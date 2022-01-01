Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

Earl Gray 4oz

Earl Grey tea is traditionally a blend of organic Chinese tea flavored with the oil from the Asian citrus fruit, bergamot. Now, some of the best bergamot in the world hails from Italy, where the botanical was transplanted generations ago. For our organic Earl Grey Black Tea we blend the oil from an Italian grown bergamot with a bolder organic black tea from India for an Earl Grey lover's delight!