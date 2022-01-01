Restaurant header imageView gallery

MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4327 BIENVILLE AVE

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119

Order Again

Popular Items

SEAFOOD GUMBO
SALMON BURGER
SWEET POTATO BEIGNETS

STARTERS

SEAFOOD GUMBO

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$9.00+

shrimp, crab, crawfish and oyster gumbo served with steamed rice

SEAFOOD SPINACH DIP

SEAFOOD SPINACH DIP

$22.00

Creole style seafood spinach dip with shrimp, crawfish and crab meat served with tortilla chips

SWEET CHILI WINGS

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$12.00

fried drumettes tossed in a thai sweet chili glaze

CHICKEN CRACKLIN

$10.00

meaty house fried chicken skin, served with w/hot honey

BOUDIN EGG ROLL

BOUDIN EGG ROLL

$10.00

wonton wrapped boudin (cooked sausage made from pork meat and rice), fried to a golden crisp served with our house made viet sauce

ELOTES “Mexican Street Corn”

$10.00

(3) Skewered Mexican street corn on the Cobb, coated with mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and paprika

BBQ BLUE CRAB CLAWS

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo blue crab claws sautéed in our signature bbq butter sauce served with nawlins French bread

GREENERY

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

cut romaine in a classic Caesar dressing topped w/croutons

ASIAN SALAD

$15.00

red grapes, julienned apples, fresh orange segments on a bed of mixed greens topped with fried wonton, served with sesame ginger dressing

SANDWICHES

MID-CITY BURGER

MID-CITY BURGER

$16.00

angus & chuck blend served with cheddar or swiss cheese with house burger sauce on a brioche bun w/fries

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$20.00

house-made salmon patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato with avocado and tiger sauce on toasted brioche bun with fries

CLUB SANDWICH

$16.00

turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, stacked between three slices of toasted white bread with fries

IMPOSSIBLE BAHN MI

$16.00

Impossible plant based patty dressed with slaw, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and viet sauce on a brioche bun

HOT SAUSAGE POBOY

$16.00

mildly-spicy all-beef sausage patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on New Orleans french bread

ENTREES

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$22.00

creole style crawfish étouffée served over steamed rice

RED BEANS & RICE

$13.00
BLACKENED REDFISH TACOS

BLACKENED REDFISH TACOS

$22.00

(2) blackened redfish stuffed in a flour tortilla w/, cheese, bell peppers, sautéed onions, accompanied by salsa verde

CHICKEN PASTA ALFREDO

CHICKEN PASTA ALFREDO

$17.00

blackened chicken with penne pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$26.00

(3) seared lamb chops served atop house made garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

CATFISH PLATTER

$20.00

crispy catfish served with seasoned shoestring fries, hush puppies, cocktail and tarter sauce

SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.00

fried Gulf shrimp served with seasoned shoestring fries, hush puppies, cocktail and tarter sauce

SEAFOOD PLATTER

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$28.00

crispy catfish, gulf shrimp and oysters served with seasoned shoestring fries, hush puppies, cocktail and tarter sauce

SIDES

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$5.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

BAKED SWEET POTATO MASH

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

CORN BREAD MUFFINS

$2.00

JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$2.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.00

DESSERTS

BANANA FOSTER BREAD PUDDING

BANANA FOSTER BREAD PUDDING

$12.00
SWEET POTATO BEIGNETS

SWEET POTATO BEIGNETS

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
