Mom's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2177 Silvernail Rd.

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Food

Appetizer

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$9.95

deep fried marinated sun-dried beef serve with Jaew sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Grilled marinate Chicken skewers serve with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing

Chive dumpling

Chive dumpling

$7.95Out of stock

fried chive dumpling serve with black soy vinaigrette.

Crab rangoon

Crab rangoon

$7.95

deef fried crab meat, cream cheese and veggie serve with sweet and sour sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

steamed soy bean pot seasoning salt on top

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$6.95

deep fried pork, clear noodle & vegetable in egg roll wrap serve with sweet sour sauce.

Fresh spring roll

Fresh spring roll

$7.95

rice paper wrap with boiled shrimp, vermicelli, lettuce, carrot, serve with homemade peanut sauce

Fried Beef meatball

Fried Beef meatball

$8.95Out of stock

serve with Thai sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.95

deep fried breaded calamari serve with yum yum sauce.

Fried pork meatball

$8.95Out of stock

serve with Thai sweet chili sauce

Fried wonton

Fried wonton

$7.95

deep fried pork & scallion dumplings serve with sweet sour sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.95

Japanese panfried pork dumpling serve with ginger sauce.

Had Yai Chicken

Had Yai Chicken

$8.95

deep fried marinated leg quarter chicken in southern style of Thailand serve with sweet sour sauce.

Hoi Jor (Crab ball)

Hoi Jor (Crab ball)

$10.95Out of stock

Deep fried Crab meatball made of Crabmeat shrimp pork scallion water chestnut.

Kor moo yang

Kor moo yang

$12.95

Grilled marinated pork jaw serve sticky rice with jaw sauce and Cole slaw on side.

Moo Krob

Moo Krob

$12.95

Fried crispy pork belly serve with sticky rice and Jaw sauce.

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$9.95

grilled marinated pork skewers serve with jaew sauce.

Pork Jerky

$9.95Out of stock

deep fried marinated Sun-dried pork serve with Jaew sauce.

Shrimp Cake

Shrimp Cake

$12.95

deep fried breaded shrimp cake made of shrimp pork belly scallion.

Shrimp Shu Mai

Shrimp Shu Mai

$7.95

Steamed homemade dumplings made of Shrimp, pork belly scallion mushroom carrot corn.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

deep fried shrimp and veggie serve with ginger sauce.

Thai e-san sausage

Thai e-san sausage

$8.95

Homemade Northeastern style sausage, sour taste smell herbs serve with ginger, fresh chili and roared peanut on side.

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$7.95
Wings Saab

Wings Saab

$10.95

Deep fried Chicken wing choice of Dried rub or Thai sweet Chili sauce.

Cold Appitizer

Poke bowl

Poke bowl

$13.95

sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado ,cucumber, carrot with choice of tuna, salmon or boil shrimp.

Salmon or Hamachi jalapeño

Salmon or Hamachi jalapeño

$15.95

slices of salmon or hamachi top with Thai style homemade seafood dressing.

Sashimi flight

Sashimi flight

$15.95

sears 5 kind of fish with ponzu sauce.

Sushi flight

Sushi flight

$15.95

5 pieces Chef’s choices nigiri.

Sushi taco

Sushi taco

$14.95

Crispy seaweed shell, marinaded rice top with diced tuna, diced salmon and fried shrimp drizzle with house made spicy mayo.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$12.95

dices tuna belly serve. With shrimp chips.

Tuna tataki

Tuna tataki

$14.95

sears marinated tuna serve with ponzu sauce.

Curry

Green curry

Green curry

$15.95

choice of meat with Bamboo, eggplant, basil leaf.

Hang Lay Pork Curry

Hang Lay Pork Curry

$17.95
Mussaman chicken curry

Mussaman chicken curry

$16.95

slow cook dark meat chicken, potato, carrot, peanut, onion in coconut milk.

Panang curry

Panang curry

$15.95

choice of meat in creamy coconut curry sauce garnish with lime leaf.

Red curry

Red curry

$14.95

choice of meat with Bamboo, Bell pepper, basil leaf.

Yellow curry

Yellow curry

$14.95

choice of meat with potato, sweet potato, onion, tomato

Dessert

3 color Mochi Ice cream

3 color Mochi Ice cream

$8.95

Coconut ice cream

$5.95

Thai style topping(peanut, coconut jelly, plam seed)

Green ta ice cream

$5.95
Kanom Taou

Kanom Taou

$6.95

Thai Style coconut pudding

Mango sticky rice

Mango sticky rice

$12.95
Matcha cheese cake

Matcha cheese cake

$8.95

Taro custard

$8.95Out of stock

Tepanyaki

$8.95Out of stock

Thai tea ice cream

$5.95

Ube cream brulee

$8.95Out of stock

Fried rice

Authentic train fried rice

Authentic train fried rice

$13.95

egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, in sweet soy sauce

Classic Fried Rice

$11.95
Egg fried rice

Egg fried rice

$10.95

Kids favorite: Stir fried rice with egg cube of mix vegetable.

