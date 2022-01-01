Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

review star

No reviews yet

1501 Maine Highway 102

Yellow House

Red Rock Corner, ME 04609

Popular Items

Latte
Maple Oat Latte

Hot Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.25

A selection of our favorite Maine roasters, bringing you bold flavors in their well known signature coffees.

Classic Bullet (12oz)

Classic Bullet (12oz)

$4.85

Creamy Coffee Drink blended with Casco Bay grass fed butter, coconut oil and MCT oil. This coffee drink fuels your body and mind and tastes delicious!

Turmeric Bullet (12oz)

Turmeric Bullet (12oz)

$6.00

Just like the classic with a Golden Turmeric Paste. Turmeric, ginger and pepper with a touch of honey.

Matcha Bullet (12oz)

$6.00
Double Espresso (2oz)

Double Espresso (2oz)

$3.50

Double Shot of Espresso featuring Acadia Coffee Company's Espresso Blend.

Red Eye

$3.90

Drip Coffee with a double shot of espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.70

Double espresso topped with hot water, we add an extra single espresso as we size up to keep you drink tasty and caffeinated.

Cortado (4oz)

$3.65
Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.95

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

Latte

Latte

$4.35

Double espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

Maple Oat Latte

Maple Oat Latte

$5.30

Double espresso with Frontier Maple and steamed oat milk by Oatly.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.75

A classic latte with Hollander Chocolate Sauce (VG,GF)

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75

Sattwa Chai Blend (VG, GF) with a double espresso shot and steamed milk.

Dirty Turmeric Latte

Dirty Turmeric Latte

$4.75

Golden Turmeric Blend, with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Affogato

$6.00

Babyccino

$2.50

Ginger Mocha

$5.75Out of stock

Bergamot & Cinnamon Oat Latte

$5.30Out of stock

Cinnamon Almond Latte

$5.30Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.75

Apple Pie Latte

$5.75

Iced Espresso and Tea Drinks

Espresso Over Ice (4oz)

$4.00
Espresso Tonic (10oz)

Espresso Tonic (10oz)

$4.35

A double shot of espreso over ice topped with tonic water and a slice of lemon.

Iced Americano (20oz)

$5.00
Iced Latte (20oz)

Iced Latte (20oz)

$5.25

Double shot of espreso over ice topped with milk.

Iced Mocha (20oz)

$5.65
Iced Caramel Latte (20oz)

Iced Caramel Latte (20oz)

$5.65

Double shot of espresso with caramel sauce over ice topped with milk.

Iced Maple Oat Latte (20oz)

Iced Maple Oat Latte (20oz)

$6.10

Double shot of espresso with maple syrup over ice topped with oat milk.

Iced Dirty Chai (20oz)

Iced Dirty Chai (20oz)

$5.65

Sattwa Chai Blend (VG, GF) with a double espresso shot over ice topped with milk.

Iced Dirty Turmeric (20oz)

Iced Dirty Turmeric (20oz)

$5.65

Golden Turmeric Blend, with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Chai Latte (20oz)

$5.20
Iced Matcha Latte (20oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (20oz)

$5.20

Japanese Matcha Tea powder blended with milk over ice.

Iced Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$3.70

Chocolate sauce mixed with milk over ice

Iced Flavored Milk (12oz)

$3.70

Milk

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.20

Arnold Palmer

$3.20

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Bergamot & Cinnamon Oat Latte

$6.10Out of stock

Iced Cinnamon Almond Latte

$6.10Out of stock

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Dark And Stormy

$4.35Out of stock

Randy Only

$5.40

Apple Pie Latte

Cold Brew and Nitro

Cold Brew (20oz)

Cold Brew (20oz)

$3.85

Smooth, high caffeinated and low acidic qualities, a very popular drink!

Mint Mojito Cold Brew (20oz)

Mint Mojito Cold Brew (20oz)

$4.85

Fresh Mint Leaves, sugar in the raw muddled and shaked with our cold brew, fresh and delicious!

Maple Oat Cold Brew (20oz)

Maple Oat Cold Brew (20oz)

$4.85

Frontier Maple and Oatly Milk shaked into our Cold Brew.

Bergamot & Cinnamon Oat Cold Brew

$4.85Out of stock

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew (20oz)

$4.85
Nitro Cold Brew (12oz)

Nitro Cold Brew (12oz)

$4.65Out of stock

Made with our Cold Brew and infused with nitrogen, smooth and with a sweet mouthfeel. Served cold without ice.

Caramel Nitro (12 oz)

$5.20Out of stock
Maple Oat Nitro (12oz)

Maple Oat Nitro (12oz)

$5.20Out of stock

Frontier Maple and Oatly Milk shaked into our Cold Brew.

Vanilla Oat Nitro (12oz)

Vanilla Oat Nitro (12oz)

$5.20Out of stock

Vanilla syrup and Oaltly shaked into our Cold Brew

Nitro Float (20oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Our Cold Brew Nitro over vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, perfect summer treat!

Tea and Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25

Sattwa Chai Blend (VG,GF) and steamed milk. A kick of spice and sweetness.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.25

Golden Turmeric Blend, with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Japanese Matcha Tea powder, with steamed milk and microfoam

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

Organic Earl Gray loose leaf tea with steamed milk, vanilla extract and simple syrup.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hollander Chocolate sauce with steamed milk and microfoam.

