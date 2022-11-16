American
Steakhouses
Mission Oak Grill
421 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Step into Mission Oak Grill and enjoy a warm ambiance as you choose from fusions of American and Brazilian-style fare paired with original cocktail creations. Situated in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Mission Oak stays true to historic roots with inviting dark wood and intimate lighting balanced with contemporary, inventive dishes. Whether it be authentic Churrasco, the modern crowd-favorite Tuna Tartare, or satisfactory Mac ‘N Cheese Au Gratin.
Location
26 Green St, Newburyport, MA 01950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
No Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newburyport
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant