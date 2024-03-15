MOA Charlotte
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
At MOA, our mission is to deliver an exceptional dining experience by providing guests with the highest quality meats, including select wagyu beef selections. Our dedicated service team is committed to enhancing your barbecue experience, ensuring maximum enjoyment from start to finish. Located in the vibrant Uptown Charlotte area, we're excited to invite everyone to join us at MOA for a remarkable culinary adventure.
Location
128 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
