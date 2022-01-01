Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
French

MOULIN San Clemente

review star

No reviews yet

120 Avenida Pico

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Le Parigot Ham and Cheese
Pear and Almond Tarte
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

Le Petit Dejeuner/Breakfast

Le Granola

Le Granola

$9.00

Greek Yogurt or Milk, fruits, honey. Healthy and so Good.

La Salade de Fruits

La Salade de Fruits

$8.00

Large bowl of seasonal fresh fruits

Le croissandwich ( Nature )

Le croissandwich ( Nature )

$11.00

Eggs & cheese served inside a croissant. Served with mixed greens

Le croissandwich w/ Ham

Le croissandwich w/ Ham

$13.00

Eggs & cheese with house made ham served inside a croissant. Served with mixed greens

Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

$13.00

Eggs & cheese with bacon served inside a croissant. Served with Mixed greens

Les Omelettes

L'Omelette Nature

L'Omelette Nature

$10.00

Just eggs and fresh herbs. Served with mixed greens and housemade bread.

L'Omelette Vegetarienne

L'Omelette Vegetarienne

$12.00

Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens and housemade bread.

L'Omelette Paysanne

L'Omelette Paysanne

$14.00

Choice of bacon or housemade ham, onions, and potatoes. Served with mixed greens and housemade bread.

L'Omelette Moulin

L'Omelette Moulin

$14.00

Pesto chicken and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens and housemade bread.

Les Populaires/what everybody wants!

Le Croque Monsieur

Le Croque Monsieur

$12.00Out of stock

The classic grilled housemade ham and cheese sandwich. Served with mixed greens. This is the Best!

Le Croque Madame

Le Croque Madame

$13.00

Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.

La Quiche Lorraine

La Quiche Lorraine

$12.00

Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens. Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal.

Les Salades/Healthy, Fresh & French!

La Salade Niçoise

La Salade Niçoise

$15.00

Butter lettuce, tomato, olive, hard boiled egg, tuna, anchovies, green beans, radish, bell pepper, onion, potato, cucumber. Always Fresh, Always French!

La Salade Moulin

La Salade Moulin

$15.00

Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan. Always Fresh, Always French!

La Salade Beet

La Salade Beet

$13.00

Baby spinach, red beets, feta cheese, raosted pine nuts and dill dressing. Always Fresh, Always French.

Les Sandwiches/Baguettes/Paninis

Le Parisien Ham and Cheese

Le Parisien Ham and Cheese

$13.00

House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parisien Paté

Le Parisien Paté

$13.00Out of stock

Porc paté brandy, French pickles, mustard in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons

Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons

$13.00

French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parisien Chicken Pesto

Le Parisien Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Chicken with pesto sauce, tomato, butter lettuce in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parigot Ham and Cheese

Le Parigot Ham and Cheese

$9.00

A grilled Panini style sandwich. Hot housemade ham and Emmental cheese sandwich in our own Artisan Bread.

Le Parigot Moulin

Le Parigot Moulin

$9.00

A grilled Panini style sandwich. Chicken pesto, heirloom tomato, smoked mozzarella sandwich in our own Artisan Bread. Served hot.

Les Classiques/very nice entrees.

Le Soupe a L'Oignon

Le Soupe a L'Oignon

$9.00

French onion soup.

Le Poulet Frites/Pommes Rustiques with Salade

Le Poulet Frites/Pommes Rustiques with Salade

$17.00

Half roasted organic chicken with french fries or roasted potatoes, mixed greens. From the Rotisserie to you, always French, always French.

Saumon aux Légumes

Saumon aux Légumes

$18.00

Seared salmon, asparagus, and white wine butter sauce. Healthy and so good, a very nice entree just like in Paris.

Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites

Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites

$5.00

Real French fries from French people!

Les Crepes

Crepe Sucre

Crepe Sucre

$7.00

Sugar crepe, simple but so good.

Crepe Strawberry Jam

Crepe Strawberry Jam

$7.00

Strawberry jam and powdered sugar.

Crepe Apricot Jam

Crepe Apricot Jam

$7.00

Apricot jam and powdered sugar.

Crepe Nutella

Crepe Nutella

$7.00

Nutella spread and powdered sugar.

Hot Drinks

Café

Café

$2.50

Medium French Roast, best coffee in town (ask the locals)

Café

Café

$3.00

Medium French Roast, best coffee in town (ask the locals)

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.25
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso, hot water. A wake up call ;)

Chocolat Chaud

Chocolat Chaud

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

Smoooooth !

Thé

Thé

$3.50

Cold Drinks

Evian Water

Evian Water

$3.50

Bottle

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottle

Orangina

$3.75

The Real Deal!

Patisserie/Pastries

Apricot Tarte

Apricot Tarte

$5.00

Almond sable dough and apricot. Individual size.

Apple Tarte

Apple Tarte

$5.00

Almond sable dough and apple. Individual size.

Pear and Almond Tarte

Pear and Almond Tarte

$5.00

Almond sable dough, pear and almond. Individual size.

Cherry Tarte

Cherry Tarte

$5.00

Almond sable dough and black cherry. Individual size.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French. ​ If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

Website

Location

120 Avenida Pico, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

MOULIN - San Clemente image
MOULIN - San Clemente image
MOULIN - San Clemente image

