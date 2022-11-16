Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Mission Oak Grill

421 Reviews

$$

26 Green St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MOG Cheeseburger
Mac ‘N Cheese SIDE
6oz Filet Mignon

Starters

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro Salsa, Mango-Habanero Aioli

Lobster Rangoon

Lobster Rangoon

$16.00

Maine Lobster Meat, Chive-Cream Cheese, Thai Glaze Drizzle (5 each)

Jumbo Meatballs

Jumbo Meatballs

$14.00

Homemade 1/4 Pound Meatballs, Cotija Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Garlic Bread

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$14.00

Slow & Low Braised Chili, Roasted Calabrese Pepper, Sharp Cheddar, Corn Tortilla Chips

Thai Ribs

Thai Ribs

$15.00

Crispy Onions, Sweet Chili Glaze

Scallop N Bacon

Scallop N Bacon

$17.00

Whole Grain Mustard Vermont Maple Drizzle

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Raw Ahi Tuna, Wakame Salad, Sushi Rice, Wonton Crisp, Shoyu Glaze, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Fried Lemon, Fried Cherry Pepper, Fiery Citrus Pepper-Tartar, Arugula

Empanada

Empanada

$12.00

Slow Roasted Boneless Short Rib, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criola

Bread

$2.00

4 Slices of Rustic Ciabatta Bread. Homemade Garbanzo Spread

Mussels

$16.00

Soups

Cup Clam Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$10.00

Coastal Sea Clams, Potato, Bacon, A Splash of Cream

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Caramelized Onions, Sherry Wine, Gruyere, Garlic Crouton

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby Kale, Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Herbed Buttered Pumpernickel Croutons, Sliced Egg, Creamy Parmesan Caesar Dressing

Specials

Strawberry Salad

$18.00

Butternut Bisque

$11.00

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

Ahi Tuna

$42.00

Delmonico

$48.00

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$37.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

From The Sea ‘N Beyond

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$27.00

MOG’s Classic Ritz Cracker Crusted Fillet, Roasted Plum Tomato, Roasted Vegetable Medley, Yukon Gold Smashed Potato

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Salmon Skewers, Coconut Curry Jasmine Rice, Sweet Sliced Almonds, Seared Plantains, Fresh Lime

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breast of Chicken, Herbed Crumbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Trottole Pasta, Fresh Basil

Shrimp Scampi & Spinach

Shrimp Scampi & Spinach

$27.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Plum Tomato, Garlic, Shallots, Trottole Pasta, Chablis-Butter Sauce, Ciabatta Crisp

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

$40.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Lobster Meat, Fresh Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Plum Tomato, Garlic, Shallots, Trottole Pasta, Chablis-Butter Sauce, Ciabatta Crisp

Fried Rice With Beef

Fried Rice With Beef

$27.00

Jasmine Rice, Baby Bok Choy, Grilled Steak Tips, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Scallions, Peppers, Carrots, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

Fried Rice With Shrimp

Fried Rice With Shrimp

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Baby Bok Choy, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Scallions, Peppers, Carrots, Egg, Shoyu Glaze

Pasta With Meatballs

Pasta With Meatballs

$18.00

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mozzarella, Garlic French Bread, Trotolle Pasta

Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin W/ Chicken

Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin W/ Chicken

$21.00

North Country - NH Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs, Grilled Chicken

Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin W/ Grilled Shrimp

Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin W/ Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

North Country - NH Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs, Grilled Shrimp

Mac N' Cheese W/ Steak Tips

Mac N' Cheese W/ Steak Tips

$27.00

North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Grilled Steak Tips, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Mac N' Cheese W/ Lobster

Mac N' Cheese W/ Lobster

$38.00

North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Fresh Lobster Meat, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$42.00

Wild/Jasmine Rice Provençale, Plum Tomatoes, Basil-Garlic Butter, Pea Shoots

Farm To The Table

Farm To The Table

$25.00

Grilled Bok Choy, Seasonal Vegetable, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Sushi Rice, Shoyu Glaze