Steamer (8oz)

$2.80

Luke warm milk with your choice of flavor

Glass of Milk (12oz)

$2.40

FLOATS

Nitro Float

$7.50Out of stock

Affogatto

$6.00

Blueberry Beer Float

$6.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00Out of stock

Chai Latte Float (12oz)

$7.50

Matcha Latte Float (12oz)

$8.50

Vanilla Bean Sunday (12oz)

$5.00

The Maine Sunday

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

Just Water (12 oz. box)

$1.50

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$2.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Can

$1.75+

San Pellegrino

$2.50+

Dr. Brew Kombucha

$3.25+Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Calypso Lemonade

$2.50

COFFEE BEANS

Tandem Coffee

Tandem Coffee

$18.00

From Portland, Me Tandem is one of our favorite roasters, we love their take on light roasts and the flavor profiles they develop. Yummy floral, floral and nutty notes.

44 North Coffee

44 North Coffee

$14.00

Blind Tiger Coffee

$14.00
Bucklyn Coffee

Bucklyn Coffee

$15.00

From Blue Hill, Bucklyn Coffee is a stop one must make, delightful coffee experience. We are proud to bring you some of their signature coffees.

LUCY'S GRANOLA

Original Granola 1lb

Original Granola 1lb

$12.00

Our first and still our best seller. Crisp, nutty, light and not too sweet, this homemade granola is mixed, baked and turned by hand in a cottage on the coast of Maine.

Cadillac Trail Mix

Cadillac Trail Mix

$6.00Out of stock

Yes, you are eating trail mix, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be sophisticated. Cadillac adds dark chocolate covered ginger, dried blueberries, pineapple and raspberries to pecans, cashews and almonds.

Acadia Trail Mix

Acadia Trail Mix

$6.00

A delicious family friendly trail mix-- there’s chocolate covered raisins and Sundrops in addition to nuts and dried blueberries and strawberries. Something for everyone.

ARBOR TEAS

Earl Gray 4oz

Earl Gray 4oz

$13.00Out of stock

Earl Grey tea is traditionally a blend of organic Chinese tea flavored with the oil from the Asian citrus fruit, bergamot. Now, some of the best bergamot in the world hails from Italy, where the botanical was transplanted generations ago. For our organic Earl Grey Black Tea we blend the oil from an Italian grown bergamot with a bolder organic black tea from India for an Earl Grey lover's delight!

Assam TGFOP Black

$13.25Out of stock

This Fair Trade Certified organic loose leaf tea is a classic organic black tea produced in India's state of Assam in northeastern India. It is composed of finely twisted leaves with occasional golden, downy tips.

Citrus Ginger Green Tea

$15.00

Our organic and Fair Trade Certified Dragonwell green tea is grown in the Jiangxi region and manufactured in the Dragonwell style. Its rose-tinted gold infusion is smooth and light bodied.

Organic Plum Oolong

$14.25

This terrifically berry herbal infusion is great for adults and children alike. The hibiscus adds a refreshing tart dimension to this organic herbal tea; the rosehips a mellow smoothness; and the currants, elderberries and cranberries a rich fruitiness.

Peppermint 1.5oz

$8.00Out of stock

The best peppermint comes from the northwestern USA. The pure, moist mountain air of the spring and early summer growing season gives this organic herbal tea some of the highest volatile oil counts of any member of the mint family.

Wu Yi Oolong

COFFEE MATTER MERCH & GEAR

Black Tumblr 16oz

Black Tumblr 16oz

$20.00Out of stock

Twist off, sealed top. Spill proof. Keeps your drink hot or cold, easy to clean and great design!

Blue Tumblr 16oz

Blue Tumblr 16oz

$20.00

Twist off, sealed top. Spill proof. Keeps your drink hot or cold, easy to clean and great design!

Camp Cups

Camp Cups

$10.00

This 6 oz camp cups are perfect size for your morning brew when you are camping at The Black Woods.

Sail Tote

Sail Tote

$42.00

Coffee Matter totes designed and sawn by local artist. With two pockets made out of recycled sail, perfect to take to you local Farmers Market or you next beach adventure.

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Coffee Plant Design by @goodmajick

Tin Lid Hat

Tin Lid Hat

$20.00

Five panel Tin Lid Hat with our logo and stitched brand name on the back, classy and cool! Tin Lid plants a tree with every hat purchase!!

16 oz French Press Black

$30.00

16oz French Press Blue

$30.00

Coffee Matter Sticker

$2.50

Espresso Cup

$40.00

MAINE MADE TREATS

Mixed Berry Jam

Mixed Berry Jam

$10.00

Organic Mixed Berry Jam by local maker @ Eden Farms.

Blueberry Jam

$8.00

Elderberry Infused Honey

$12.00

Frontier Maple

$10.00

Turmeric Paste 4oz

$18.00

COLD BREW CONCENTRATE (1qt)

Bring our house made Cold Brew home! The concentrate has a longer shelf live, dilute it with water and add your favorite creamer and sweetener, yum!

Cold Brew Concentrate Regular

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:35 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN 7:30-2:30! Back to regular hours!

Location

1501 Maine Highway 102, Yellow House, Red Rock Corner, ME 04609

Directions

