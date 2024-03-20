Brown Boule

$11.00

MOR's Brown Boule is the first bread offered at MOR and is a customer favorite. This bread is made with locally grown sorghum, millet, arrowroot and tapioca, along with some white bean flour, flax meal and a touch of magic. Because it contains no rice, it stays nice and soft, freezes beautifully, and is just enjoyed by so many. - Original is just a really nice overall bread where the wholegrain flavor comes through. - Garlic & Rosemary - What can I say, this spice blend from one of our local distributors is just the bomb! It's the same spice blend used in our Ham & Swiss Popovers. So dang delicious. Imagine taking the whole loaf and cutting it however you choose - chunks for garlic bread, or slices for your favorite sandwich. - Everything - I can't lie, everything bagels are my absolute favorite version of a bagel. Now take that and create a sandwich bread. YES! please =) Offered once a month so stock your freezers. All Vegan - Everything Boule contains Sesame