Lobster Ravioli

$46.00

El Diablo Bolognese

$23.00

From The Grill

12oz Steak Tips

12oz Steak Tips

$27.00

Cherry Pepper Slaw, Spicy Frites

16oz Sirloin

16oz Sirloin

$39.00

Hand Cut Sirloin Steak, Sage-Brown Butter Potatoes, Tempura Broccolini, Demi Glaze

MOG Cheeseburger

MOG Cheeseburger

$19.00

Black Angus Beef, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Rosemary Parmesan Skin-on-Fries, Dijon-Mayo, Sliced Pickles, Crispy Onion Strings, Sesame Bun

16oz Bone-In Ribeye

16oz Bone-In Ribeye

$52.00

Pepper Encrusted, Crispy Onion Strings, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes, Peppercorn-Brandy Cream

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

22oz Bone-In Ribeye

$62.00

Pepper Encrusted, Crispy Onion Strings, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes, Peppercorn-Brandy Cream

Simply Chicken Breast

$19.00

Prepared with Seasonal Vegetables, Jasmine Rice, Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze or Arugula Pesto

Simply Grilled Shrimp

$27.00
Simply Salmon Fillet

Simply Salmon Fillet

$29.00

Simply Scallops

$42.00
Simply Sirloin

Simply Sirloin

$39.00

Grilled Salmon Filet, Prepared with Seasonal Vegetables, Jasmine Rice, Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze or Arugula Pesto

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

Center Cut Filet, Baby Bellas, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes, Port Wine Demi Glaze Add: 4 Grilled Shrimp • 12 3 Grilled Sea Scallops • 16

12oz Filet Mignon

12oz Filet Mignon

$68.00

Center Cut Filet, Baby Bellas, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes, Port Wine Demi Glaze Add: 4 Grilled Shrimp • 12 3 Grilled Sea Scallops • 16

Churrasco

Churrasco

$32.00

Steak—Brazilian Style, Smoked Salt, Chimichurri, Yucca Frites, Plaintain Chips, Julienne Agave Lime-Carrots

Simply Steak Tips

$27.00

Grilled Steak Tips, Prepared with Seasonal Vegetables, Jasmine Rice, Agave Amber Lemon-Thyme Glaze or Arugula Pesto

Kids

Kid Caeser Salad

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$14.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

2 All Beef sliders topped with cheddar cheese, served with skin on fries.

Kids Chx Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids Chopped Salad

$7.00

Share Sides

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac ‘N Cheese SIDE

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Crispy Onion Strings

$6.00

Yucca Frites

$8.00

Yukon Gold Mash

$6.00

Mushroom

$6.00

Tempura Broccolini

$9.00

Garlicky Broccolini

$9.00

Side Demi

$6.00

Side Caeser Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Desserts

S'mores Brownie

$10.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Plating Fee

$2.75

Affogato

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Step into Mission Oak Grill and enjoy a warm ambiance as you choose from fusions of American and Brazilian-style fare paired with original cocktail creations. Situated in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Mission Oak stays true to historic roots with inviting dark wood and intimate lighting balanced with contemporary, inventive dishes. Whether it be authentic Churrasco, the modern crowd-favorite Tuna Tartare, or satisfactory Mac ‘N Cheese Au Gratin.

Website

Location

26 Green St, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Mission Oak Grill image
Mission Oak Grill image
Mission Oak Grill image
Mission Oak Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Poynt
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brine Oyster Bar - 17 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
175 Bridge St Salisbury, MA 01912
View restaurantnext
Seaglass Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4 Ocean Front N. Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
orange starNo Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Skip's Snack Bar
orange star4.3 • 784
92 E Main St Merrimac, MA 01860
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newburyport

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
orange star4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Newburyport DNU
orange star4.6 • 227
81 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburyport
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston