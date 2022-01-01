Moe's American Grill 2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD

Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Moe's American Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD

MOUNDS VIEW, MN 55112

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Melt
12 Piece Wing
Jim Beam Burger

Starters

(2) Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (2)

$10.99

(3) Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99
Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$5.49
Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.49
Basket Tater Tots

Basket Tater Tots

$5.49
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.99

(2)Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

(3)Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.79

Lightly breaded and fried, served with French Fries

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Cup RPD

$2.50
Deviled Egg Trio

Deviled Egg Trio

$8.49

(6) Half Eggs filled with our housemade mixture and topped with bacon bits

Mustang Nachos

Mustang Nachos

$16.99

Pulled chicken mixed with Honey BBQ sauce served over tri-colored tortilla chips and topped with shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. Served with Red Pepper Dip

1/2 Mustang Nachos

$13.79
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.49

Thick Cut served with Moe's Red Pepper Dip

Pierogis

Pierogis

$9.99
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$11.29
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.49

Served warm with Naan bread and Tortilla Chips

Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$11.49
12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.49
12" Chx Alfredo Pizza

12" Chx Alfredo Pizza

$16.49
12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$15.49
12" Moe's Deluxe

12" Moe's Deluxe

$15.49
12" Moegherita

12" Moegherita

$14.79
12" Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Lg Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.49

House made Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken thighs, diced red onion and bacon pieces.

Lg Hawaiian

Lg Hawaiian

$20.99

Canadian Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Real Bacon Bits and Mandarin Oranges baked with Mozzarella Cheese and our Bold Red Sauce.

Lg Moe's Deluxe Pizza

Lg Moe's Deluxe Pizza

$22.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions topped with Mozzarella Cheese on our Bold Pizza Sauce

Lg Moegherita Pizza

Lg Moegherita Pizza

$20.49
Lg Veggie Pizza

Lg Veggie Pizza

$21.79

Kid's Menu

Kid Chx Fingers

$8.00

3 chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce

Kids Grill Chz

Kids Grill Chz

$8.00

Served with choice of side

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Topped with American Cheese and served with choice of side

Kids Mac n' Cheese

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Homemade in our cheesy sauce

Pizza Quesadilla

Pizza Quesadilla

$8.00

Pepperoni, Cheese & Marinara

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese & Tortilla

Kids Penne Alfredo

$8.00

Penne noodles with our homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a slice of bread and butter

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Butter and egg noodles.Served with a slice of bread and butter

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Our marinara sauce served over vermicelli noodles. Served with a slice of bread and butter

Kids Chx Wings

$8.00

Soups/Salads

Black & Bleu Salad

$16.99

5oz. Sirloin, Cajun Seasoned & Grilled. Served with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions & topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Comes with your choice of dressings.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Assorted mixed greens with hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, bacon, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Dinner Salad

Classic Dinner Salad

$5.49

Iceberg, Romain and Spring Greens topped withs shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.49

Romain Lettuce mixed with our house made Ceasar Dressings, Topped with croutons and Parmesan Cheese.

Moe's House Salad

Moe's House Salad

$5.49

Five types of lettuce, cauliflower, bacon bits & Parmesan Cheese all mixed in our house dressing.

Bowl Chicken Noodle

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Our chicken noodle soup served with egg noodles

Cup Chicken Noodle

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Our homemade chicken noodle soup served with egg noodles

Bowl DJ

$6.95

Cup DJ

$4.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.95

Pasta & Mac n' Cheese

Beef Stroganoff

$18.29
Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce tossed with Penne Noodles and Red Peppers topped with grilled Cajun Chicken Breast.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Our homemade Alfredo Sauce mixed with grilled chicken and fettucinne noodles.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.49

Chicken Breast lightly breaded and sauteed in olive oil, then topped with our rosa sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over vermicelli pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Our homemade alfredo tossed with fettucinne noodles.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$17.79

White wine, olive oil, fresh basil, lemon juice & shrimp all sauteed and tossed with vermicelli pasta. Topped with fresh parmesan cheese and an over easy egg.

Moe's Classic Mac n Cheese

Moe's Classic Mac n Cheese

$14.49

4-Cheese Blend, Heavy Cream all tossed with Cavatappi Noodles and topped with toasted Panko Bread Crumbs.

Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.49

Our made from scratch marinara sauce served over vermicelli pasta and topped with house-made meatballs.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Moe's homemade Alfredo sauce mixed with shrimp and fettucinne.

Veggie Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.49

Moe's homemade Alfredo sauce mixed with vegetables and fettucinne.

Add Soup or Salad

$3.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Add Soup or Salad

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.49

Vegetarian black bean patty topped with red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted poblano aioli on a Gluten Free Bun.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.99

Thinly sliced Mayslack's roast beef topped with melted Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms and Creamy Horseradish. Served on a toasted baguette with a side of Au Jus.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.49

Grilled Pineapple marinated chicken breast topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Chive Aioli served on a toasted Ciabatta Bun.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$11.49

A classic on white toast

Cup RPD

$2.50
Jim Beam Burger

Jim Beam Burger

$15.29

Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun

Lunch Special

$12.00
Mayslack's Original

Mayslack's Original

$15.79

World famous, slow roasted

MIdwest Cheeseburger

MIdwest Cheeseburger

$13.79

Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Moe's Signature Burger

Moe's Signature Burger

$16.49

Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!