Garlic fried rice

Garlic fried rice

$11.95

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg and garlic in light house made soy sauce.

Holy basil fried rice

Holy basil fried rice

$13.95

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, holy basil, bell pepper, onion.

Pineapple fried rice

Pineapple fried rice

$13.95

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, pineapple, curry powder, onion, tomato, green onion.

Kids menu

Kids chicken teriyaki

Kids chicken teriyaki

$7.95

chicken teriyaki with rice

Kids noodle

$7.95

stir fried egg noodle with chicken

Kids salmon teriyaki

Kids salmon teriyaki

$9.95Out of stock

salmon teriyaki with rice

Kids Tempura

$7.95

chicken tempura plus Jasmin rice

Mono Maki

Asparagus roll

$7.95

Asparagus tempura, mayo, top with eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.95

California roll

$8.95

crabmeat cucumber avocado top with masago.

Chicago

$9.95

Tuna, salmon, avocado

Chicken tempura roll

$8.95

chicken tempura, cucumber top with spicy mayo.

Kappa roll

$5.95

Cucumber

Philly

$8.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Avocado

$12.95

Salmon, Avocado

Shrimp tempura roll

$8.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago mayo

Spicy salmon

$8.95

fresh salmon with spicy mayo.

Spicy scallop

$10.95

Cucumber, green tobiko, sriracha spicy mayo

Spicy tuna roll

$8.95

ground tuna with spicy masago mayo.

Spider roll

$15.95

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, top with unagi sauce.

Sweet potato roll

$7.95

sweet potato tempura, mayo, top with eel sauce.

Tekka roll

$7.95

tuna

Tuna Avocado

$15.95

Tuna, Avocado

Noodle

Beef Boat noodle

Beef Boat noodle

$14.95Out of stock

soup noodle with authentic herb broth, thin noodle ,meat ball, slices meat, crispy pork grind, beansprouts onion cilantro

Beef stew noodle

$14.95Out of stock

soup noodle with thin rice noodle, beef strew, beef meatball ,bean sprouts ,onion cilantro

Drunken noodle

Drunken noodle

$13.95

stir fried wild noodle with mix vegetable in spicy basil garlic sauce.

Egg noodle with BBQ pork

Egg noodle with BBQ pork

$15.95

BBQ pork, fried wonton, scallion, baby bok choy, cilantro in house made bbq sauce.

Egg noodle with BBQ pork Soup

Egg noodle with BBQ pork Soup

$15.95

BBQ pork, fried wonton, scallion, Chinese broccoli, cilantro in house made bbq sauce.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$16.95

stir fried instant noodle with broccoli, onion, tomatos, cabbage

Lad na

Lad na

$14.95

Crispy wide rice noodle with broccoli carrot bok choy top with gravy sauce.

Pad see ew

Pad see ew

$12.95

stir fried wild rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg in sweet brown sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

stir fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion in sweet tamarind sauce.

Pad woon sen

Pad woon sen

$13.95

stir fried clear noodle with egg, onion, Napa cabbage, mushroom, celery, in black pepper garlic sauce.

Pho beef

Pho beef

$15.95Out of stock

soup noodle with thin rice noodle, slices beef, meatball, onion cilantro

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

soup noodle with thin rice noodle, shredded chicken onion cilantro

Pork Boat noodle

Pork Boat noodle

$15.95Out of stock

soup noodle with authentic herb broth, thin noodle ,pork ball, slices pork, crispy pork grind, beansprouts onion cilantro

Pork stew noodle

Pork stew noodle

$14.95Out of stock

soup noodle with thin noodle ,pork strew, pork meatball, bean sprouts ,onion cilantro

Singapore noodle

Singapore noodle

$14.95

stir fried egg noodle with curry power, fried onion, mix vegetable.

Tom yum noodle

Tom yum noodle

$14.95

steamed noodle with ground pork, slices pork, fish ball, fried wonton ,onion, cilantro ,garlic (peanut)

Tom yum noodle soup

Tom yum noodle soup

$14.95

steamed noodle with ground pork, slices pork, fish ball, fried wonton ,onion, cilantro ,garlic (peanut)

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$13.95

stir fried soba noodle with cabbage onion carrot mushroom

Yakiudon

Yakiudon

$13.95Out of stock

stir fried udon noodle with cabbage onion carrot mushroom

Salad Bar

Beef salad

Beef salad

$14.95

Thai style beef salad, red onion, scallion

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

cucumber and dressing

House salad

House salad

$10.95

shredded cabbage, lettuce, tomato, corn, edammame ,carrot with Japanese sesame dressing

Larb

Larb

$12.95

Thai style salad with choices of ground meat Chicken, pork or beef, roasted rice powdered onion, scallion cilantro

Larb Moo krob

Larb Moo krob

$14.95

Thai salad with crispy pork belly

Mom’s kitchen salad

$12.95

mix green, lettuce, Avocado, beet roots, cheese with homemade dressing.

