautéed kale, poached eggs, fried tomato, hollandaise

Irish Benedict

$17.45

braised corned beef, poached eggs, pickled red onion, roasted pepper sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

chicken chorizo gravy over biscuits

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$9.95

made from scratch with buttermilk

Berry Sweet Pancakes

$14.95

fresh berries, cream cheese filling, granola, strawberry cream

Chocolate Almberry

$14.95

chocolate chunk, ganache, almonds, strawberries

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$11.95

pancakes with blueberries

Chocolate Chunk Pancakes

$11.45

pancakes with chocolate chunks

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.45

plain waffle

Belgian Waffle w/ Fresh Berries

$10.95

waffle, strawberries, blueberries

Chicken and Waffles

$13.95

cornflake coated chicken breast, waffle

Smoked Pecan Waffle

$11.45

waffle filled with pecans

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.95

plain french toast

French Churro

$14.45

cornflake coated, cinnamon sugar, cream cheese filling, berries

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$13.45

apple cinnamon compote, pecans

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Crepes

Simple Crepes

$9.45

made from scratch

Fresh Fruit Blintzes

$13.95

cream filling, fresh berries, granola

Crepe Ganache

$13.95

filled with chocolate ganache

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Ham Sandwich

$15.45

crispy chicken, ham, cheese, sriracha mayo, greek yogurt ranch, brioche bun

Maple Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

chicken salad, pecans, grapes, celery

Chicken Avocado BLT

$13.45

pulled chicken, avocado sauce, bacon, baby lettuce, tomato

Corned Beef Melt

$15.45

braised corned beef, cheese, roasted pepper sauce, sriracha mayo, pickled red onion

Pulled Chicken Breast Melt

$13.45

pulled chicken, avocado, roasted pepper sauce, cheese

Christmas Burger

$15.45

avocado, roasted pepper sauce, greek yogurt ranch, arugula, cheese, brioche

Greek Burger

$15.45

avocado sauce, feta, baby lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche

Morning Burger

$15.45

egg, bacon, sriracha mayo, cheese, brioche

Beet Goes On

$12.45

beets, feta, pickled red onion, baby lettuce, chia maple vinaigrette

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

$12.45

feta, hummus, tomato, cucumber, baby lettuce, roasted pepper sauce

Plain Burger

$11.45

brioche bun

BLT

$10.95

bacon, baby lettuce, tomato

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Salads

Mimosa Salad

$12.95

avocado, bacon, feta, pecans, grapes, orange champagne vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

beets, feta, pickled red onion, pecans, orange champagne vinaigrette

Figberry Salad

$12.95

strawberries, dried figs, almonds, chia maple vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

hummus, feta, kalamata olives, greek dressing

Juliet Salad

$14.95

ham, cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled red onion, poach egg, greek yogurt ranch

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Greek Yogurt

Classic Greek Yogurt

$7.45

fresh berries, honey, granola

Ancient Greek Yogurt

$7.45

dried figs, walnuts, honey, chia seeds

Banana Split Greek Yogurt

$11.95

banana, berries, pineapple, granola, honey, walnuts

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Oatmeal

Plain Oatmeal

$5.45

smoked pecans

Fresh Berry Oatmeal

$8.45

fresh berries, granola

Banana Apple Oatmeal

$8.95Out of stock

apple cinnamon compote, banana

Breakfast in Smyrna Oatmeal

$7.45

dried figs, almonds, chia seeds

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

For the Little Ones

Mini Pancakes

$4.25

Mini Waffle

$4.25

Mini French Toast

$4.45

Single Egg Classic

$2.95

one egg, potatoes, toast

Breaded Chicken Strips

$5.95

cornflake coated chicken with ranch, fries or fruit

Mini Burger

$6.45

baby lettuce, tomato, fries or fruit

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

fries or fruit

TOGO CHARGE

$0.50

Sides

Mimosa Potatoes

$4.95

Bacon

$4.45

Bacon, CRISPY

$4.45

Sausage Links

$4.45

Smoked Ham

$4.45

Chicken Sausage

$4.45

Corned Beef Hash

$7.45

One Egg

$1.75

Two Eggs

$2.75

Pancakes Side

$3.95

Toast

$3.25

One Slice of Toast

$1.95

Side of Fruit

$3.45

Fruit Plate

$8.45

Tabbouleh

$3.95

French Fries

$4.45

Gluten Free Blend

$3.95

brown rice, red quinoa, lentils

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Real Maple Syrup

$1.95

Sauce Side, Small

$1.00

Sauce Side, Large

$2.50

Cup of Soup

$3.45

Coffee, Tea, et al.

Coffee, Regular

$3.25

Coffee, Decaf

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Black Tea

$2.45

Earl Grey

$2.45

Chamomile

$2.45

Peppermint

$2.45

Green Tea

$2.45

Blueberry Hibiscus

$2.45

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Juices & Milk

Orange Juice

$3.45+

Apple Cider

$3.45+

Cranberry Juice

$3.45+

Tomato Juice

$3.25+

Organic Milk, 2%

$2.75

Almond Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Soda

Cola

$2.75

Sweet

$2.75

Mountain Mist

$2.75

Cherry Cola

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mimosa has been voted the best brunch spot in Milwaukee. We take your favorites and serve them with a twist. Our unique menu offers delightful flavor from breakfast classics to lunch options. Our cage free eggs are locally sourced, we proudly serve our Mimosa Blend Colectivo coffee and dice our potatoes daily. Don't forget to try our fresh squeezed juice and, of course, mimosas. You won’t want to start your morning without us.

Location

275 Regency Court, Brookfield, WI 53045

Directions