Mustang Nacho Wrap

Mustang Nacho Wrap

$14.49

BBQ Chicken, shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes, diced jalapenos and crispy tortilla strips mixed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of Moe's Red Pepper Dip.

New Brighton Burger

New Brighton Burger

$10.49

1/4# patty topped with American Cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles & 1000 Island dressing on a Brioche Bun.

NY Reuben

NY Reuben

$15.79

Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Rye Bread.

The Uptowner

The Uptowner

$14.99

Grilled Turkey Burger topped with Cranberry Cheddar Cheese, Baby Spinach Leaves and garlic-chive aioli on a toasted Ciabatta Bun.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$14.79

Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$16.79

Breaded Canadian Walleye filet served on a toasted hoagie bun with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of Homemade Tartar Sauce.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.99
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$15.49

Moe's blend burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, thick-cut bacon and siracha mayo on a toasted Pretzel bun.

1962 Burger

1962 Burger

$9.79

A classic 1/4lb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Pastrami Stacker

Pastrami Stacker

$15.79

Thinly sliced Pastrami and melted Swiss Cheese stacked high on a toasted Pretzel bun with pickle chips and Dijon mustard.

Rachel

Rachel

$13.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.79

Lightly breaded and fried, served with French Fries

BBQ Carnitas Sandwich

$15.99

Specialties

Diced Chicken Angel Hair Pasta Noodles With Broccoli Carrots Green Peppers Red Peppers Onions Sweet Tai Chili Sauce.

Add Soup or Salad

$3.00
Black & Bleu Sirloin

Black & Bleu Sirloin

$22.99

10oz. Blackned Sirloin grilled to your liking and topped with sauteed mushrooms, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Butter. Served with Chef Vegetable and Mashed Potatoes.

Kobe Kai Stir Fry

Kobe Kai Stir Fry

$11.49

A fresh vegetable mix of red peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and pea pods. Tossed in our homemade Kobe Kai Sauce and served over Jasmine Rice. Add Shrimp or Chicken for an additional charge.

Lemon Pepper Walleye

Lemon Pepper Walleye

$20.49

Oven broiled Canadian Walleye seasoned with Lemon Pepper. Served with Jasmine Rice & Chef Vegetable.

Pan Fried Walleye

Pan Fried Walleye

$20.99

Lightly battered and pan fried Canadian Walleye topped with slivered almonds. Served with wild rice pilaf and a side of tartar sauce.

Spaghetti NO Meatballs

$11.49
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.29

Made from scratch, seared hot and served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and house vegetable.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$18.99

14 Oz Prime Rib and Baked Potato

$24.99Out of stock

Wings

6 Piece Wing

6 Piece Wing

$9.99
12 Piece Wing

12 Piece Wing

$17.49

12 Piece Split Wing

$17.49
18 Piece Wing

18 Piece Wing

$26.49
18 Piece Split Wing

18 Piece Split Wing

$26.49

Dessert

Apple Tart

$5.99Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00

4 layers of our decadent carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

A chocolate lover's dream. 4 layers of chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting. Served with whipped cream.

Choco Lava Cake

Choco Lava Cake

$8.00

Flourless chocolate torte with a warm molten chocolate center. Served with whipped cream.

Messy Sundae

Messy Sundae

$6.00

A giant sundae with vanilla ice cream, fudge, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

NY Cheescake

$3.99

An individual slice of cheesecake served with your choice of sauce and whipped cream.

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Mash Potato

$4.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Loaded Baker

$4.50

Cup Red RPD

$2.50

Side Pasta Bread

$2.00

Side Pineapple Chx

$6.00

Side Plain Chx

$6.00

Side Chef Veggies

$3.00

Meatball

$1.50

4oz Burger Patty

$4.00

7oz Burger Patty

$7.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Sauce

Ram of 1000 Island

$0.50

Ram of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ram of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ram of Buffalo

$0.50

Ram of Garlic Chive Aioli

$0.50

Ram of Tartar

$0.50

Ram of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ram of House Dressing

$0.50

Ram of Jim Beam Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Ram of Kobe Kai Sauce

$0.50

Ram of Mayo

$0.50

Ram of Ranch

$0.50

Ram of Raw Horsey

$0.50

Ram of Red Pepper Dip

$0.75

Ram of Roasted Poblano Aioli

$0.50

Ram of Salsa

$0.50

Ram of Sour Cream

$0.50

Ram of Creamy Horsey

$0.50

Raw Horsey

$0.50

Ram Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Ram of Cranberry Aioli

$0.50

1/2 Pint Bleu Cheese

$3.99

Pint Bleu Cheese Dressing

$6.99

1/2 Pint Ranch

$3.99

Pint Ranch

$6.99

1/2 Pint House Dressing

$4.99

Pint House Dressing

$7.99

1/2 Pint Red Pepper Dip

$4.99

Pint Red Pepper Dip

$7.99

Ram Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Mocktails

Mr. Moe

$6.00

MoeNopolitan

$6.00

Trip To The Island Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Island In The Sun Blue Mocktail

$6.00

Retail

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Room Rental Fee

$100.00

5 Mile Delivery Fee

$25.00

Staff T Shirt

$18.00

Event Labor

$100.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW, MN 55112

Directions

Moe's American Grill image
Moe's American Grill image
Moe's American Grill image