Nam-Tok Moo

Nam-Tok Moo

$12.95

Thai style grilled pork salad, red onion, scallion, cilantro

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.95

seaweed, mix green and dressing.

Som-tam corn

Som-tam corn

$10.95Out of stock

Thai style corn salad mix with shredded carrot.

Som-Tam Thai

Som-Tam Thai

$12.95

Thai style papaya salad with peanut and shrimp

Som-Tam TOD

Som-Tam TOD

$14.95

deep fried papaya string top with Thai style dressing, peanut, grill shrimp $14.95

Tako salad

Tako salad

$8.95

Grilled octopus with yuzu vinaigrette

Tuna Avo salad

Tuna Avo salad

$12.95

Tuna avocado and ginger dressing dressing.

Yum woonsen

Yum woonsen

$14.95

clear noodles salad with shrimp and pork and veggie

Signature roll

Bangkok maki

$18.95

chicken tempura , sweet chili sauce, asparagus, top with sear salmon ,ikura , mayo, edible gold glitter

Cherry blossom maki

$16.95

spicy tuna ,cucumber top with tuna

Crispy spicy tuna maki

$18.95

deep fried roll of spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, top with masago, fried shallot, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Dragon maki

$18.95

shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab meat top with Avocado, Unagi, fried sweet potato, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Kimbab maki

$14.95

oshinko, cucumber asparagus, avocado , tamago drizzle with sesame oil

Kimono maki

$18.95

hamachi cilantro cucumber avocado top with tuna and super white tuna jalapeño sriracha sauce

Lava maki

$17.95

crab meat, avocado, cucumber top with spicy shrimp ,mozzarella cheese lava

Orange blossom maki

$15.95

spicy salmon, cucumber top with salmon

Rainbow maki

$16.95

crab, Avocado, cucumber, top with 5 kind of fish

Sake Lover maki

$16.95

spicy salmon, top with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, Ikura roe.

Sex on the beach maki

$17.95

Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, top with spicy tuna and crunch, red tobiko

Snow angel maki

$17.95

smoke salmon, cream cheese ,avocado top with super white tuna jalapeno, tobiko

Sunshine maki

$18.95

deep fried tai tempura, asparagus top with salmon ikura, lemon mayo, lemon slice

Wisconsin maki

$18.95

crab, cucumber, avocado top with tuna, salmon, deep fried cheese curds, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko.

Zombie maki

$18.95

beef bukoki, lettuces, pickle daikon, carrot, top with tuna, black tobiko, gochujang dressing.

Soup

Miso soup

Miso soup

$4.95

Miso paste with soft tofu scallion and seaweed

Poh Taak

Poh Taak

$14.95Out of stock

Thai hot and sour seafood soup made with shrimp squid fish mushroom and herbs.

Tom kha Gai

Tom kha Gai

$6.95+

Thai chicken soup enriched with coconut milk infused with the classic Thai herbs.

Tom Yum Gai

Tom Yum Gai

$5.95+

Thai hot and sour chicken soup made with chicken mushroom and herbs.

Tom Yum koong

Tom Yum koong

$6.95+

Thai hot and sour shrimp soup made with shrimp mushroom and herbs.

Wonton soup

Wonton soup

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp wonton and bok choi in a chicken broth

Sushi A la cart

Albacore

$9.95

Bluefin Tuna

$15.95

Escalar

$7.95

Founder

$13.95

Hamachi

$7.95

Ika

$6.95

Ikura

$7.95

Massago

$5.95

Mom’s unagi nigiri

$25.00

Otoro

$24.95

Sake

$6.95

Sake toro

$7.95

Sea scallop

$7.95

Snapper

$8.95

Surf Clam

$7.95

Tako

$6.95

Tamago

$5.95

Tobikko

$5.95

Unagi

$10.95

Uni

$15.95

Yellow fin tuna

$7.95

Sushi Bar Entree

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$30.00

assorted fish on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with avocado, salmon roe, picked radish.

Four season Don

$28.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy shrimp, spicy scallop on top of well seasoned rice.

Sake Don

Sake Don

$28.00

Fresh salmon on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with Avocado, marinade salmon roe

Sashimi Entree

Sashimi Entree

$30.00

15 pcs. Sashimi chef choice

Sushi Boat large

Sushi Boat large

$120.00

for 4-6 people 16 pcs sashimi,16 pcs nigiri California, Bangkok, sunshine or Crispy spicy tuna roll.

Sushi Boat medium

Sushi Boat medium

$90.00

for 3-4 people 12 pcs sashimi ,12 pcs nigiri cherry blossom roll, dragon roll or rainbow roll

Sushi Boat small

$65.00

for 2 people 8pcs sashimi ,8pcs nigiri rainbow roll, california.

Sushi Entree

$26.00

7 pcs. Nigiri, spicy tuna or California roll

Unagi Don

$25.00

slow cooked fresh water eel on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with Avocado.

Thai Entree

Cashew chicken

Cashew chicken

$15.95

stir fried chicken with bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, cashew top with dry chili.

Chicken Teriyaki Don

Chicken Teriyaki Don

$16.95
Garlic Delight:

Garlic Delight:

$15.95

stir fried choice of meat in garlic sauce.

Ginger delight

Ginger delight

$15.95

stir fried fresh ginger with choice of meat in light soy sauce.

Lobster teriyaki Don

Lobster teriyaki Don

$25.95Out of stock
Mom’s Holy basil

Mom’s Holy basil

$17.95

choice of meat stir fried with Thai holy basil in spicy garlic sauce.

Mom’s Steak Don

Mom’s Steak Don

$25.00Out of stock

grill marinade sirloin steak on top of well seasoned rice, sweet grill onion in butter, scallion.

Salmon Teriyaki Don

Salmon Teriyaki Don

$20.95Out of stock
Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper

$15.95

choice of meat stir fried with salt, pepper, and garlic

Shrimp Teriyaki Don

Shrimp Teriyaki Don

$18.95Out of stock
Spicy Ginger

Spicy Ginger

$15.95

stir fried choice of meat in spicy ginger garlic paste with bell pepper and long bean.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$15.95

stir fried Mix vegetable choice of meat in light soy sauce.

Thai Signature

Chu Chee

Chu Chee

$22.95Out of stock

crispy cod fillet top with red curry sauce, lime leaf, basil

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$25.95Out of stock

Thai style grilled 8oz. ribeye serve medium on sizzling plate come with veg and sticky rice ,dipping sauce

Hang lay curry

Hang lay curry

$17.95

Northern style curry with pork belly, garlic, ginger serve with Jasmin rice

Khao Moo Krob Moo Dang

Khao Moo Krob Moo Dang

$17.95

Roasted pork combo with crispy pork, boil egg, cucumber on top of jasmine rice serve with Thai style BBQ sauce, sweet soy sauce dressing.

Lava Chicken

Lava Chicken

$17.95

Breaded chicken serve with mix vegetable, onion, drizzle with homemade lava sauce

Lava Shrimp

$22.95

Grill jumbo shrimp serve with Asparagus, broccoli, onion, drizzle with homemade lava sauce.

Lobster Pad Thai

Lobster Pad Thai

$25.95Out of stock

stir fried clear noodle, egg, chive, bean sprouts top with grilled Lobster tail

Roasted Duck

Roasted Duck

$16.95Out of stock

Roasted whole Duck breast serve on top of jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce dressing, cucumber, pickle ginger.

Extra/ Side

16oz. Kitchen Sauce

$10.00

2oz. Kitchen sauce

$1.00

2oz. Sushi sauce

$1.00

8oz. Kitchen Sauce

$6.00

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Roti

Roti

$5.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Steam Noodle

$4.00

Steam Udon

$6.00

Steam Veggies

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

SUB Steam Noodle

$2.00

SUB Steam Veggies

$3.00

SUB Sticky Rice

$2.00

SUB Sushi Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Bottle Root beer

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$5.00

Ice Black Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea MED

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea LARGE

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee MED

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee LARGE

$6.00

Thai Ice Jasmine Green Tea MED

$5.00

Thai Ice Jasmine Green Tea LARGE

$6.00

Ice Matcha Tea

$3.50

Ice Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Thai Ice Lavender Coffee

$6.50

GF/ Vegen

Vegetarian

VEG Tofu satay

$9.95

VEG Edamame

$4.95

VEG Chive Cake

$7.95

VEG Tom Kha Soup

$7.95

VEG Cucumber Salad

$6.95

VEG Salt and Pepper Tofu

$15.95

VEG Som Tom Thai

$12.95

VEG Pad Woonsen Tofu

$13.95

VEG Green Curry Tofu

$14.95

VEG Holy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

VEG Drunken Noodle Veg

$13.95

VEG Avocado Roll

$6.95

VEG Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.95

VEG Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

VEG Asparagus Roll

$7.95

VEG Kappa Roll

$5.95

VEG Green Dragon Roll

$17.95

Gluten Free

GF Kor Moo Yang

$12.95

GF Laab Moo

$12.95

GF Moo Korb

$12.95

GF Fresh Spring roll

$7.95

GF Yum Woonsen

$14.95

GF Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

GF Som Tom Thai

$12.95
